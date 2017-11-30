Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


Mnangagwa announces new cabinet – Full List

The Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr Misheck Sibanda has announced the following categories of Ministerial appointments by His Excellency the President, Cde Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, in terms of Section 104, subsection (1) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe.

Cabinet Ministers

  1. Patrick Chinamasa, as the Minister of Finance and Economic Planning;
  2. Obert Mpofu, as the Minister of Home Affairs and Culture;
  3. Air Marshal Perrance Shiri, as Minister of Lands, Agriculture and Rural Resettlement;
  4. Dr Lazarus Dokora, as Minister of Primary and Secondary Education;
  5. Dr David Parirenyatwa, as the Minister of Health and Child Care;
  6. Kembo Mohadi, as the Minister of Defence, Security and War Veterans;
  7. Ziyambi Ziyambi, as Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs;
  8. Major General Sibusiso Moyo, as Minister of Foreign Affairs;
  9. Kazembe Kazembe, as Minister of Sport, Arts and Recreation;
  10. Dr Mike Bimha, as Minister of Industry, Commerce and Enterprise Development
  11. July Moyo, as Minister of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing
  12. Sithembiso Nyoni, as Minister of Women and Youth Affairs
  13. Prof Amon Murwira, as Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology Development
  14. Supa Mandiwanzira, as Minister of Information Communication Technology and Cyber Security
  15. Prof Clever Nyathi, as Minister of Labour and Social Welfare
  16. Dr Jorum Gumbo, as Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Development
  17. Winston Chitando, as Minister of Mines and Mining Development
  18. Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, as Minister of Environment, Water and Climate
  19. Prisca Mupfumira, as Minister of Tourism and Hospitality Industry
  20. Simon Khaya Moyo, as Minister of Energy and Power Development
  21. Chris Mutsvangwa, as Minister of Information, Media and Broadcasting Services
  22. Simbarashe Mumbengegwi, as Minister of State for Presidential Affairs and Monitoring of Government Programmes

Deputy Ministers

  1. Terence Mukupe, as Deputy Minister for Finance and Economic Development
  2. Davis Marapira, as Deputy Minister of Lands Agriculture and Rural Resettlement 
  3. Prof Paul Mavhima, as Deputy Minister of Primary and Secondary Education
  4. Victor Matemadanda, as Deputy Minister for War Veterans
  5. Pupurai Togarepi, as Deputy Minister for Youth Affairs
  6. Joshua Malinga, as Deputy Minister for Social Welfare

The appointments take immediate effect. Date, time and venue for the swearing in ceremony will be announced in due course.

Ministers of State for the Provinces

  1. Angeline Masuku, as Minister of State for Bulawayo Metropolitian
  2. Miriam Rutendo Chikukwa, as Minister of State for Harare Metropolitan
  3. Monica Mutsvangwa, as Minister of State for Manicaland
  4. Martin Tafara Dinha, as Minister of State for Mashonaland Central
  5. Webster Shamu, as Minister of State for Mashonaland West
  6. David Musabayana, as Minister of State for Mashonaland East
  7. Cain Mathema, as Minister of State for Matabeleland North 
  8. Abednico Ncube, as Minister of State for Matabeleland South
  9. Josiah Hungwe, as Minister of State for Masvingo
  10. Owen Ncube, as Minister of State for Midlands
  11. Christopher Mushohwe, as Minister of State for Government Scholarships in the President’s Office
