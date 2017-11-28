Another state capture in Public Service Commission

It was not only the state that was captured but even institutions among them, PSC (Public Service Commission), which has since last year stooped so low, since a number of mafikizolos took a PSC and Secretary ‘capture’. These criminals around her must be weeded out pronto.

It used to be an organisation with the hallmark of fairness, transparency and corporate governance but has been reduced to a shell of crass confusion, uncertainty, bribery to get a job, nepotism to rise in the rank and file, and most of all dismissal (constructive or otherwise) and frustrating employees who do not subscribe to their way of thinking or have different opinions.

Its quite shameful that the generality of people in PSC, would prefer to leave government employment because there is a lot of rumour mongering and discordance being propagated by a few “ criminals hovering around” the Secretary.

Now its very difficult to say she isn’t part and parcel of the cliché of Finance Manager (pensions Agency), GM-Internal HR ( one wonders if there is also external HR!!!) and the MD-HR ( Head Office).

These are the corrupt unprofessional elements who have caused untold suffering and anguish to employees to the point that everybody feels better to leave PSC than stay. A survey was done by University of Zimbabwe pointing to the same sad sentiments among staff.

A recent offer of abolition of office by PSC, also showed that half of the staff would rather work elsewhere than in PSC (yangova mbiri yekare iyi!). This evil trio (the axis of evil) is running PSC, including this fat lady –legal advisor. At times, you wonder if the Legal advisor really studied Law by the way she advises PSC to make foolish decisions with no probity and outlandishly questionable decisions on labour disputes, further denigrating the already buttered image of the Secretary.

PSC has much redundant staff in the form of managers, General Managers, and office assistants. It is very difficult to get employed there unless you are related to somebody in an influential position. More than 100 people there got their jobs without interviews or following procedures, and half of them failed the interviews but still got the jobs because of nepotism.

Is this the Zimbabwe , we want The army must be deployed in PSC to restore normalcy ,and those harassing subordinates, like Finance Manager –Pensions must be removed from there.

For starters, since this PSC “capture” nobody, has been promoted from PSC to any ministry within the last 2 years, but several reshuffles to ministries where former PSC are given menial and degrading roles and positions just to frustrate them to leave. PSC has turned from the so called World class employer of first choice to worst employer of no choice!

We just hope the new President ED, sees no value in duplicity of functions by the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare versus PSC. The Secretary is under “capture” she has lost direction and vision of PSC. At best PSC must be disbanded. Heads must roll in this new dispensation!

Whistle blower