Aspiring MP in love triangle

34,972

By Adoration Bizure

Political activist and aspiring MP, Vimbai Musvaburi, who made headlines for vandalizing the portrait of former President Robert Mugabe at Meikles Hotel, is being accused of snatching a boyfriend of a Canadian based woman.

Vimba Musvaburi and Fidelis Mugari
Vimba Musvaburi and Fidelis Mugari

The 35-year-old single parent was reportedly caught at Fidelis Mugari’s farm in Nyabiri by Fidelis’ Canadian based girlfriend Tendai Musarirwa.

Tendai said she was shocked to see Vimbai half-naked, clad in Fidelis’ t-shirt.

“I couldn’t believe my eyes, I was in shock because I had travelled all the way from Canada only to find Vimbai half-naked in my boyfriend’s house.

“She was only wearing my boyfriend’s t-shirt and when I knocked she was the one who came to the door,” said Tendai.

The man in the centre of the matter Fidelis, could neither confirm nor deny the accusations but was quick to hang up the phone when contacted for comment.

Vimbai could neither confirm nor deny the incident but claimed to be married to Fidelis, a claim that Tendai denied.

“I did not snatch anybody’s man, I got married to a man who got divorced two years ago and his name is Fidelis Mugari, this woman you are referring to is a married woman in Canada.

“I got married to Fidelis on October 17 and if she saw me wearing my husband’s t-shirt what’s wrong with that?” she said.

However, Tendai said Vimbai is lying that she is married to Fidelis, she added that the incident that she claims she got married to him was way after the day she caught her at the house.

“This woman is not married to Fidelis, she has even said it on various public forums that she is single.

“How can she be married to him when she is staying at her parents’ house with her two kids from her first marriage?

“In any case, she is claiming to have got married to Fidelis on October 17 but I caught her at the farm on September 15 when I went to the farm.

“She has been sleeping with Fidelis from July last year whilst I was still in Canada that’s the reason why I had to come back and see it for myself,” she said.

Speaking on her credentials for running for parliament, Tendai said Vimbai’s behaviour does not qualify her for such.

“When I heard she was aspiring for a seat in parliament I laughed and was shocked at the same time because her reputation and attitude does not deserve such an esteemed position.

“But it is not for us to judge but the constituency which she will be contesting for.” H Metro

  • Let not this story distract you from the news that Jonathan moyo needs mercy from the citizens he terrorised…

  • Vimbai has been notorious for picking up unnecessary attention of late. However, I have never critici… https://t.co/eDv7dTjRRC

  • Oh whatever man. https://t.co/iSEAY2hBuE

  • Gutter press

  • Not needed at a time like this .. Hope it ain’t true

  • Raw, uncouth child. Taking public office like a joke

  • Guranyanga

    Mahure mazhinji ndo ari mu Parliament.First Lady Macbitch used to move around with 3 bulls,Kasukuwere,Jonathan Moyo and Zhuwao.

  • to all those supporting these so called independent candidates like @advocatemahere @VimbaisheM is th… https://t.co/3fOY4i1WMz

  • It never rains

  • In Ndebele we say ‘ziyala abantu ziya ebantwini’. Even if she did, so what? What matters is that they Are in love. Moreover it’s their business. One saw, one fell in love, one followed their heart and one went for one.

  • She never vandalised nobody’s property. That picture was a state picture Meikles never bought that shit and definitely not their asset. Pasi na mugabe!!! Well done Wimbai👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾

  • haiwawo

  • How can a lady base in canada and leave her man in zim. There are smart ladies around anoenda rakacheka nyika. Sorry hake. Men are gold yu know…

  • What’s the news here? Mashaya zvekunyora here? It’s rain season in Zimbabwe please tipewo zvinovaka please…

  • Ndewako kana akupfekedza Ring!
    Achibuda kumba kwako ndewedu tese!,As long as asina kukupfekedza ring! Gara pasi!
    Chengeta murume Vimbai

  • Ndokushaya nyaya….zvinebasarei zvagrace aiva nearing maitadza kuzvibudisa wani

  • So are you trying to tell us that when one wants to be an Mp he or she must not fall in love?

  • Am not surprised at all. The attitude she displayed that day says a lot.

  • Hure iro, musaiite nyaya iyo

  • That zanu pf for u it will bring u down if you’re not clever that’s how they play their politics

  • Attitude has a lot to do with where you end, especially hw you roll along with cameras.

  • Wechinyanya kuda publicity every time look now they are after your private life, if you want to be a public figure be responsible and behave well.