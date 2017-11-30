Mubaiwa hails Mutasa

By Mugove Chigada

Dynamos are set for a crucial meeting today to strategise on how their team can remain intact at a time they risk losing key players ahead of the 2018 season.

Yesterday president Kenny Mubaiwa confirmed the meeting, making it clear that coach Lloyd Mutasa remains the coach for next season.

“Well, we will have a meeting as a club tomorrow (today) and I think most of those things about players will be discussed.“Obviously we could have our coaches telling us who we must retain and which players can go,” Mubaiwa said.His statements come at a time when they could lose defensive midfielder Tichaona Chipunza who is out of contract by end of December.

Striker Cristian Ntouba Epoupa still has a year on his contract but that will not stop other clubs making a bid.

Winger Cleopas Kapupurika, who was on loan from FC Platinum, could also be on his way if no action is taken by the Glamour Boys.

“I’m sure we will have clearer picture after that meeting,” the DeMbare president said.

He added that coach Mutasa had performed beyond expectations in a season things were very tough for them.

“He surprised many of us. And I want to take this opportunity to thank him for making sure we were competitive enough to fight for the title upto the last day.

“There were other teams like Chicken Inn, Ngezi Platinum and CAPS United who were much stronger than us on paper. But Mutasa did well to end in better position than all those teams. He deserves the credit.

“So there is nothing much we can talk about in terms of the technical team for the 2017 season. We need to give him (Mutasa) a chance to go and try to take the title again.

“So this meeting will also help us to see where we are in terms of preparations for next season and other issues that may need the attention of management and the technical team,” Mubaiwa said. H-Metro