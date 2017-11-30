Bosso players fluff bonuses

Highlanders’ players blew away an “early Christmas” bonus when they drew 1-1 against Caps United in their last game of the season. Bosso’s sponsors BancABC had promised players winning bonuses equivalent to three matches had they beaten the former champions at Barbourfields Stadium.

The incentive was part of the “golden handshake” BancABC offered Highlanders following the expiry of their seven-year relationship.

The financial institution became Highlanders’ principal sponsors in 2011 and has been paying the players’ salaries and providing the team with match and training kit as well as travelling bags.

Beating Caps United would have eased the burden on the cash-strapped Bosso, who owe players winning bonuses for four games.

“The players blew away an early Christmas present. The motivation was there for the players heading into the Caps United game and they played knowing what was at stake, but then we drew.

Our sponsors BancABC came forward and as a parting shot decided to double winning bonuses had the team beat Caps United. It was all in good spirit and we would have at least covered bonuses for some of the games,” said Nhlanhla Dube, the Highlanders’ chief executive officer.

Bosso finished the season sixth on the table behind champions FC Platinum, runners-up Dynamos, Ngezi Platinum Stars, Chicken Inn and Caps United.Dube thanked BancABC for the partnership which cushioned the club.

With BancABC gone, Highlanders are in dire need of a sponsor for the 2018 season.

The club has a debt of about $1 million, which is likely to rise when the club starts signing players for next season.

Despite the financial challenges, Highlanders have kept their developmental sides functional.

Bosso have three junior teams competing in the Zifa Bulawayo Province’s Junior League as well as a side in the Southern Region Division One League. The Chronicle