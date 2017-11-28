Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


‘War vets to fill strategic party positions’

By Nyore Madzianike

Power struggles that dogged Zanu-PF over the years and led to the birth of factions within the party were a result of the absence of a patriotic political commissar, a senior party official has said.

Former Finance Minister Patrick Chinamasa (left) at the Zanu PF Central Committee meeting in Harare
Zanu-PF Secretary for Legal Affairs Patrick Chinamasa said they had resolved to put in place a war liberation fighter to take the position of political commissar.

Speaking at the Manicaland extraordinary provincial central committee (PCC) meeting held in Mutare on Sunday, Chinamasa said the resolution would be ratified at the December Extraordinary Congress.

“We sat as the Central Committee and resolved that as we go forward we should respect the war veterans,” he said. “We agreed that they should be in strategic positions of the party and Government, as long as they have requisite qualifications.

“When the G40 cabal came in, they shoved the war veterans away. As we discussed further, we realised that part of the problems we were facing were there because we didn’t have a political commissar. The one who was there had ambitions to be the president of the country — something he would achieve by dividing the people in the party.

“I am sure that when we will be selecting a political commissar, we should pick someone who is a war veteran.”

Chinamasa said the Central Committee resolved to reinstate the district coordinating committees, which were dismissed in 2014.

“These were destroyed by Didymus Mutasa (the then secretary for Administration),” he said. “I don’t know why he decided to disband them during that time.”

Chinamasa said the reinstated district coordinating committees would participate at the forthcoming Congress.

“We agreed that one member of the district coordinating committee (DCC) is allowed to attend the Congress,” he said. “We said that those who had once attended the Congress should allow those who have never attended to attend. They should give each other a chance.”

Manicaland provincial chairperson Mike Madiro warned party members not to rush to select the DCC members, saying they needed to follow due processes.

“Don’t rush to select the DCC,” he said. “The party will come and implement the due processes to select those DCCs. We need to follow a process that leaves Manicaland united. We need to be responsible when selecting the DCCs.”

Madiro said as the provincial chairman, he was looking forward to stabilising the party. He asked the women’s wing and youths to start selecting their executive leaders and forward them to him. The Herald

  • Good

  • sanctions are still on zimbabwe then !! While the white devils try to take the land from the people !!

  • Yah waiting

  • i was so worried about zimbabwe thinking the white devils were going to try to steal the land and gold mines again !!

  • Do they really have the required expertise for those positions?

  • A senior army ex war vet for post

  • The same vets who rapped, killed and maimed in 2008? What is so special about those brutes

  • The problem in Zanu pf was not factions, it is natural for people to angle themselves for posts .the problem was the lack of a succession plan or process. Whats happening now is lacoste solidifying their positions in the party. However in ten years time the problem will emerge again if no succession plan is put forward

  • Rwendo

    This is a party truly stuck in the past – as if in quicksand. Can you imagine 37 years after World War II the Vets in the UK, USA or Australia saying the government must be manned by World War II Vets? Even Churchill, an acclaimed WW-II hero as UK Prime Minister chose to resign and hand over to Labour after his poor performance in the first election following armistice.

    And the proof of the pudding is in the eating – let us say before Grace and the G40, how has this approach worked for the party in terms of the economic growth and social advancement of the country, in comparison with our SADC neighbours??

    • Munyariwa

      Someone on here once said, ‘ZANU PF is a product of the struggle, its still a guerrilla outfit that is yet to morph into a political party. When threatened it reverts back to modus operandi – Force!’
      This still rings true!

  • Tirikuendepi nechembere neharahwadzo!

  • S

    WAR VETS SHOULD BELONG TO ANY PARTY. FALSE START FOR ZANU AGAIN. GAINS OF THE 18 NOVEMBER BEING LOST. IF MNANGAGWA GIVES THIS CHINAMASA GUY A LOT OF SAY, ZANU WILL GO NO WAY. G40 WAS OKAY, ALTHOUGH GREEDY. ZANU WILL NEVER WORK FOR THE PEOPLE OF ZIMBABWE. ONCE AGAIN THEY ARE FAILING TO SEPAPRATE GOVERNMENT AND THE PARTY. WE HAVE A LONG WAY TO FREEDOM.

    • Chikuyochisamarengu

      I beg to differ Boss! Here, they are talking about strategic positions in their party ZANU PF, not government.