Mnangagwa announces new cabinet – Full List

The Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr Misheck Sibanda has announced the following categories of Ministerial appointments by His Excellency the President, Cde Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, in terms of Section 104, subsection (1) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe.

Cabinet Ministers

Patrick Chinamasa, as the Minister of Finance and Economic Planning; Obert Mpofu, as the Minister of Home Affairs and Culture; Air Marshal Perrance Shiri, as Minister of Lands, Agriculture and Rural Resettlement; Dr Lazarus Dokora, as Minister of Primary and Secondary Education; Dr David Parirenyatwa, as the Minister of Health and Child Care; Kembo Mohadi, as the Minister of Defence, Security and War Veterans; Ziyambi Ziyambi, as Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs; Major General Sibusiso Moyo, as Minister of Foreign Affairs; Kazembe Kazembe, as Minister of Sport, Arts and Recreation; Dr Mike Bimha, as Minister of Industry, Commerce and Enterprise Development July Moyo, as Minister of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Sithembiso Nyoni, as Minister of Women and Youth Affairs Prof Amon Murwira, as Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology Development Supa Mandiwanzira, as Minister of Information Communication Technology and Cyber Security Prof Clever Nyathi, as Minister of Labour and Social Welfare Dr Jorum Gumbo, as Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Development Winston Chitando, as Minister of Mines and Mining Development Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, as Minister of Environment, Water and Climate Prisca Mupfumira, as Minister of Tourism and Hospitality Industry Simon Khaya Moyo, as Minister of Energy and Power Development Chris Mutsvangwa, as Minister of Information, Media and Broadcasting Services Simbarashe Mumbengegwi, as Minister of State for Presidential Affairs and Monitoring of Government Programmes

Deputy Ministers

Terence Mukupe, as Deputy Minister for Finance and Economic Development Davis Marapira, as Deputy Minister of Lands Agriculture and Rural Resettlement Prof Paul Mavhima, as Deputy Minister of Primary and Secondary Education Victor Matemadanda, as Deputy Minister for War Veterans Pupurai Togarepi, as Deputy Minister for Youth Affairs Joshua Malinga, as Deputy Minister for Social Welfare

The appointments take immediate effect. Date, time and venue for the swearing in ceremony will be announced in due course.

Ministers of State for the Provinces