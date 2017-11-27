Pastor ‘in sex orgy with 2 teenagers’

By Leonard Ncube

A pastor at Light of God Apostolic Church in Lupane, who allegedly forced two minor congregants into threesome sex orgies, claimed he was seriously ill and his trial failed to kick off last week.

Promise Dlamini (45) from Jumpika area allegedly abused the 15-year-old girls at his homestead while purporting to be cleansing them of evil spirits.

Dlamini faces two counts of raping the minors who he forced into a threesome in the absence of his wife in July this year.

He would force the duo to share the bed with him and rape them, Hwange regional magistrate Mr Collet Ncube heard.

The court adjourned on two occasions last week as Dlamini claimed to be in pain alleging he had been assaulted by prison officers.

“I was assaulted by prison officers and I have a serious headache hence I can’t stand in the dock,” he told the magistrate who adjourned court so he could be attended to on Thursday morning.

The trial could not continue as Dlamini said he was still in pain and Mr Ncube deferred the matter to Thursday this week.Dlamini pleaded not guilty to both counts claiming that he was wrongfully implicated.

The State counsel Mr Tomupei Mbiza seeks to prove that Dlamini had sex with the two minors on diverse occasions at his homestead in July this year.

This was after he had separately approached the complainants’ parents claiming he wanted to pray for the girls at his homestead.

“The accused had sex with both complainants on diverse occasions at his place of residence in July. He went to the first girl’s parents and told them that he wanted her to work for him as a maid since she was not going to school.

“The accused raped the girl three times before going to Lupaka village where he told parents of the second complainant that she was possessed by evil spirits and would go mad if he didn’t pray for her at his homestead,” the court was told.

Dlamini allegedly undressed and bathed in the presence of the complainants.

The girls could not flee as Dlamini allegedly threatened them with unspecified action.

Dlamini slept in the middle flanked by the two minors and had sex with both of them one after the other, the court heard.

The complainants alerted Dlamini’s wife about the abuse when she returned but the woman told them she feared for her life as the pastor was violent.

She advised them to inform their parents, it is alleged.

The two girls eventually fled from the pastor’s homestead and went to inform Mrs Sithandile Ncube who helped police set a trap on Dlamini when he followed them four days after their escape. The Chronicle