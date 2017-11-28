Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


Cops are back…. to be assisted by soldiers

By Nqobile Tshili

Police have resumed their duties as the situation in the country has normalised following the inauguration of President Emmerson Mnangagwa and will conduct joint patrols with members of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, the country’s security services said yesterday.

Zimbabwe Defence Forces Spokesperson Colonel Overson Mugwisi (right) with Zimbabwe Republic Police national spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba (left) during a press conference on Police and Army personnel clashes in town. (Picture by John Manzongo)
The operation saw the detention of former Finance Minister Ignatius Chombo, who is facing abuse of public office charges and ex-Zanu-PF youth leader Kudzanai Chipanga who is facing charges of causing disaffection among the police force or defence forces as defined in Section 30 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.

The two have since appeared in court and their cases are still pending.

In a joint statement following the ZDF operation, the army director of public relations, Colonel Overson Mugwisi and national police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba yesterday said the Zimbabwe Republic Police is now resuming its role as stipulated in the Constitution.

“We the Zimbabwe Defence Forces and the Security Services of Zimbabwe wish to inform the nation that the situation in our country has returned to normalcy following the historic inauguration of His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Head of State and Government and Commander- In -Chief of the Defence Forces, Cde Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa on 24 November 2017, which has set a new trajectory,” reads the joint statement.

“We wish, therefore, to advise the nation that the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is now assuming its role as stipulated in the Constitution of Zimbabwe under Section 219, which among other things mandates the ZRP to maintain Law and Order protect and secure the lives and property of the people.”

They said the ZDF and police would conduct joint patrols especially in the Harare Central Business District.

The statement said looting and illegal occupation of other people’s properties particularly farms and houses would not be tolerated.

“Law enforcement agents are already receiving reports of looting and illegal occupation of other people’s properties particularly farms and houses. This behaviour is criminal and against the spirit of non-vengeful retribution and will be met by the full wrath of the law,” the statement added.

“We, therefore, remain committed to serve our country. Zimbabwe is a peace-loving nation as demonstrated during the past week. We accordingly urge all citizens to remain committed to peace. We remain guided by His Excellency, President E.D Mnangagwa’s inaugural speech, particularly where he spoke about unity and self-discipline by all. Let us all remain united and respectful of our national laws and by-laws as we uphold the rule of law.”

Police, who have been previously condemned for corruption, using heavy handed tactics and brutality against civilians among other acts, said their operations’ and programmes would be people centred.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police would want to assure the nation that it will strive to ensure that all its operations and programmes will be people-centred in accordance with the vision of His Excellency, the President, Cde Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa.

“We would want to urge our nation to remain united and co-operate with security services as they discharge their duties,” reads the joint statement. The Chronicle

  • duties being refered to here are the so many road blocks on the roads
    thats not normal

  • Ikozvino vakangoita huori totaura kumasoja coz kusungisa mupurisa neumwe mupirisa hakushande

    • iye musoja anogona kusunga mupurisa here

    • Kkkk hanti boss wavo akasungwa nemasoja tikaona tese so vamwe vangatadze kusungwa sei?

    • Pauchapiwa mbama nemusoja waramba kubudisa mari uchaona kuti mupurisa arinani

    • Kkkkk zvakafanana ndakatomborohwa nmupurisa ndaramba kusiya cash paroad block

    • Akati masoja haadi mari ndiyani kkk

    • musoja haana kana chapter yemutemo yaanoziva inosunga mupurisa bt mupurisa anogona kusunga musoja

    • Ndozvavasiri kuziva chete kuti mapurisa acho haangobatwi zvechihwai hwai

    • Musoja anosungwe nemupurisa akaposa

  • Ummm lets hope those roadblocks will not comeback ummmm

  • there are ao many road blocks that our police force cant cope therefore we have enlisted the army to help. what a wonderful country we have

  • They need to be hand-held or at least a leash

  • Kumberi kune chiedza uku,can I go deeper

  • We dont need them though

  • Back to their corrupt ways.They will surely respect the army after being made to sit down like school kids.

  • Their coffers were runming empty.

  • I can feel we are destined for tougher times; because if we say police need to be policed by an army ; surely it leaves a lot to be desired;

    • Desperate situations need desperate solutions and actions crying and complaining won’t make it better neither it’s a struggle Aluta continua change is what we need and real change not just something like change Jahknow

    • which zimbabwe are u hee zvese zvaiitwa nepolice hauna kuzvionawo ere nhai?inini kana respect nepolice andisina

    • uyi Bubi uyu ndofunga aagare muno muZim

  • WHO IS ASSISTING WHO?

  • Yaa ndava mega muri magororo.

  • Gud

  • Police the police Army please

  • Zvimwe huori hungaite hushoma ndavashande sevanhu vamwe

  • Even army will accept those bribes. I dont trust anyone

  • Ogh no

  • Muroad police regai henyu kuisa we don’t need them, we can do without them.ko inga zvitambi takangotora tisinavo waani

  • Will never look at a police officer the same esp the traffic goons….I’ve lost faith in thoz idiots…..

  • Ngavanochengeta baba vachatunga.kwete isusu

  • What is to prevent the soldiers from joining the loot brigade? Let’s wait and see

  • Ngavatsvage mamwe maduties ekuita zveroadblock ndozvega here

  • I think it means double pay (huori) a part 4 the gun and part for de police kkkk

  • Situation normalised after a coup right?

  • Let them be professional and redeem themselves . Back in the day,we were the most respected civil servants. Right now i am ashamed to tell people I am a former cop.

  • Could they Pliz get off the roads & stop their nuisance of robbing poor citizens. Amasela okucina ngama Polisa

  • Gunners chete hatidi vatengesi avo

  • All Zim police they need to be sucked and employ better profesional police force .

  • By normalised u mean going back to those bogus road blocks & steal hard earned cash of innocent pple ?

  • Mapurisa aya adzoka vakomana I’m already feeling the pain

  • chinoshamisa ndechekuti masoja haana kudzidza kuti upinde chipurisa hunge wakapasa.asi mukukurirwa basa nevanhu vasina kupasa sure.better masoja angoita zvese.nomore kukwira mabus mahara mapurisa yu are useless

    • ipapo pakuti masoja haana kudzidza…….those words dzorovesa kubva kare cause don’t think ungapinda chisoja usina kumbobvira waenda kuchikoro….so do you mean chiwenga haana kudzidza….

    • kkkkk wabaiwa asi uri soja

    • Those military police they have good 5 O-levels so stop say what u are saying

  • Its not normal.

  • No to road blocks pese pese

  • Now if they stop you and you run. You get a bullet

  • It could be good to find a soldier at the roadblock because they don’t care if you haven’t put your seatbelt or not having the fire extinguisher, rather they will just say ”who dies” you

    • Kkkk.,,,what is that?

    • Zvirikunziiko pano

    • Zvine sense here izvi kkkk

    • ko musoja anoziva ipi traffic act yaanga gone kuenforcer ? chaanoziva kubvunza chitupa chete wotoenda , matraffic offence anoitwa nepolice

    • Havazive kuti ma duties ebasa ndoanosiyana dai zvakafanana kuine masoja chete or mapurisa chete

  • Tooo much road blocking pliz

  • hooo rd block dzaakutanga now

  • Iyo inonzi Charamba inosasa sh*t vabvisei mhan ndovanhu vaitishungurudza

  • Koo hanzi magweja arikumamiswa rough kumbare zvakamira sei

  • The Retention book shall be replaced with the the real Z69j book and the money directed towards the Consolidated Revenue Fund, mark my words. The government is desperately in need of cash.

  • Police are back to be policed by soldiers

    • Kufungawo kwako ko kusazivawozve

    • soldiers will be there to avoid public resistence not to police the police , vanenge vari ana mahobho police ichiita basa

  • Mapurisa anofanira kutichengetedza kwete kutibira ipo hahana amwema duties here ekuita roadblock manyanya makudakuzadza masojaedu hunhuhwenyu hwakashata ibvai mu road muregekubira poor citizens of Zimbabwe

  • We need speed cameras on the roads not police the technology has changed The cars needs to go for MOT that they are fit for the road and road tax payed every 6 monthly and insurance nothing else every car has to be insured to be on the road

  • Police will pollute soldiers mark my words hapana asingade mari…..hapana zvavari kutiitira apa

  • Change the system ASP

  • In my view that spokes person should be booted out of the system!

  • Police is full of corruption.I don’t trust the police its better u work under the supervision of the army

  • Mapurisa adzoka kunoba wakomana batai honwe dzenyu mbavha dziya dzadzoka kunosecha tapera nenhamo

  • At first it was COMMAND FARMING, now its COMMAND PATROL guess what is the next COMMAND??????? This year hameno henyu.

  • No to unnecessary road blocks . Mapurisa ngavatsvage mari nedzimwe nzira and should not victimise motorists.

  • Corruption will still continue coz hapana asingade mari army or police dai vatorega zvachose ku patrola kwacho

  • Police officers have lost the respect of all citizens of Zimbabwe because of their shameful extortionists behaviour. ….the last place I would want to see a police officer is on the road. Let them go anywhere else. …we will certainly not miss them. Foward with soldiers! For now, they are doing a splendid job.

  • Are the police officers going to be accepted. They need retraining coz ava vanga vajaira kutora mari muvanhu, it will be difficult kusiya kombi ichienda is in a kusiya mari. Hameno akanzi master saver aye wotobvisa hazvisisina basa

  • Ava mahwani if cops and somek are back together. Ndotombopaka

  • We dnt need them in our roads,they’re thugs,imbavha vanhu avo,look at the sanity prevailing in our roads,no accidents,no conjestions but when come ,they terrorize motorists,Mapurisa this time vakadzoka paRoad ngavamamiswe especially if they don’t have soldiers to monitor them.Mumakombi ngavabhadhare.MaSoldiers shld be treated with respect they deserve not the Police

  • Muswe wawanyanya kurebesa at least zvaanani kkk

  • Oh please let’s hope they will not harass people again and will stop those unnecessary roadblocks

  • the cop to assist soldiers not soldiers to assists cops

  • police we don’t want yu paroad

  • So if they are back this only means back at road blocks kkk, asi basa ravo maRoad blocks chete? Sikhathele ngamaRoad blocks ayiThousand pliz. And its funny coz there is no warning in Zim for a traffic offence, all of them its a fine lol!!! Sarendi shem

  • Yes it must continue

  • dai vakakona kuhakira demon repolice

  • Im sure this is not what the citizens of zimbabwe want…we want these thieves out of our roads at least by minimizing their numbers and having a few spot checks when necessary

  • Kana Judas Iscariot wemu Bhaibheri akatambira mari ko chingazotadzisawo musojawo zvake kutambira chii

  • Whr is yo boss chihuri?

  • Ngavadzokere kwavanga vari,citizens were so free…..

  • Mwari kudzwai mapurisa anga avekushungurudza zvinorwadza

  • Arrest this woman thief PSE

  • Bhora Resimbi

    ZRP please protect Zimbabwean people not to rob people please : Its new dawn now

  • dai vamborega vanhu vazvifambire muroad pliz toonana next year garai mumahofisi tinouya ikoko tichireporter mhosva sezvinoitika kuno kudiaspora muroad munogara vespeed trap chete neafter 200kms ndopaungaona mapurisa asi havanetse munhu.kana mota inezvese zvakakwana unenge uchinetserwei.malights maindicator mabrakes hooter mthai aribhoo wheel alignment whakaita newheel balancing unenge uchanetserwei hanti kungonzwi mufambe mushe.

  • Ngatichgarawo 3-3-3 4back mumakombi

  • Most police now are totally unprofessional in their conduct and execution of their duties, how they were hired is a wonder. They offer no help what so ever they should be retrained.

  • Mr president please tell those police to stop stealing from us ordinary people..We’re tired of road blocks ..Every 3 kms there is road block wahat for????And the beitbridge border post there are thieves,thieves,thieves every where who treats us like foregners in our own country…

  • our government seems so unfazed by the nature of the yester Zimbabwe – from disregarding the preciousness of life, nepotism to corruption. it’s not that they are brave, nor have they put in place strategies to mitigating such unpleasantaries, but that they are not willing to detach from the old system, which had become a microchip in their flesh and almost part of their DNA.

    of course the police force was corrupt to the core, but if the army (a powerful body) has to be engaged such that they work brotherly, then we have to expect some worst case scenario in the event that other stakeholders are not initially called upon to assist in the institution of control mechanisms.

    we understand that the authorities have some tough task of reviving the economy but we, as the people of Zimbabwe collectively, do not solely exist to satisfy one socio-economic aspect. i mean we want (if not need) a system that preserves our values apart from having us loiter on a full stomach.

    this development we are all yearning for would only be achieved if we take it upon ourselves to call a spade by it’s rightful name, not the bobster’s matrix summing to living as if nothing is happening out there, an equivalent to cooking some precious meal in the toilet.’

  • We are sick of traffic cops