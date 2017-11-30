Mnangagwa promotes 25 Air Force officers

By Tendai Rupapa

President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has promoted 25 Air Force of Zimbabwe officers to the ranks of Air Commodore, Group Captain and Wing Commander. The officers were promoted in line with section 15 (3) B of the Defence Act, Chapter 11.02 with effect from November 10.

Conferring the ranks to air commodores and group captains, Air Force of Zimbabwe Commander Air Marshal Perrance Shiri said the officers deserved the recognition because they successfully exemplified themselves.

“His Excellency, the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa found it fit to promote the officers after recommendations had been made from the defence headquarters and the Ministry of Defence,” he said.

“Promotions come with greater responsibilities and the span of control is actually increased.

“You are expected to provide leadership. You ought to be very strict, fair and frank when dealing with your subordinates as well as your seniors.”

To those who were promoted Air Commodores, Air Marshal Shiri said as air officers in the command element, their conduct should be exemplary.

“As Air Commodores you are now part of the air ranks, welcome to the Air force command element.

“I hope with the increased number of the senior officers, we should find it much easier to run the organisation because there will be more people contributing ideas on how to run the organisation,” he said.

Air Marshal Shiri added that promotions in the force were based on merit and loyalty among other credentials.

“Promotions are based on merit, we also look at loyalty, period of service in the organisation, contribution to the development of the organisation and the individual’s integrity.

“These ranks are not the end in terms of promotions in the Air Force, the sky remains the limit so you should continue aspiring to attain higher ranks than you have attained today,” he said.

All the 15 officers who were conferred the ranks by Air Marshal Shiri were male and the Air Force Commander said the force was working towards achieving gender parity.

Conferring the ranks on 10 Wing Commanders, Air Vice Marshal Jacob Nzvede urged the officers to continue working hard and leading by example.

Of the 10 promoted Wing Commanders, one was a female, Wing Commander Betty Madhema, who encouraged other female members in the force to continue working hard saying it would not go unnoticed.

Wing Commander Madhema becomes the first woman officer to be assigned regimental duties which is male dominated. The Herald