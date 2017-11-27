Zanu PF to donate Mugabe, Grace regalia

Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


By Farayi Machamire

Zanu PF will donate thousands of dollars worth of campaign regalia and posters bearing the image of former president Robert Mugabe and his wife Grace to orphanages, it has emerged.

President Robert Mugabe and wife Grace Mugabe
President Robert Mugabe and wife Grace Mugabe

Zanu PF had reportedly ordered at least 12 000 paraphernalia including T-shirts, mugs and hats for the over 12 000 delegates that were set to attend the Zanu PF extraordinary congress in December.

The other consignments were meant for the thousands who were expected to attend the presidential youth interface rally with students in Harare on November 18 and the Harare province presidential youth interface rally, whose date was still to be set when political uncertainty unravelled.

Former president and former first lady – Robert and Grace Mugabe

However, that material has been rendered useless after President Emmerson Mnangagwa was sworn in yesterday as the second executive president of Zimbabwe following the resignation of Mugabe after days of sustained pressure.

“We will honour our promise to all our suppliers and we will still pay what we agreed as per our contracts,” said a source in the department of regalia procurement at Zanu PF who declined to be named.

“What has happened will not change anything. I can’t obviously give you figures of how much was ordered but I can tell you that we will donate the regalia to orphanages.”

Zanu PF secretary of finance Obert Mpofu could not be drawn to comment on the matter and directed the Daily News on Sunday to party spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo saying his department was responsible for party regalia.

Khaya Moyo said the party will honour their agreements with all suppliers but declined to shed light on what they would do with the material.

Findings by the Daily News on Sundayshowed that the storeroom at the Zanu PF headquarters is full to the brim with paraphernalia emblazoned with the face of Mugabe and his wife.

“That is an internal party matter,” he insisted, adding: “We have not discussed what we will do with it next.”

 Elsewhere, the Daily News on Sunday understands that Zanu PF provincial executive committees have instructed party members to stop wearing regalia emblazoned with embattled former first lady’s face.

The former liberation movement had made orders of regalia from various suppliers for the presidential youth interface rally with students and the proposed December Zanu PF extraordinary congress.

One of the main beneficiaries of the proceeds of the regalia was Grace whom Zanu PF had awarded the job to design the party’s new regalia following the Masvingo annual conference in December 2016.

The first lady has always bragged that she is a fashionista, with her husband claiming she even makes her own clothes.

Grace had maintained after that meeting that proceeds from the regalia sales will go to Zanu PF women’s league, which she headed before her husband was unceremoniously ousted.

“We decided to come up with this design as the women’s league so that we can fundraise for our activities.

“The philosophy behind the fabric design is that we wanted to do away with the razor on our cloth and replace it with the map of Zimbabwe, which represents a tea pot from which we all drink,” said Grace explaining the fabric’s print design and the philosophy behind it — which includes Mugabe’s face.

She went on to say that “inside the map is a mealie cob because we are an agrarian economy and there is also the country’s flower, the Flame Lily”, adding that “if you are not properly dressed in these garments, then you must be prepared to pay a $100 fine…” DailyNews

  • Damn ,just donate that to a burning fire please .

  • why not burn them kkkkk

  • Who is coming with that now, plz lets forget about Mugabe and his wife, if you do that people will vote for MDC yes

  • The correct word to use is ‘DUMP”not ‘DONATE”

  • Just burn them if they are holding pictures of notorious Robert and Grace we don’t want to see their pictures anymore.

  • Nothing bad about dat why waste Zimbabwean money rather donate register to vote Zanupf and intensify elections campaign door to door village to street to street remain focused stop the euphoria haidyiwi aluta continua change is what we need and real change not just something like Jahknow

  • Corruption is starting now wothout going a distance ‘ we want to know whose brains are those coming with a stinking campain before the dawn”eish!!!!!!!!!

    • That is economy thinking every old things should be re used. That a good way for recycling. People believe throwing their old items in the bin is posh yet the world wide people put up their old items on line for who ever can make use of them.

  • Hooo ndokwakakodzera kurasa dhot manje? jus put in the incinerator, period. Dont abuse our innocent orphans.

  • so nherera nevanoshaya become archives for what is not wanted anymore, one day things will be fyn for them.

  • Kkkkkkkkk yaaah it’s a gud idea do not burn them there are pipo out there varikushaya chekupfeka vapei but i dnt know kuti vanofara nazvo here

  • Viva zanu pf thats a good thing those posters and images should also be sent to primary school teaching kids about witchcraft and goblins muvawudze kuti ndo huroi uhu wen u give the kids ma poster iwayo

  • Why torture kids at these orphanages with those hateful images. Do they want to besiege these poor kids with nightmares of Bob and disGrace? Most parentless kids in these orphanages are there because of Mugabe’s shortcomings, policies and actions. I cant imagine waking up to grace and bob’s pictures daily.

  • On everything people should apply economy. Instead of throwing away good clothes make use of them. Weldone to whoever brought that idea i was also thinking about the same idea. If people don’t have economy ideas how will the economy recovery work. Clothes can be cut to make beautiful attires.

    • Come on this is child abuse. They have no choice in this matter. Imagine being forced to wear clothes with pictures of the very same people who are responsible for your present dire situation. And seeing their posters when you wake up and the entire day everyday. Its torture i wouldnt wish on anyone.

    • People seem to quickly forget that Bob is a mass murderer and torture. Many kids are orphans today because of him. Now they have to wear clothes with his pictures. Its like forcing Jews to wear clothes with Adolf Hitler’s pictures when he wiped out over 6million Jews.

    • Google free items and see people are not all fortunate children who are not from orphanage walk half dressed due to poverty and no one is kind enough to help.

  • Give away to miners. They need overalls/worksuits.

  • Good idea. Save the state some money. throwing away where as someone is stuck naked benefits nobody but your filthy hatred.

  • hanzi before giving something to the poor you must ask yourself if you are willing to wear, eat or use that thing yourself…

  • Ngazvipiswe

  • Burn it.

  • Its like killing you and then force your kids to wear clothes with my pictures. People seem to quickly forget that Bob is a mass murderer and torture. Many kids are orphans today because of him. Now they have to wear clothes with his pictures. Its like forcing Jews to wear clothes with Adolf Hitler’s pictures when he wiped out over 6million Jews.

  • Vadii kuvapa food nemari izvo zvima regalia vanozvidii

  • You are very clever . Campaign material was already in place.
    Kurongerana . Zvirokwazvo mamborwadzisana .

  • they should send some to prisons too .
    clothes not posters .
    Keep a few with them, very soon , those T-shirt will be ” extinct ” and hard to come across.

    They must also pack some into bales “mabhero and export ” overseas

  • Kikikikikikikik this must be the lie of the millennium. If no one person put RGM t shirt at EDM’ inauguration how many orphanages will accept these oversized Mugabe clothes no one wants?

  • Set them on fire

  • aaaaaa musapfekedza vana makunakuna akadaro .pisai pliz

  • Kana zvakaipira veZanu zvakaipira vana ivavo. Anoda kupa munhu chekupfeka anomupa chaanogona kupfeka iye. Auya nepfungwa iyi anofanira kunyara.

  • Why don’t they just burn it coz nobody wants to wear that shit

  • Donate or dump?

  • The folly of idolising mortals.

  • Saka kuvenherera chitema here. Those orphans deserve better. Zvandibhowa mhani.

  • mukoma jimmy ,aye eh eh eh ,
    nhasi zvapera ehe ehe eh eh
    Na mbuya Dhori

    Vhesi yetsotsi chave chikorobho

    So sang Kenneth Chigodora

  • Only a dead person will accept to wear the regalia

  • Give them to the relatve companies for recycling

  • Burn them

  • for toilet paper??????

  • That goes to show that in future “Stop wasting money printing all this 💩”

  • anenge achida kuva associated neizvozvo ndiani …..given th cicumstances…mmmmm i thnk ngavaende nazvo kwaZvimba

  • And that nonsense of people’s faces on party regalia needs to stop

  • I just want the coffee mugs with Grace pics on it.Its the only way i can kiss her beautiful face as i put the cup to my lips every morning.

  • donate to who?

  • Why not dye that rubbish image

  • So wat are these orphans going to do with posters??

  • Musape vana mbatya dzine maPucture aMugabe bcz they will become dictators at schools vanozoyita 37 years ari mu class imwe chete just think of it kuti mwana opedza 37 years ari mu grade 1,

  • That’s cursed paraphernalia!

  • Why not just reprint them with a black circle where the pics are

  • ndokuti vanhu vasapote vachiisa mifananidzo yevanhu zvekare, that is tantamount to idol worshipping

  • Donate the blue house, the 13 farms and all your businesses then you can danate your cursed regalia!!

  • Bleach to remove faces then give away

    Which orphanage would force kids to wear Grace regalia?

  • Just burn them pliz

  • Why orphans wearing such? What are they promoting?

  • Kurasirira kunherera tikukuonai! Pisai zvinhu izvo zvine mweya yetsvina! Keep exhibits for lectures on witchcraft and sorcery! Zvasiyanei nekupa huku yezvirango huku nhema mazai epamharadzano kunherera idzodzo! Mune hutsinye!

  • Hakuna kune recycle here yematerial vogadziriswa Vimwe mati ophanage ndoinodawo izvozvo

  • Put them on EBAY!

  • They are trying to indocrinate those poor orphans into liking Zanu PF!

  • I suppose you cut them into pieces and sell them to industrial companies to be used as rags by the technical staff when they need to wipe clean their hands and equipment, that way you will recover part of your expenses you incured making them.

  • Kupfekedza vana maDemon😳😳😳

  • NO NO NO IT WILL SPOIL THE MINDS OF KIDS

  • kana ivo sekuru nemudzimai wavo dai vangovapawo kunherere

  • Maremedza vana

  • Stop it!

  • There is a difference between donating and dumping. In this scenario I guess the proper terminology was supposed to be dumping.

  • To donate kana kuti kundorasira nherera.asi tisadaro coz kana tisina zvekuvapa nemoyo wedu ngatiregerei coz God alone can take care of them.i mean nherera neshirikadzi ndedza Mwari musazvinetse

  • Asi havana huni dzekubikisa kani?

  • Can they not be recycled 😂

  • Give them to me😟

  • Ain’t nobody wanna wear that shit