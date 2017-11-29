Matt Lauer: NBC sacks star Today Show host over sex allegation

Matt Lauer, one of the most famous TV news anchors in the US, has been fired by NBC over an allegation of sexual misconduct.

NBC said: “On Monday night, we received a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behaviour in the workplace by Matt Lauer.

“As a result, we’ve decided to terminate his employment.”

Lauer co-hosts The Today Show. NBC said it had “reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident”.

NBC News chairman Andy Lack said while it was the first complaint about Lauer’s behaviour in his time there, more than 20 years, it represented a “clear violation of our company’s standards”.

Last year, Lauer signed a new contract with the network worth a reported $20m (£15m) per year.

As well as fronting the morning show, he was chosen to moderate an election debate between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton in 2016.

And he has conducted high-profile interviews, such as the one in which Charlie Sheen confirmed he is living with HIV in 2015.

Co-hosts ‘heartbroken’

In an emotional video, Today co-hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb said they were “heartbroken”.

“As I’m sure you can imagine we are devastated and are still processing all of this,” Guthrie said.

“I’m heartbroken for Matt – he is my dear, dear friend and my partner and he has been loved by many people here.

“And I’m heartbroken for the brave colleague who came forward to tell her story and any other women who have their own stories to tell.”

Workplaces ‘must be safe’

She added: “This reckoning that so many organisations have been going through is important, it’s long overdue and it must result in workplaces where all women – all people – feel safe and respected.”

Lauer’s agent did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The US president posted his response on Twitter.

Lauer’s departure comes two weeks after NBC executive Matt Zimmerman, who was reported to have worked closely with Lauer, was fired after allegations of inappropriate behaviour.

Last October, Billy Bush left The Today Show after a tape emerged of him making lewd comments with Donald Trump in 2005.

Last week, CBS sacked Charlie Rose, one of its leading anchors, amid allegations of sexual misconduct. In April, Fox News sacked its best-known presenter, Bill O’Reilly. BBC