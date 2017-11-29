3 million registered to vote so far

The total voters registered to date stands at 3 152 694 with less than a month before the end of the biometric voter registration (BVR) blitz which started on October 10.

Voter registration at 63 static centres countrywide will remain continuous.

The electoral management body said although it still faced challenges brought by heavy rains, hailstorms and whirlwinds, it was confident to get, close to the seven million mark.

“Zec has reached the three million voter registration mark and is confident that every Zimbabwean citizen will be registered ahead of the 2018 harmonised elections,” Zec chief elections officer Constance Chigwamba said in a statement yesterday.

“Phase three is currently running and will end on December 1, 2017.

“The fourth and final phase of the blitz will run from December 4 to 19.

“The commission would like to re-emphasise that those intending to register as voters should bring their identity documents and proof of residence.”

“As of Monday, Zec had turned away 60 000 people for a variety of reasons which include production of wrong documents such as the driver’s licence, being under age, failure to produce proof of residence and presentation of defaced documents.

“The law stipulates age, citizenship and proof of residence as requirements for voter registration.

“Turned aways are persons not complying with these requirements including illegible/defaced documents,” Zec said in another statement.

“Some of the people turned away will find their way back once they get the relevant documentation such as proof of residence or ID.

“These issues are being tackled through voter education and publicity campaigns.

“The electorate is urged to comply with voter registration requirements and prepare their documentation in advance.”

The BVR blitz exercise has also been stalled by heavy rains.

“Registrants find it difficult to go to register when it is cloudy and raining in areas where there is no electricity, it is a challenge to charge kit batteries with solar energy, and this affects registration,” Zec said.

“Measures to counter this include transporting kits to areas with electricity and using hired vehicles to charge the batteries.

“The registrants can register anywhere in the country hence provincial figures do not necessarily reflect the number of registered voters specific to a particular province.” DailyNews