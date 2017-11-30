Beware of Chimukoto Christians

By Tendai Tagarira

“Ramba murume timwe hwahwa, Ndigokutengera chimukoto!” is the kind of worship happening in the church today. What happened?

Unlike the Rechabites of old, who refused to defile themselves with wine, the harlot church has consumed chimukoto, the wine of disobedience.

“Then I set before the men of the house of the Rechabites pitchers full of wine, and cups, and I said to them, “Drink wine.” But they said, “We will not drink wine, for Jonadab the son of Rechab, our father, commanded us: ‘You shall not drink wine, neither you nor your sons, forever.”Jeremiah 35:5-6

Where is the Rechabite church of today, that refuses chimukoto and is obedient to the commands of THE LORD JESUS?

Daniel also resolved not to drink chimukoto (the wine of disobedience), as it is written,

“But Daniel made up his mind that he would not defile (taint, dishonor) himself with the king’s finest food or with the wine which the king drank; so he asked the commander of the officials that he might [be excused so that he would] not defile himself.” Daniel 1: 8

Has the church asked not to be defiled ? Has she resolved not to be defiled ? Instead, she has consumed chimukoto and she seems to enjoy it. Her behaviour is worse than a drunk. She is naked and scandalous, worse than all paganism put together!

The wine of disobedience is filled with toxins that are harmful to her walk with the LORD. That is why she has wandered off to another road, whose destination is destruction and judgement. She is now singing the familiar tune, along with the drunks of this world,

“Ramba murume timwe hwahwa, Ndigokutengera chimukoto!”

That is now the sound of her defiled worship. She has run off with another man, committing adultery and fornication because of her insatiable appetite for chimukoto. She has refused Christ her husband and her deeds manifest drunkenness, wickedness and stupidity. Yes, she is now stupid because she has forgotten the word of the LORD that says,

“Do not get drunk with wine, for that is wickedness (corruption, stupidity), but be filled with the [Holy] Spirit and constantly guided by Him.” Ephesians 5:18.

Instead she is guided by chimukoto and that is why many so called christians today are sexually immoral, greedy, drunkards, swindlers, slanderers, thieves, revilers and idolaters (devoting themselves to the wine of disobedience.) Such Christians are dangerous and one would do themselves good to avoid their company.

Nowadays young women (even boys) are being warned by the secular world to avoid private meetings with so called pastors, because many have been raped and defiled by them.

Is it not written,

“But actually, I have written to you not to associate with any so-called [Christian] brother if he is sexually immoral or greedy, or is an idolater [devoted to anything that takes the place of God], or is a reviler [who insults or slanders or otherwise verbally abuses others], or is a drunkard or a swindler—you must not so much as eat with such a person.” 1 Corinthians 5:11

So if you have been associating with chimukoto christians, it is time to stop. Leave them alone or risk being defiled and burning in hell ! Flee, run away from chimukoto christians! Flee, run away from chimukoto !

If you want to be the Rechabite church, the Daniel church, then refuse to be defiled! Resolve today not to defile yourself with the wine of disobedience.

If you have made that resolve, then let us return to the LIVING GOD JESUS right away.

Say.

LORD JESUS I repent of drinking the cup of disobedience and running after the cup of filth. I repent of sexual immorality, lies, corruption and all wickedness. LORD JESUS, come into my heart and fill me with your HOLY SPIRIT. I refuse the cup of disobedience, so help me GOD. Today, I resolve not to defile myself with the cup of Babylon, so help me JESUS. Amen.

Blessing.

LORD JESUS, Bless all who have repented here with your HOLY SPIRIT. Cleanse them of all defilement and apostasy. Clothe them with righteousness and holiness. Please write and keep their names in the BOOK OF LIFE OF THE LAMB OF GOD.

Provide their needs and sustain them by your mighty hand. LORD JESUS remember their families. Heal those who are sick. Calm the storms that may rise against them. Help them to mature in the faith of LORD. Bless them with your MIGHTY HAND. AMEN.

Yours.

Muranda wa Mwari, Tendai Tagarira.