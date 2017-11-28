There is a better Kingdom than Zimbabwe – A sermon

By Tendai Tagarira

Salvation is not through this or that earthly kingdom. It is not an earthly economic prosperity. Salvation is not through this or that political party. It is not through this or that organisation. Salvation is not through the barrel of a gun or a ballot box. Salvation is through faith in Christ Jesus!

Therefore, dear friend, REPENT of all wickedness and prepare for the eternal Kingdom of God. An everlasting Kingdom, whose dominion will never end. Flesh and blood can not and will not inherit the everlasting Kingdom of God! So make sure you are clothed with the HOLY SPIRIT, for it is written,

“Nevertheless I tell you the truth; It is expedient for you that I go away: for if I go not away, the Comforter will not come unto you; but if I depart, I will send him unto you.” JOHN 16:7

Friend, in all your form of godliness, have you received the HOLY SPIRIT? For without the HOLY SPIRIT you will not be able to see the Kingdom of Heaven! So make sure the spirit in you is not of this world, but is from the EVERLASTING FATHER and SON IN HEAVEN.

Friend, the penalty of sin is death. But why will you perish? Why will you die in your sin ? Each day is an opportunity for you to REPENT from all sin in Christ Jesus, the perfect LAMB OF GOD who was crucified on a tree and resurrected ! HE sits at the right hand of the FATHER in Heaven. An eternal HIGH PRIEST and GOD who died for our sin.

Friend, do you not know? Your body is a temple of the HOLY SPIRIT! Therefore, flee from sexual lust and sexual sin which will make the HOLY SPIRIT to leave you. That is one thing that is sure to separate you from GOD, lusting and committing sexual sin! By doing so you have joined yourself to the Harlot and become a temple of demons.

That is why is the church dressed in filth like a harlot! She is nudism, exposing her breasts and legs! She in pornography, in adultery and fornication! She is become unfaithful to her LIVING GOD.

She talks Christ but walks in darkness because her deeds are become unclean. She is proud, boastful, abusive, conceited and depraved! She has exchanged the glory of God for the pleasures of the world and she refuses to REPENT!

But why does she refuse to REPENT, when it is written and remains written, “Produce fruit in keeping with repentance” MATTHEW 3:8

Her fruit is deception, lies, lust, the love of money, sexual sin. Her fruit is apostasy and ungodliness, yet she claims to be chaste and holy.

Friend, if that is you I am talking about, today is a grand opportunity to begin afresh. Today is the day you MUST choose between LIFE and death, between SALVATION and judgement.

Choose for yourself whom you serve, wether the pleasures of this life or THE LORD JESUS.