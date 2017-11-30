Dalma stars in Andy Muridzo’s video

Award-winning actress Dalma Chiwereva has been featured on the video of Andy Muridzo’s song titled Merenziana which is off his third and latest album Tichambotenderera. The video, shot in Muridzo’s home area in Uzumba, was directed by Naxo Films.

According to Muridzo’s manager, Gift Petro, Dalma, who recently toured Edinburgh, Scotland as part the cast of [email protected], is the ideal main character for the video.

“Dalma is the main star in this video. She plays the role of an abusive wife. Her husband is always on the receiving end of ill-treatment.

“We are very excited by the forthcoming video and we are very confident that it is going to be a hit with Andy Muridzo’s fans. This will be the third video from the latest album Tichambotenderera. So far we have recorded Zvipande and Rure Rure,” said Petro.

Dalma, who is also a musician-cum-dancer, told the Daily News that she relished being cast as the villain in the video.

“I love acting as a villain. I seem to relish such roles. In the Merenziana video I act as a cruel daughter-in-law. This is the second music video in which I have featured as a villain. The other one is Jah Prayzah’s Moyo Wakaoma,” she said.

Dalma made her professional acting debut in the National Arts Merit Award-winning television drama Izolo Yizolo in 2006 as an 18-year-old.

The Bulawayo-born artiste has featured in top productions such as The Dead man’s cellphone directed Julia Wharton — wife of former American ambassador to Zimbabwe, Lobola, directed by Joe Njagu, where she acted alongside top actors like Munya Chidzonga. DailyNews