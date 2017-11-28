Zanu PF congress…. another bloodless coup against Mnangagwa on the way – Don Chigumba

Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


By Don Chigumba

Instead of hosting 16000 delegates at ZANU PF national extraordinary congress of 2017, the party leadership saw it fit to cut the number of delegates to 6000.

Zimbabwe’s then acting President Emmerson Mnangagwa (L) and his wife Auxilia (R) attend the funeral ceremony of Peter Chanetsa at the National Heroes Acre in Harare, on January 7, 2017.
Former governor Peter Chanesta died on January 2, 2017. / AFP / JEKESAI NJIKIZANA (Photo credit should read JEKESAI NJIKIZANA/AFP/Getty Images)

The media also claimed that the proposed budget of eight million dollars  has been reduced to one million dollars and the congress is supposed to be held within 24 hours. The purpose of this piece is to support the view that, reducing the number of delegates to attend the extraordinary congress is a political suicide being committed ahead of the 2018 national elections.

Where is the power of President Mnangagwa and ZANU PF coming from? There is a Shona dictum that goes, ‘the power of fish is in water’. I totally agree, the power of politicians is in people. The power of President Mnangagwa is neither from the people of  Zimbabwe nor there.

The power of President Mnangagwa is from the barracks, this is an opportune time for President Mnangagwa to meet the people. The ZANU PF extraordinary congress of 2017 is a wasted opportunity for the incoming President of the Republic.

If was an adviser of President Mnangagwa, I was going to tell him to propose more than 30 thousand delegates and get the opportunity to interact with the masses from the entire country not only for 24hrs, but even 5 days. As I said before, President Mnangagwa was not elected by people at the previous ZANU PF national congress.

He was given power via appointment by Mr. Mugabe and his power as a Vice President of the Republic was not from the people, that is why I am convinced that President Mnangagwa has never been tested by the people, failure to meet a good number of delegates at the extraordinary congress of 2017 is a systematic bloodless coup being planned by unholy leaders in ZANU PF.

Is President Mnangagwa popular among the Zimbabweans? My answer is a BIG NO. In Zimbabwe, only Mr. Mugabe and MDC-T leader Mr. Tsvangirai are known by the masses from across the country. Despite being supported by ZANU PF, President  Mnangagwa’s support base and popularity in Zimbabwe should be far less than that of Mr. Tsvangirai and it is obvious that Mr. Mugabe is leading in terms of being known by people coming from the remote areas of Zimbabwe.

Mr. Tsvangirai’s popularity in remote areas was promoted by Mr. Mugabe, wherever Mr. Mugabe used to address rallies, the first person to attack was Mr. Tsvangirai, that is why he is being labeled by rural people as ‘Chematama, Tsvangson or Mutengesi’. What Mr. Tsvangirai should do is to go and tell the rural people that ‘Mugabe is gone and vote for me, I have inherited the double potion of his spirit’.

Reducing the number of congregants to 6000 is a political mistake done deliberately to stop President Mnangagwa from meeting the people. President Mnangagwa is possibly well-known in Midlands, but rural residents from Buhera, Chachacha, Bhidhiri, Chipinge, Murehwa etc do not know President Mnangagwa. If Mr. Mugabe made Tsvangson popular, therefore, President Mnangagwa should use Mr. Mugabe as a leverage to win rural votes. Failure to do that will mean, Tsvangirai will increase his support base in rural areas.

ZANU PF made a blunder by removing Mr. Mugabe through a ‘systematic coup’, even if President Mnangagwa approves ‘Mugabe Day or Grace Day’, Mr. Mugabe will never forgive him in the near future, a move likely to cost his victory in 2018 presidential election.

I grew up in rural areas and I am there right now, President Mnangagwa brand is hard to sell without Mr. Mugabe. The departure of former President Mugabe from power was a humiliation and I have a strong feeling that ZANU PF will find it hard to win 2018 election unless if they manipulate  votes.

What is eight million dollars for a congress? In politics money doesn’t count but people’s votes. I heard people saying, President Mnangagwa is serious on saving money, a rationality that I cannot see neither here nor there. Even if Mnangagwa is to use $80 million for the congress, let him do it provided that he will get chance to meet with the people.

Why is congress important? Congress delegates are selected from all wards of Zimbabwe based on stratified sampling. They are not like people from one corner of the country. President Mnangagwa’s chance to meet representatives from the entire country is only this 2017 extraordinary congress and I am surprised as to why Mr. Khaya Moyo decided to reduce the number of delegates to meet President Mnangagwa. I am convinced that the move is another coup against President Mnagagwa.

I therefore want to advice the appointed President of the republic to think critically over this matter.

The reduction of the number of delegates from 16000 to 6000 will further question the credibility and legitimacy of President Mnangagwa in ZANU PF. The current first secretary of ZANU PF was elected by more than 15000 delegates and for the incoming first secretary President Mnangagwa to be blessed with 6000 delegates is a political mistake?

If President Mnangagwa is to be elected by 6000 delegates only, his legitimacy will suffer a blow in comparison to Mr. Mugabe’s usual delegates.

Conclusion

 It is not yet clear whether President Mnangagwa inherited the double potion of Mr. Mugabe’s evil spirit or not. The power of President Mnangagwa is not with the people, his power is in the barracks.

As I said before, the masses escaped out of the box following the departure of Mr. Mugabe and ZANU PF is at its lowest since Nhari Rebellion.

President Mnangagwa’s legitimacy as a ZANU PF first secretary will be questioned if only 6000 delegates will grace the extraordinary congress in December 2017. ZANU PF leadership has to think between saving $7million and the legitimacy of President Mnangagwa in ZANU PF.

Prophet Makandiwa should tell us why a person living in Diaspora did not replace Mr. Mugabe before we label him a false ZANU PF prophet.

Don Chigumba is a Political Analyst

  • Pakaiapa

  • Great

  • You have vision now,am seeing it coming also!

  • Well done Mr Mnangagwa. You really mean business don’t be intimidated by Zanu PF the masses of Zimbabwe are behind you

  • He wants only his supporters to attend.

    He know he faces descent from within

    • Haaaaa imi endai moitawo yenyu congress naDr Amai ikoko

    • Pataurise Fungai, if it is Dr Cables who suggest that apa zvavaimbotaura

  • Nonsense article

  • in which way

  • Thank you .

  • nonsense

  • Thank our president

  • So wats the reason of having 6000 delegates for a 24 hr event

  • bullshit article

  • Its been cut from 6 days to 3 (if not 2 & half)

  • Nonsense

  • Rasvika gamba, raakuchinja mutemo!!

  • Whilst his arguments are by many means valid one should note that the coup has shown support of the a… https://t.co/CXgS81NG7w

  • You can never do right in this wicked world,if he hadn’t reduced it the same people would be complaining about how how he is wasting money by hosting so many delegates

    • Nigel look around you and check who’s commenting ana mujibha ve musombodhiya ava ummm don’t mind their comments the world is not even wicked as you think, these young ignorant rascals are very wicked, lazy, foul mouthed and useless so please forgive them. Politics is for adults vanangu.

  • The Gushungo dairy will loose more delegates to buy ice cream

  • Excellent Croc wedu

  • Tibateyi henyu kumeso but tikukuonai

  • Pandatoona pakanyorwa nechirungu ndatoti pamwe parikunyorwa zvine musoro. Heya kugona chirungu hadzisi njere nhai?? Panyorwa marara apa , kuita kunge zvanyorwa izvi zvabva kuna Chivhayo anongorotomoka. Mr President dai matoti hakuna Congress gore rino matora mari yacho yose mapa maSoja edu akagona basa.

  • no-zanu wtiched to possible za

    Uri Zidofo, vanhu vaifamba muma Road hauna kuvaona.? Pane anga asingazivi kuti ndiani aizotonga kana vanofamba? Asi ndiwe unotengesa chikafu ku Congress? Congress ineyi nekubudiria kwenyika? FYI his decision to downsize congress, resulted in me seriously contemplating switching my vote to him

  • Munangagwa is not liked in his party and in zimbabwe.If it was not the GUN he would never be the ille… https://t.co/qSk1jaq8uN

  • Who wrote the reported words in this article? I have NO comment, ..I find the line of argument very selfish.

  • congress doesn’t guarantee winning election even with 16000 people those 16000 dont vote for 7 million zimbabweans eligible voters

  • Vanhu kungohakira so. The blind leading the blind. Ko extra ordinary congress yaiva yasheedzwa nani? It was a G40 baby with a clear agenda. So this Lacoste faction has no business there even kusaenda won’t make any difference. This propaganda won’t build a nation. Musakanganwa chazuro nehope.

  • As Zanu Pf we don’t campaign in those tents during congress so no need to think along that manner

  • And wher is zanu pf getn al the money to play wit lik ds

  • great…..maybe vakupokana nazvo ndovaidya vachiguta….isu vaive venzara takutarisirawo kumwawo tea ine mukaka sezvo muzvidzidzo zvedu takafundawo but mabasa painge pasina.

  • Daz

    Zanu PF is not thee people of Zimbabwe. The People who filled the streets in his support and the people from all sectors of society who attended his inauguration ARE representative of THE PEOPLE of Zimbabwe!

  • If you can’t see how good the move is then you are missing a point. To me it’s a very good move in the right direction.

  • Good idea lets save money

  • Blaz vashaya ava. Vari kurwadziwa and I think I know why

  • Nguni

    This is not true.Congress crowds and the people of Zim are 2 different groups.The decision to reduce congress budget and delegates have endeared PROZIM to a lot of Zimbabweans who view these gatherings as a waste of money.We want the economy to improve and that’s more important than slogans at a sponsored gathering.

  • Zanu yaora simple facts!!! 2018 tiri kuzvichinja izvi

  • Even Mugabe too, wasn’t liked but they feared him, ED knows that they are too many fake smiles in Zanu pf.

  • FD

    Either way had he not downsized the congress attendees and not cut the budget he would have still been criticized. The constituency he needs to appeal to are not Zanu PF delegates. Mind you the architects of the bloodless coup are not even Zanu PF delegates who instead had crucified him and left him to hang and dry a couple of weeks ago. The title of your article is rather misleading and lacks the veracity of any impending coup!

  • The president is correct minimise expenditure as much as u cn u got the hearts of the ple allready as long as u do gud majority wl vote fr u remember ple hated mugabe coz he never listened to the crying masses

  • ZimMatata

    Mnangagwa was not elected to VP and he lost elections at constituency level. What makes you think he is going to hold a free and fair election knowing very well , he will never win it? Wake up, they already have the 2018 Elections results at KG6 Barracks

    • #Occupy BlueRoof

      He managed to win a 2013 rigged newly formed constituency with a name I can’t recall. Gave it up to his wife after he was appointed VP.
      On a national level, this Lizard has no charisma and is not very popular. He could easily fail to secure the vote at the congress. Remember Guvheya said people should go to congress with equal opportunities to run for any office.

  • Crazy … weldone ED. People and economy not a crazy delegate of 30thousand kunoitei? Spend that money in our healthcare system … schools and roads… ED anofunga sababa not senkotshane. He is a man…

  • We nyama chaiye haaombere,ndokusaka muchiroya

  • NOT surprising,, ZANU PF is now spilt in half…

  • David

    Foolish political analyst. That mentality of always spending what you don’t have has placed Zim in a precarious position. That $7million would rather be put to good use. I have never liked Mnangagwa and Zanu PF, but with what he has been coming up with in the past few days, I can see some light at the end of the tunnel. This is not about Zanu Pf. But the Zimbabweans as a whole. People have gone through a rough period and we need a totally different administration from the extravagant Mugabe admin.

  • very soon we wont be reading the shit u write

  • Dingane

    This is the most foolish article I ever read in my life , don’t write while you are high on drugs , wasted my time nxaaa

  • The president has our support. He doesnt need a big congress to gunner support he already has. Fantastic move Mr President. Siyai vanovukura vachiita zvavajaira

  • There is nouthing steal they are cutting cost to get a share of wre Gushu left . I saw this in a dream but i cant sing like J PRAZER

  • kana kurural erea kwacho hapana aida Mugabe asi kuti aimanikidza vanhu kuatender marally nekumuvhotera saka zvese zvavanyora apa is nonsense us anywhere vanhu

  • kana kurural erea kwacho hapana aida Mugabe asi kuti aimanikidza vanhu kuatender marally nekumuvhotera saka zvese zvavanyora apa is nonsense us anywhere vanhu imbwa iye

  • Thats hogwash. …meaningless post by G40

  • kana kurural erea kwacho hapana aida Mugabe asi kuti aimanikidza vanhu kuatender marally nekumuvhotera saka zvese zvavanyora apa is nonsense usanyebere vanhu imbwa iye

  • Hanzi nemunyori Munangagwa haana support from the masses! Hahhahaha do u even read the post of the pple here or urikungohumanawo hako uridiaspora! Shure kwambuya vako iwe, u don’t decide zvinoda nyika, we are well behind the President, and pliz admin take your nagativity to your houses and give us some real news! You will regret this shit you are posting one day! Chisi hachiyere musi wacharimwa!

  • Population of 14million and 16 000 you say it’s votes. That’s saving the attendees will spread the message through party structures. At least money saved for a good reason for now. ED is totally correct by reducing the number and time. Cause the agenda they all know it