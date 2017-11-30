‘Keepers should earn place on calendar’

By Eddie Chikamhi

Former Warriors goalkeeper Brenna Msiska has challenged goalkeepers to reclaim their place among the Soccer Star of the Year finalists after the selection panel chose the best XI for 2017 that did not have any goal-minder.

This was the first time in the history of the competition that the Soccer Star of the Year finalists did not feature a goalkeeper and the anomaly has drawn a debate among the local football enthusiasts.

Msiska, now the goalkeepers coach at ZPC Kariba, however, felt that the selection was fair after the panel settled for Cameroonian Christian Epoupa, Ocean Mushure (both Dynamos), Dominic Chungwa, Devon Chafa (CAPS United), Kelvin Moyo, Rodwell Chinyengetere (FC Platinum), Chicken Inn’s Clemence Matawu and Moses Jackson, Terrence Dzvukamanja, Tichaona Mabvura and Qadr Amini (Ngezi Platinum) in what has largely been an average season with no clear front-runners for the Soccer Star of the Year award.

“It is very rare to have such kind of a scenario where a goalkeeper fails to make it among the eleven. But from that list I feel it was a fair selection, all the players on that list are deserving although I also thought we had a few consistent goalkeepers.

“However, to me it only means the youngsters need to pull up their socks. There were ‘keepers like Petros Mhari, Wallace Magalane, Elvis Chipezeze and Tonderayi Mateyaunga who put in everything but the fact that they were not selected means that they could not compete with the infield players.

“So I don’t think it’s fair to blame anyone. Goalkeepers, just like everyone else, should earn their place on the calendar. It doesn’t have to be automatic that we should have goalkeepers on the calendar. As far as I know, there is no such rule.

“But what we have here, we have to accept because it is a result of a voting process involving people with different opinions. We all have our opinions and at the end of the day there has to be a final eleven.

“Back in the day we could have more than one goalkeeper on the calendar and they were deserving. My only advice to the goalkeepers is please go and work even harder and come back to reclaim your place next year,” said Msiska.

However, the selection panel, which comprise journalists, club captains and coaches, does not choose the best team of the year but are mandated to come up with a short-list of the most outstanding individuals irrespective of positions.

Goalkeepers have featured consistently since the Soccer Star of the Year awards were founded in 1969. There is no particular emphasis on positions in the selection process and among the finalists there can be a number of players who play in a similar position or none.

With the realisation they needed to reward all, the organisers have also set apart a category for the Goalkeeper of the Year award which will be announced at the prize-giving ceremony on December 9. In 2011, there were even two goalkeepers among the finalists after Washington Arubi and Tafadzwa Dube made it.

Arubi was eventually crowned the Soccer Star of the Year. Energy Murambadoro and Japhet “Shortcat” M’parutsa have also won the coveted award in the past.

Msiska was mostly worried that younger players are not being competent enough to challenge for the individual awards after the Golden Boot went to 31-year-old Dominic Chungwa succeeding Leonard Tsipa who won it at 34 last year.

He was also charmed that Moses Jackson (36) and Clemence Matawu, at 35, are also still at the top of their game and were chosen ahead of the upcoming players.

“I am happy for Clemence Matawu. He has been around for a very long time and for him to keep challenging for honours it’s amazing.

It means there is something special about the way he handles his career. I wish the young players could learn something from him. I think the way the voting is conducted is open, free and fair. Ever since the electronic ballot was introduced we haven’t had controversies.

What we have here is a difference of opinions from the people who watched most of the games,” said Msiska. The Herald