Brett has the last laugh

The Aces Youth Soccer Academy graduate made all the headlines in pre-season as DeMbare battled to retain his services.

CAPS United also joined in on the bidding war before FC Platinum finally secured the services of the much-soought after midfielder.

His move attracted a lot of scorn especially from the DeMbare supporters, who felt he had been swayed by money to join Pure Platinum Play.

Those sentiments gained more weight when Amidu failed to cement a place in Norman Mapeza’s starting XI.

His career at the club looked like it had reached a nadir when he was substituted after only a few minutes he had come on in a league match against Hwange at Mandava Stadium.

Amidu’s garrulous manager George Deda also made things worse went he went on a rant against Mapeza for the way he was treating the 21-year-old playmaker.

But as the season later went on, Amidu worked his way into Mapeza’s starting XI with the pint-sized midfielder getting more game time.

The midfielder would go on to make a significant contribution to the platinum miners’ title charge in the second half of the season.

And for all his troubles and tribulations, Amidu picked up his second league medal at the weekend when FC Platinum beat Chapungu 0-2 at Ascot Stadium to clinch the 2017 Castle Lager Premiership title.

Amidu is glad that he has a second league medal to add to the 2014 title he won with DeMbare.

“People will always have a lot to say, some people really wanted me to stay at Dynamos and they didn’t want me to leave,” Amidu told the daily News.

“It happens in football that people thought that I had made the wrong move and I had joined FC Platinum for the money.

“It was not all about the money but I needed a change of environment and God alone and those people who were behind the negotiations know the truth; it was not about money. Luckily, for me I moved to the team that ended up winning the championship.”

The Harare-born midfielder is the first to admit though that he struggled to adjust to life in Zvishavane but is proud of the contributions he made to the side.

“As a player I’m happy though because in my first season with the club, we have managed to win the title which makes me very pleased,” Amidu said.

“I know I might not have played most games that I would have wanted but I’m pleased with the contribution I made towards the team’s success.

“It started with the effort I was putting in at training and when I got the chance to play I did my best on the pitch.”

After coming close yet so far in the past seven years, Amidu said the pressure to deliver the maiden league title was high on the FC Platinum squad.

“It was a long road. For the past seven years, this club had been looking forward this moment when we win the league,” he said.

“There was a lot of pressure for us to win the league. Everyone knows that FC Platinum have quickly established themselves as a big club and with a lot of resources so everything was there for the team to perform.

“The supporters were also hungry for success as they had also waited for a long time but I’m glad we have finally been able to deliver the big one.

“Since the start of the season, our only focus was to win the league and everyone at the club was driving towards that goal.

“There were times when we thought that we were out of the race but in football you never know what happens in the future.

“Although we dropped some crucial points against Yadah FC and Harare City, we kept on believing on the goal that we wanted to achieve.”

With his contract still running at Pure Platinum Play, Amidu is already looking forward to next season and hopes to have an extended run in the starting XI.

“My target now is to keep on working hard and become a better player next season and hopefully get more game time,” he said.

“Our main goal next year as a team will be to defend this title and make sure we reach the final of the African Champions League and probably win that trophy.” DailyNews