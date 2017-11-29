I remain close to Jah Prayzah – Baba Harare

The talented former Sigma Boyz guitarist told the Daily News that he went solo with the blessings of the Watora Mari hit-maker.

“We had a good working relationship for close to a decade so when I decided to go solo it wasn’t easy for both of us.

“Jah Prayzah appreciated the fact that I wanted to fulfil my own dreams. He let me go and wished me well,” said the 29-year-old artiste.

Baba Harare, born Braveman Chizvino Mawanza, added that the red-hot Jah Prayzah agreed to feature on his 14-track second album titled Minamato YaRasta largely “because of our great relationship.”

The album will be launched at Dandaro Inn in the Harare Showgrounds tomorrow where Jah Prayzah, Peter “Young Igwe” Moyo, Andy Muridzo and Sam Dondo will make guest appearances.

“Jah Prayzah featured on a track called Usasiya Zvinonaka which is about the beauty of marriage. Thanks to our relationship he will also be at my album launch on November 30,” said Baba Harare.

The way Jah Prayzah’s music dominated the country just before and after veteran nationalist Robert Mugabe’s resignation did not escape Baba Harare’s attention.

The capital city of Harare, in particular, was turned into one big party anchored on Jah Prayzah’s music. If it was not the hit Kutonga Kwaro then it was the old favourite Mudhara Achauya or the party song Ndini Ndamubata.

Jah Prayzah’s music even spilled into Zanu PF’s central committee where supporters of President Emmerson Mnangagwa sang the hit Kutonga Kwaro in celebration after he had been readmitted into the ruling party following the ouster of then president Robert Mugabe.

“It was indeed a great week for him. I am really very happy for him. I know how he started his music career and for him to achieve this means a lot to me too. Kubudirira kwake Jah Prayzah kunondifadza chaizvo,” Baba Harare told the Daily News.

But given the way Jah Prayzah’s career has blossomed over the past year, does Baba Harare regret going solo?

“Not at all! My career is still very much at the beginning. When I went solo I knew it would be a tough road all the way and I am ready to work hard day and night until I get to the very top.

“I am not regretting at all. I am just focusing on my solo career. I am happy because I am making steady progress. Together with my band we are improving daily. It is still a long way to go but that is the way I expected it to be,” said the Bikita-born artiste.

In addition to Usasiya Zvinonaka which was produced by DJ Tamuka, Baba Harare’s second album also includes Tipinde produced by Chiweddar and Chiri Mubani produced by Munya Vially.

The rest of the 14-track album was produced by Tapiwa “Maselo” Jera. DailyNews