Mnangagwa ally causes stir in Bulawayo

By Lionel Saungweme

Hopes for a freer political environment hang in limbo after a Zanu PF youth made attempts to usurp the mandate of Bulawayo City Council (BCC).

Magura Charumbira, a notorious member of the Zanu PF Lacoste faction led by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, wants to allocate vending bays owned by BCC to Zanu PF party members.

He has also threatened to withdraw vending bays from vendors in Makokoba if they do not attend Zanu PF meetings.

Charumbira has for several years been coercing vendors to join and attend Zanu PF party meetings. However, on 27 November 2017, he upped his tempo and ordered Makokoba residents to attend a meeting at Davis Hall, which is Zanu PF’s Provincial headquarters.

“Time and again vendors at 5th Avenue in town are dragged to meet at Royal Hotel and ordered to buy Zanu PF cards. Surely is it a crime to be poor,” said an Movement for Democratic Change (MDC-T) Councillor, who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals.

“He is mad. Yesterday, he was forcing residents to attend Zanu PF meetings failure to which they will be fired from the vending bays,” said the MDC-T Councillor.

Charumbira was not available to comment.

According to sources, Charumbira wants to introduce Chipangano style of administering vegetable markets in Bulawayo. To control and raise funds for Chipangano, vending bays are parcelled out to vendors with up-to-date Zanu PF membership cards in exchange for a protection fee. In this way Harare City Council is prejudiced of large amounts of money due on letting of vending bays.

Prior to Robert Mugabe’s fall from power, Charumbira was often seen wearing a long robe etched with Robert Mugabe’s portrait. At one time, he falsely accused Stanley Nyengerai Makundidze, a Bulawayo resident, of stealing his phone.

Charumbira also disturbed a peaceful PTUZ meeting at Royal Hotel and threatened Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ) Secretary General, Raymond Majongwe with assault.

Charumbira was this year implicated in violent clashes at Davis Hall when G40 thwarted Lacoste’s lobby to depose then Zanu PF National Commissar Savior Kasukuwere. Charumbira is alleged to have booed former First Lady Grace Mugabe on 4 November 2017 at White City Stadium. Nehanda Radio