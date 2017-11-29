Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


Mutambara calls for free and fair poll

With the forced resignation of former president Robert Mugabe, the citizens of Zimbabwe have a unique opportunity to break with the past and create a stable, peaceful, democratic, prosperous and globally competitive nation, former deputy prime minister Arthur Mutambara has said.

A former student leader who is recognised as one of Africa’s most prominent scientists, Mutambara said Mugabe the person has been defeated but “Mugabeism” remains intact.

“We have work to do,” the former Rhodes Scholar and robotics and mechatronics professor said.

 

“Let us use the opportunity before us to break with the past and create a different Zimbabwe. Let us evaluate and comprehend what went wrong with our politics, society and economy in the past 37 years.

“Going forward, we must fashion strategies and frameworks to radically transform the political governance and economic management of our country.”

The Oxford scholar called for electoral reforms, media reforms, removal of repressive legislation, release of political prisoners, and economic stabilisation coupled with economic recovery, shared economic growth and inclusive economic prosperity.

“We must deliver free and fair elections. We must deliver a globally competitive economy,” he said. DailyNews

  • we want UN, EU, COMESA, Commonwealth, AU, SADC and ECOWAS supervised Elections to make them Credible and be accepted into the World Community,

  • You are now coming out of your shell now,where have you been hibernating?Have you forgotten how you unwittingly device the votes in2008 to hand Mugabe a lifeline?Bloody political slut.

  • Some people never stop to amaze me’ my advice to Mutambara is to leave politics and find something to do for the good of our country.

  • The problem i have seen in the comments,many always think to rebuke one’s advice is the best solution.proffessor is giving his views.you who claim to be at the battlefront what solutions do you have?from my view these are the people we want to partake at this juncture.give us solutions if things you are the best know all.

    All the judgments of Chinembiri Bhunu must be reversed first.I have never encountered a vindictive and compromised judge like that in my life!!

