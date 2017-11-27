Pokello benefitted from Chombo’s corruption: State

By Tarisai Machakaire

Socialite Pokello Nare allegedly received a gift of a Toyota Hilux Vigo from her step father Ignatius Chombo which the former Finance minister illegally bought using State funds.

The Toyota Hilux Vigo for the former Big Brother Africa contestant is among various items listed on the charge sheet for the embattled Zanu PF secretary for administration who stands accused of fraud, criminal abuse of office and contravening the prevention of corruption Act.

The state alleges that Chombo applied for capital expenditure loans purportedly for agriculture equipment but splashed the money on his personal endeavors which included Pokelo’s swanky wheels.

“A Toyota Hilux Vigo black in colour engine number 1KD 9340021 chasis number MROFZ229GX01516518 was imported and supplied in the name of Pokelo Nare of 222 Samora Machel Avenue in Harare,” reads the outline.

The allegation is yet another big blow for the so-called “Queen of Swag” who is currently battling rumours claiming that she has split from her Ghanaian husband Elikem Kumordzie.

The two met in 2013 when they were in the Big Brother Africa House.

The two fell in love with each other, and a year later Elikem proposed to Pokello at the Ghana Music Awards Night in 2014. They got married in 2015 and have a son called Tristan.

Pokello, who first hogged the limelight in 2011 when her sex tape with Zim hip-hop star Stun-ner was leaked on social media, is highly regarded throughout the continent as a fashion icon.

Four years ago, she launched a clothing line in Ghana soon after she left the Big Brother Africa house. The line named Queen of Swagger (QoS) was launched at the Expression of Accra Fashion Show in Accra, Ghana.

Pokello also has a soft spot for expensive shoes such as Zara, Prada and Christian Loubouitin. In 2014, she launched her shoe label — Pokello’s Pink Bottoms — at her shop at Longcheng Plaza near the National Sports Stadium. Daily News