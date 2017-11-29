Dominic Chungwa on his way out

By Eddie Chikamhi



Golden Boot winner Dominic Chungwa is unlikely to stay at CAPS United next season after his goal-scoring exploits in the just-ended Castle Lager Premiership soccer season attracted interest from foreign clubs.

Chungwa, who will turn 32 in January next year, outclassed his peers in the enlarged league with a 17-goal harvest which ensured he finished five goals clear of his closest competitors Christian Epoupa of Dynamos and Black Rhinos’ Lot Chiwunga.

His feat was even more impressive given he spent some time on the sidelines after losing his way at the beginning of the season.

CAPS United coach Lloyd Chitembwe yesterday confirmed they could lose their top marksman together with his strike partner John Zhuwawu who has been linked with a move to South African Premiership side Ajax Cape Town.

Although Chungwa’s next destination is not yet certain, Chitembwe yesterday said they have received enquiries and could be preparing for life without his two marksmen who scored a combined 22 of the club’s tally of 43 goals this season.

“Dominic and John are almost on their way out. We are happy with their progress and we just want to encourage them to keep on working hard so that they realise their ambitions. He (Chungwa) must remain humble.

The same kind of instructions that we have given him this year are exactly the same kind of information that we will give him if he happens to be part of us next year but chances are that he might not be part of us.

“He is one guy who is earmarked to go outside the country. He has the instincts of a striker that can get you a goal when you least expect him to score,” said Chitembwe.

Chitembwe was also delighted that Chungwa made it onto the list of the XI best players that were selected yesterday for the 2017 Soccer Stars of the Year awards.

Chungwa and midfielder Devon Chafa are the only players from Makepekepe who made it on the calendar following a good season in which they battled on two fronts after reaching the mini-league of the CAF Champions League for the first time.

“I am happy for Devon in the sense that many people had given up hope on him. No one gave him a chance up until he joined CAPS United and with Dominic, I am very sincere with my comment. I am extremely delighted that he has made it among the best performing players for this season simply because he is one guy who got most of the battering this season, especially during the early days.

“He wasn’t performing as well as he had ended the previous season so he got a stick from all corners and for him to respond the way he did and perform the way he did, especially from halfway mark up to the end of the season, was absolutely out of this world. I am very happy for him” said Chitembwe.

Chungwa, like his Golden Boot predecessor and former teammate Leonard Tsipa, has been assured of gracing the podium twice when the presentation ceremony next month.

Chitembwe was also happy the Green Machine had managed to produce a Golden Boot winner for the second year running after Tsipa’s 11 goals earned him the accolade last year.

“The trick is obviously the way we play. We are one team which creates many chances. It’s probably the reason why the media sometimes get to hammer us when we are not scoring as much as you would expect us to. We try and play in a way that encourages the whole team to be very creative, to be in offensive mode all the time. So it’s a culmination of all that.

“I believe we create more chances than any other team in the league and the guys at the end of those chances also get to benefit more and I am happy Dominic, this season, was always spot on, he was very precise in terms of converting those chances. So it’s down to the way the team plays and I am happy his teammates created those chances for him. He is one kind of a player who is always prepared to take instructions.” The Herald