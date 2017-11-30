Bus tyre kills: Pressure from burst slams mechanic against metal bar

By Whinsley Masara

A 43 year old Bulawayo businessman died after a bus tyre he was fixing burst and sent him crashing onto a metal bar. Mr Khulumani Sibanda of Old Lobengula suburb sustained serious injuries to his upper body as a result of the accident.

The incident occurred around 4PM on Tuesday at Mr Sibanda’s garage, Dwala Liyatshelela in the Kelvin North Industrial Site.

Mr Sibanda owned the Dwala Liyatshelela Bus Company, a butchery in Mpopoma and was a mechanic.

Bulawayo acting police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident.

“I can confirm a man died during a mishap while he was working at a garage. A tyre burst sent him crashing against a metal bar and he sustained severe body and head injuries.

He was rushed to UBH (United Bulawayo Hospitals) where he was pronounced dead on arrival,” he said.

Workers at Dwala Liyatshelela Garage yesterday said they were still in shock following the incident.

Mr Adam Dube said memories of the incident still sent shivers down his spine.“Sibanda was working on one of his buses’ tyres while kneeling on it.

“He was working in between two scrap buses. I think the tyre burst because of too much pressure.

“We were startled by a loud explosion as the tyre burst and sent him crashing against a metal bar of one of the scrap buses.

Mr Dube said Sibanda crashed against the metal bar with a lot of force, hence the serious injuries. The workshop in Kelvin North where the tragedy occurred

“From the force of the impact, it was unlikely that he would survive. He sustained serious head injuries, broke his ribs, spine and arms. His upper body was reduced to a pulp and we heard he died on admission to hospital.

“I have been a mechanic for some decades but what I witnessed yesterday is a nightmare which will haunt me forever,” said Dube.

Another employee who preferred anonymity said the scene resembled a bomb blast.

“The man was badly injured. His upper body was minced following the impact. The Chronicle