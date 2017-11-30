Mawiwi pained by relegation

By Tobias Mandoreba

Hwange coach Bigboy Mawiwi has expressed sadness at the 0 of the coalminers from the Premier Soccer League.

Speaking from Harare where he was part of the selection panel for the 2017 Soccer Stars of the Year, Mawiwi said what adds to his despair is the passion Chipangano fans have shown for their team.

“I am saddened and deeply pained by this development. I felt bad when I met some supporters that had travelled to Kariba after the final whistle, as I realised they are very passionate about their team and love it from the bottom of their hearts,” said Mawiwi.

“What is more stressful is that the team had now developed a winning mentality towards the end of the campaign. It took time for this team, which is blended with young and seasoned players, to understand my philosophy,” said Mawiwi.

He declared that Hwange was a big team in Zimbabwe football and the side should make a quick return to the elite league.

“Hwange is a big team and I am proud to have been given a chance to work with such a household name in the nation’s football. They deserve to be back as early as 2019.

“I have to meet my executive on Thursday (today) or Friday and from there I will know my position for planning purposes, but if afforded another opportunity, I am ready for the challenge because the team had jelled as the season ended and should be in a position to conquer the First Division and bounce back,” Mawiwi said.

Mawiwi took over the reins from Nation Dube in July and brought in experienced players such as Crispen Dickson, Elvis Meleka, Crybert Muvuti, Nathan Ziwini and teenage sensation Delic Murimba from ZPC Hwange.

He also gave impressive young goal minder Collen Phiri a chance in-between the posts towards the latter stages of the campaign.

If given a fresh mandate, Mawiwi would be hoping he retains the services of players he brought in and also keep regular and seasoned personnel such as Andrew Tshuma, Gerald Ndlovu, Shepherd Gadzikwa, Justine Kaunda, Kupakwashe Matake and Nomore Chinyengerere. The Chronicle