Eye-gouging cops jailed

By Tendai Rupapa

The five police officers, who gouged a civilian’s right eye after assaulting him with batons at the intersection of Kenneth Kaunda Avenue and Julius Nyerere Way in March this year, were yesterday jailed for an effective one year and three months each in prison.

Livingstone Zvimba, Tendai Musungambira, Sunday Nyaude, Khululekani Dale and Evans Mashonganyika assaulted Washington Gezana (32)’s wife Yvonne Magora (26).

They were convicted of two counts of assault after a full trial. The magistrate, Mr Farai Gwitima, sentenced them to 18 months each behind bars before setting aside three months each on condition of good behaviour.

He then effected 15 months. In passing the sentence, Mr Gwitima castigated the behaviour of the five, saying they brought the name of the police force into disrepute.

He said assault at the hands of the police constituted violation of one’s rights. The Herald