CBZ Bank rewards e-customers

Zimbabwe’s leading commercial bank, CBZ Bank has launched a promotion to reward its clients for evolving and adopting the use of mobile transactions using CBZ Touch mobile application — the country’s first fully integrated financial services mobile application.

The promotion is open to all clients registered on the CBZ Touch Mobile application and those that will sign up during the course of the promotion.

The promotion opened on Monday and will run up to January 10, 2018. There will be one draw in January 2018 and this will be a three-tier draw based on the number of transactions.

Clients will win cash prizes depending on the number of transactions they would have carried out that would be deposited into their accounts as per below breakdown; 30 clients will each walk away with $200 deposited into their accounts, 18 clients in tier-two will each walk away with $750 while 10 clients in tier-three will have their accounts credited with $1 000.

To enter the competition, clients will need to effect an array of transactions via CBZ touch among them council payments; electricity token purchase; Cimas payments; school fees payments etc.

By encouraging the use of cashless transactions, CBZ Bank is confirming its commitment to providing game-changing innovative solutions to address the challenges currently facing the nation with regards to access to cash.

This commitment is not only being witnessed by the launch of CBZ Touch promotion, but it is also being shown through the bank’s investment into electronic transaction methods like the self-service centres being opened in our branches country-wide (with free wi-fi).

Over and above this, the bank has improved security on its Internet banking platforms whilst also increasing its investment into point of sale machines in response to the central bank’s call for financial inclusion and use of plastic money. DailyNews