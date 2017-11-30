Hopewell Chin’ono: A moment of truth for the opposition and Morgan Tsvangirai

By Hopewell Rugoho-Chin’ono

Am I the only one thinking that the opposition has been wrong footed by Mnangagwa’s desire and appetite to do things differently from Robert Mugabe?

I agree with the opposition that we need all human rights observed and respected. However, if they intend to capture power, they should focus on the immediate issues on people’s minds, like jobs, cash availability in banks, water, good roads and lack of police criminality on the streets.

Listening to Douglas Mwonzora’s interview on CapitalTalk FM, I realized how the opposition is disconnected from the reality on the ground! If the MDC-T fields Morgan Tsvangirai in 2018, they will be clobbered thoroughly because Tsvangirai is yesterday’s man.

Mwonzora drew comparisons of a cancer ridden Nelson Mandela in 1994 and Morgan Tsvangirai’s battle with cancer today. These are false equivalences, because Mandela’s circumstances were so different like day and night to Morgan Tsvangirai’s herculean task ahead.

Mandela was leading the most revered political party in South Africa, the oldest party on the continent, which was guaranteed an electoral victory at the polls. Morgan is leading a fractured opposition party, a party which had broken two and half times, a party which has won elections against Mugabe but failed to capture power when Mugabe was at his weakest politically.

More importantly, Mwonzora did not tell the truth, Mandela NEVER had cancer in 1994. While serving his 27-year prison term, Mandela was diagnosed with early stage tuberculosis in 1988, a condition which was successfully treated.

I have no idea where Mwonzora got that falsehood that Mandela had cancer in 1994.

Nelson Mandela was only diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2001, when he was out of office, after voluntarily stepping down and going into retirement. It is also a lame and very weak defence to put in mitigation for Morgan Tsvangirai’s failing health and his continued leadership of his party.

Tsvangirai’s battle with cancer is quite evident and painful to watch for those of us who revere him for his unrelenting fearlessness in the face of Robert Mugabe’s brutality.

Tsvangirai needs to rest and allow change within his own party to take place, not doing so shows the world that he has taken a page out of Robert Mugabe ‘Handiende (I won’t go)’ comical book.

One of his ardent supporters gave a misplaced example, making reference to Abdoulaye Wade’s 26 year old opposition role, before he became president of Senegal.

These sycophants must understand that the circumstances are completely different. Wade was a fit and healthy man who went on to rule for two terms. Morgan Tsvangirai is not well, he made schoolboy errors in 2008 and whilst in government as Prime Minister, and has been overtaken by events.

Some Tsvangirai supporters have argued that Emmerson Mnangagwa is also old at 75. However, that argument is misplaced and not thoughtful because Mnangagwa is in power and is seen as the new face of his liberation party. The first time it has had a new leader in 42 years since the removal of Ndabaningi Sithole and the assassination of Herbert Chitepo.

The danger for the MDC-T if Morgan Tsvangirai runs in 2018 is that we won’t have any opposition to talk of if he loses, which he will if Mnangagwa delivers some tangibles. It will be quite tragic if Tsvangirai is remembered for going down with the most robust opposition party with him.

A country or parliament without a strong opposition is a sad place, as it will encourage impunity and dictatorial tendencies from any ruling party in power.

I have spoken to many, once staunch MDC-T supporters, who are arguing that if Emmerson delivers some basics, they will vote for ZANU PF without flinching.

ZANU PF and their new party president are not stupid to want to squander a heavenly sent recuperating line of hope, which was thrown their way with the intervention of the army.

They will take the MDCT wish list and start implementing it, everyone knows what needs to be done as it is not rocket science. Surely the MDC-T cannot expect to campaign on a human rights ticket in Murewa to villagers being well fed by Mnangagwa’s government and expect to win.

ZANU PF has been campaigning in rural Zimbabwe since 2013, giving villagers maize and rice every two weeks, seed and fertilizers every farming season.

Those are the basics that the rural population wants, they are not interested in hearing about gay rights or any such issues that do not intersect with their daily lives.

The MDC-T has been inconspicuous in rural areas, so to expect a man in Morgan’s health to cover that gap shows lack of political clarity and lack of strategy on his advisors. Morgan Tsvangirai will be fondly remembered if he sorts out his succession very soon and allows a smooth transfer of power.

He can advise the new leader and campaign with him or her if and when his health allows him. That is how a real statesman behaves, he knows when to go, if he doesn’t take this dignified route, he will have contributed to ZANU PF’s hegemony. I don’t see any sensible voter, except for the hardcore type, investing their vote in a project that won’t deliver any change.

The irony is that Emmerson Mnangagwa is now seen as the man poised to deliver the change agenda whilst the MDC-T is by standing. The British ambassador, Catriona Laing, who has been relentlessly attacked by Tendai Biti and Ibbo Mandaza for supporting Emmerson Mnangagwa, told me months ago that the days of the activist ambassador are long gone. She argued that the role of the ambassador is to engage the government of the day. These are not her personal views but the official British policy on Zimbabwe. She was explaining why the attacks were misplaced and inappropriate.

Only this week, the British Foreign Secretary, Boris Johnson, painted a rosy picture of the new administration saying that Mnangagwa is “…committed to building on the positive momentum of the past two weeks.” An unadulterated tacit endorsement of the military intervention, if ever you needed one, a direct endorsement of and statement of political confidence in the new administration.

Election campaigns are not cheap, the opposition says that it is broke, their traditional funders like the Brits are behind the Mnangagwa government. I therefore don’t see how they will want to invest in a broken opposition that is refusing to evolve and infuse new blood.

Mnangagwa simply needs to pick the low hanging fruits and deal with corruption. His past association with Mugabe will cease to matter in the eyes of an electorate getting what they couldn’t dream of having access to under Robert Mugabe.

Emmerson Mnangagwa’s right hand man, July Moyo, is not a political novice, he is the man who was hired to set up government structures in South Sudan. So expect a lot of changes, many that will resonate with the national thirst for change after 37 years of Mugabe’s rule.

Added to that, Emmerson Mnangagwa will have the state machinery and the power of incumbency behind him. The army took a huge gamble that paid off and removed ZANU’s electoral albatross, Robert Mugabe, and to assume that the same army would stand by whilst their sweat goes to waste is delusionary. They are already assisting in cleaning up the Zimbabwe Republic Police criminal element of extorting money from motorists. These are some of the things that make people comfortable to give the ruling party another chance especially if it delivers on jobs and sorts out the bank crisis.

Mnangagwa is not new to government, he understands power, and the army will not allow their efforts to come to nothing. They will make sure that the political class deliver and even assist them by deploying soldiers to assist in areas like agriculture as they have done before.

Mnangagwa has already started doing away with Mugabe’s ridiculous high spending by cutting the ZANU PF congress budget from US$8M to US$1M. If he can do that in many critical areas, he will emerge a popular president 9 months from now going into an election.

So the MDCT must chose to live or die. The choices are that blunt! Morgan Tsvangirai belongs to the Mugabe era. He made his name opposing Mugabe and will be remembered for those great feats.