Hugh Mupfunya – If I was President of Zimbabwe

By Hugh Mupfunya

I thought I should share my sentiments of what I would do as president of Zimbabwe in light of current developments. I wrote this as a status on my Facebook timeline exactly a year ago.

If I was Zimbabwe’s president: This might sound strange; for some reason last night I really struggled to sleep. My mind was wondering about the things I would do if I was Zimbabwe’s president. My mind went into scanning mode and here are some of the things I would do:

1) Land – This is a big matter for the country. I am of the view that land belongs to the people of Zimbabwe (black and white). I would institute land audit, to see who has what currently and what have they done with it. Based on the findings of the audit I would implement a land redistribution program.

Instead of parcelling small pieces of land to individuals with some having no knowledge and desire to farm. I would form cooperatives. These would be run as business units with a qualified CEO to run operations. Members of these cooperatives will be equal shareholders.

The government would only be there to ensure the smooth running of these cooperatives, provide advisory work and the sourcing of markets through institutions such as GMB, DDF and ARDA. Systems that ensure value edification to our products would also be set up as well as necessary support. e.g. instead of exporting tomatoes in raw form, we could export canned tomatoes.

State-run institutions would also be allocated farms whose profits would be used to subside costs etc. eg. every hospital and university would be allocated a farm that should also follow a business model.

This inspiration is drawn from the once success of The University of Zimbabwe’s farm in Mazowe as well as private schools such as Watershed in Marondera and Lomagundi in Chinhoyi. No individual or entity would be allowed to own so much land as we see today with the political elites. Since I have to include other things I won’t write all the detail here about land.

2) Governance – I would trim the size of cabinet by more than half. And would allow people to make nominations and motivations on who should be part of the cabinet. I am of the view that we are a heavily pregnant country with so much talent and no one party can have full knowledge of the who is who among citizens.

3) Judiciary – There is no doubt that the current judiciary we have is severely compromised. I would appoint a Judiciary commission that’s dominated by former judges (Both Zimbabwean and others from around the continent). The likes of judge Chris Greenland who has enormous experience on the bench, having set on benches of 4 countries would be a part of the team.

The commission would be there to probe all the current judges as well as help with appointments. Its powers would also be extended to probe political elites that include current and former members of the current regime.

4) Foreign policy – This will be geared towards uniting and strengthening the African continent. There won’t be looking east or west policy, instead, there would be a ”look to Africa” and work with ”whoever” is willing to commit to fairness and transparency policy.

5) Education – this has been the pinnacle of the country and source of pride. However, I am of the view that the system we inherited from the British kind of needs revision. This will be done carefully to only fix what is broken and leave what works. wider consultations will be done. I think the current system does work but it is discriminatory should you be not a straight A or B student. Yet life has proven that good academic grades don’t always translate to competence.

6) Constitution – would advocate for the drafting of a new constitution which would strengthen democracy and serve as the pinnacle of our nation. The current one is a half-baked cake. It was rushed and highly selective. Obviously, I am not a fan of the death penalty and I would also advocate for that to be scrapped.

Question: What would you do if you were president of Zimbabwe?

May God bless Africa and her people.

#IfIWasPresidentOfZimbabwe

Kind regards

Hugh Mupfunya