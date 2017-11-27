Pokello benefitted from Chombo’s corruption: State

Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


By Tarisai Machakaire

Socialite Pokello Nare allegedly received a gift of a Toyota Hilux Vigo from her step father Ignatius Chombo which the former Finance minister illegally bought using State funds.

The Toyota Hilux Vigo for the former Big Brother Africa contestant is among various items listed on the charge sheet for the embattled Zanu PF secretary for administration who stands accused of fraud, criminal abuse of office and contravening the prevention of corruption Act.

The state alleges that Chombo applied for capital expenditure loans purportedly for agriculture equipment but splashed the money on his personal endeavors which included Pokelo’s swanky wheels.

“A Toyota Hilux Vigo black in colour engine number 1KD 9340021 chasis number MROFZ229GX01516518 was imported and supplied in the name of Pokelo Nare of 222 Samora Machel Avenue in Harare,” reads the outline.

The allegation is yet another big blow for the so-called “Queen of Swag” who is currently battling rumours claiming that she has split from her Ghanaian husband Elikem Kumordzie.

The two met in 2013 when they were in the Big Brother Africa House.

The two fell in love with each other, and a year later Elikem proposed to Pokello at the Ghana Music Awards Night in 2014. They got married in 2015 and have a son called Tristan.

Pokello, who first hogged the limelight in 2011 when her sex tape with Zim hip-hop star Stun-ner was leaked on social media, is highly regarded throughout the continent as a fashion icon.

 

Four years ago, she launched a clothing line in Ghana soon after she left the Big Brother Africa house. The line named Queen of Swagger (QoS) was launched at the Expression of Accra Fashion Show in Accra, Ghana.

Pokello also has a soft spot for expensive shoes such as Zara, Prada and Christian Loubouitin. In 2014, she launched her shoe label — Pokello’s Pink Bottoms — at her shop at Longcheng Plaza near the National Sports Stadium. Daily News

  • Ko vamwe??The whole Zanu js made up of thieves

  • She must bring it back or charged with possession if she refuses.

  • Kana iwe dai uripo ipo panyanga maitawo zvimwe chete izvo every one ane ma problems ake

  • Godo rako rakanyanya iwe vana Mpofu mbahva hombe vakangosara wani

  • True wouldn’t you also benefit from Chombo’s corruption if you were in Pokello’s shoes

  • Saka ndiye adiiko nyaya ndeya Chombo not pokie

  • pliz state all things stolen

  • being found in possession of stolen property therefore Pokelo has a case to answer

  • Nehanda Radio all you do is copy and paste word for word more like Mugrade 7

    • Sometimes it ain’t abt changing words,context n gramma its abt passing th msg.passing th news to th next person.

      why shld a social media page try2 re-write a truthful story- hazvina mari ka izvi.its simply voluntary,activism unless u hav Blog connected to your page.

      Why uchida kuti chokwadi chataurwa chotaurwa nepamwe,ndopakuzonyepa.what else do u want added or subtractd unenge unoda zveku vharwa vharwa uchi reverwa nhema

  • Hammer them pipo learn a lesson

    The swanky car and other itms should be sold and monies returned

  • Masoja sungai vanhu avo horomori mari dzedu idzo

    Chombo is believed to be the heavy weight looter of them all

  • Ngwena it’s your time to shine. Tichabatana mapedza kutonga nyika. Zvirema zvenyu, makuwa enyu necorruption yamakaita uye yamuri kuita toiziva. We meet in court either after 6 months, 5 years or 10 years we shall have your day. Kunyarara hatina kupusa…..

    • usavhundutsire why say it later tauraka if u kno smthng-

  • Batai mwana wembavha uyo. Icho chimuromo sechehove

  • Nengochani inonzi Ginimbi kuCape Town should be investigated

    It was obvious from th get go that someone was funding this chick’s lifestyle. Probably ana Chombo were using “her business” as a way to rinse their dirty money.

  • If you asked her now, she’ll tell she’s not related to Chombo, even, she doesn’t really know who you’re talking about.

    • Lol Mbuya I don’t want you to stroke with these Zim news. I need you

    Pokello kuto hwinya kumeso nekudya zvekuba

  • Saka zvinei naPokelo izvozvo imi dai sekuru venyu vanemari vakakutengerai mota moiramba imi tiitirei mushe

  • Live Pokie alone 😡