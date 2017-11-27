Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


Jeys responds to tribal slurs with call for unity

By Bongani Ndlovu

Afro-Jazz musician Jeys Marabini has called on Zimbabweans who are from different tribes to  embrace each other in order to focus on development. His call comes after he was reportedly subjected to tribal slurs, pelted and booed while on stage at the inauguration of President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Friday at the National Sports Stadium in Harare.

Jeys Marabini

Jeys Marabini who was part of the entertainment during the inauguration, said his crime was to sing in isiNdebele.

He said a section of the crowd started saying hatinzwi Ndebele (we can’t understand isiNdebele).

“When we started singing, a section of the crowd responded by shouting that they did not understand Ndebele. They then started throwing cans, plastic bottles and other items at me and members of Kozekulunge Band,” posted Jeys Marabini on his Facebook page.

He said it was a sad that after demonstrating recently that Zimbabweans are united, some individuals were openly promoting tribalism.

“I stopped the band and told the rabble-rousers to stop promoting tribalism because Zimbabwe has many tribes. It was only then that the people who were shouting that they did not understand Ndebele and throwing objects stopped,” said Jeys Marabini.

He said he was saddened that after 37 years of independence Zimbabwe still had tribalists.“It’s so painful that after 37 years of independence we still have tribalism challenges. I personally believe that music builds bridges and unites people,” said Jeys Marabini.

Other musicians came out in support of Jeys Marabini.

Renowned videographer Blaqs who was also at the inauguration said he witnessed Jeys Marabini’s ordeal and his heart sank.

“The inauguration was bittersweet for me. While I was happy for the change, I got a rude awakening when Jeys Marabini was booed for singing in isiNdebele.  Some things will never change,”  posted Blaqs on his Facebook page. The Chronicle

  • Shame

  • Those who booed Jeys are agents of the devil.at this time someone thinks of tribalism. Shame

  • Those who booed keys don’t have a taste o music…. That guy is good.

  • You do kaak you get a boo

  • Uvele usiyaphi bhuti??

  • Anoimba marara uyo,ana Sandra ndebele vanoita mbiri kumashona nemhaka yei? Taive ne group remandebele rainzi Iyasa rainetsa mumaGala umu wani tina chase skuza takatamba solomon skuza,ndolwani super sounds inodambura ngoma Beatha mangethe takamutamba ende tichiri kutamba. Ndaagare pasi uyo avekuda kuvanda nerekuti tribalism iye achiimbira vanhu nyemba. Plus kwaive neshasha uko JP na cheso saka marabhini vaifanirwa kutosimba

  • I’m karanga and I just like this guy to the bones. He is a perfect artist. Shameful to be tribalistic while Zimbabwean. What would these fools say abt someone like myself. My father is Karanga and my mother is Ndebele. Yes Im identified as Karanga yet I got Ndebele blood flowing in me as I speak. Disgusting in this error and age.

  • …..but when shall we grow up guys? I know that ethnic group is the one which said it’s unconquerable during Dr Amai’s last days.We are one!

  • I dont think it was anything to do with his race but his music was not good for the event

    • tru dat

    • They made a specific reference to his language,will care to respond to that?

    • What is the problem by telling someone that you don’t understand their language?? #Mqoe well let me tell you something we used to dance to the music of lovemore majaivhana,solomon skuza and Beatha mangethe. Are they not ndebeles? We are dancing to the music of ndolwane super sounds especially the album called bakhuzeni we used to have a group called Iyasa. The guy marabini is not good when it comes to music he is hiding behind tribalism and its bad

    • how did you come to thr conclusion that his music was not good for the event.What criteria did you use to come to such a conclusion

    • Jazz is not meant for that mood.

    • Lol race?I thought we were all black.

    • What do you know? Once one starts saying i dont like this language or i dont understand it thus being tribal or discriminating

    • He sings kak

    • We cant all be shonas guys. God made us different for a good reason. Tolerate other tribes even if we have more shonas than the other tribes. The fact that you are shona does not make you a better person than other zimbabweans. We are humans first .

    • then tell me which music was better for the event

  • Nemanakidziro anoita music yaJayz soo wonzwa kuti umwe munhu aita booo. Vapfanha vaChipanga tirikukuonai tichakubatai.

  • Jeys nyarara hako hauna zvaunoimba siyana neTribalism kachihat

  • Haagone uyo mupurwa

  • Booed artistes are not because of tribal grounds but because of underperforming when some main acts are sitting waiting to take stage. Cream de la cream Alick, and Jp were main acts who in my opinion are croud favourites and people cannot stand a curtain raiser in view of time. I bet Sandy wouldn’t have been booed if she were there. Do not be bitter and make unfounded conclusions, put your act together and start rehearsing with a mind of correcting yourself not to make unnecessary noise. To music fans, it’s bad to throw cans and objects just boo to anyone not performing to your expectations. I thank you, asante sana Iwe neni tine basa.

    • Wrong answer tribalists are tribalists,they said they dont understand Ndebele. Descrimination based on languagebbecause you cant hear or understand it

    • They are like that.Always whining about their tribe.He was playing kak.Period

    • Maitangirei msindo muchiutangirei imi muchiziva munozvimamira you started it by booing Gire

    • This is just a simple case of tribalism. The crowd only wanted to hear shona songs. This country will just slide back to the intolerance of other tribes as we have always had. Watch this space.

    • Manyepo mhani,airidza ravishi and keys marabini must stop it,ngaave siriyasivo mhani

    • Amatshona akuphileki lawo. Shit zabantu. They want to put themselves infront everytime. Better we divide this country. Or they must go back to Mozambique.

    • Wena hamba kini emalawi.

    • N u Mncedisi Ncube go bek to mzansi

    • Take it easy Zimbabweans, be more tolerant of each other and stop this divisive hate speech, stop it! Ours are blood ties, we have no choice but to love each other. What of all the inter-tribal marriages? I am a product of an inter-tribal relationship and am so proud of both divides. Take it easy Zimbabweans.

    • People were shouting HATINZVI NDEBELE,what does that mean to you?are you a tribalist masquerading as a peaceful n patriotic zimbabwean??shame on you,zimbabwe doesnt need loosers like you.asiso sikhathi somsuzo lesi yisikhathi somanyano lempumelelo

    • Kkkk hmno ikoko ah hezvo toterera zvatinonzwa isu ah ko kna uchitukwa

    • Pane vati tiende moza vamwe lawez kkkk zvino hatiende asi mukuru wenyu mpoko akatoenda saka teverai umwe wenyu

  • His music sucks…thats the reason for the boes

  • Ummm i wasnt there but listening to his music over the years i think his type of music is for a more mature crowd who may have been outnumbered in the crowd hence the noise . But it doesnt mean if you dont understand it you must stop it he should have been given his chance full stop. Lets learn to appreciate something different

  • just that he was booed in harare doesn’t mean they were shonas who booed him, how did he come to conclusion that its tribal? am shona and i like his music he should have just said he wasn’t happy with a section of fans who didn’t like his music, he is the one who is being tribal here

    • They said they dont understand ndebele

    • which is true if they didnt which is not tribal

    • Tts tribal…are you forced to listen,do u hv to be wild coz u don understand e language?….ndebele s one of official language in zim…

    • blame the government for not teaching ndebele or shona to all corners of zim thats not tribal at all

    • You are just hiding behind your finger here. If you come to me speaking in Shona and i shout at you that you must go to hell because i dont understand your language then i am a tribalist. We must tolerate our differences. We cant all be the same.

    • U are now saying hurt language of which those guys shouted we don’t understand what you are singing nd he wasn’t told to go to hell

  • Brain washed people they always think certain languages are better than the other, I guess from now on Zimbabwe will start to educate people like these.

    I went to Harare, and I was on the phone people they were looking at me like I’m a alien and the language I was talking it’s not a Zimbabwean language. It’s a big shame to those people, that’s what the old man did and he misled people by undermining the other tribes.

    We have many languages in Zimbabwe, Xhosa, Sotho, venda, Tonga, nambiya, nyanja, Dombe, karanga, Shangaan, ndau, nyika and kalanga. It is not Shonas and Ndebeles please Zimbabweans stop this craziness of tribalism and start a new begins with other people, Zim for everyone and we share what ever the country have

    • Its normal for people to stare when u are speaking a different language.South Africans do that

    • Noo it’s shows that, they are not normal because if you were born and raised in the same country you must know the languages which are in the country. I’m a Ndebele from Lupane but I can talk many languages including sotho language so a Shona people how can they fail if I can?

    • those are minority languages remember. go to SA and speak in shona pple will jst Starr at you. its not even surprising its not tribal at all

    • U r right at south Africa because they are not familiar with the language and some they never heard of them

  • Amanzi ne oil akuhlangani noma ungakubilisa.

  • Yena eyakwini

  • Iye asapinza nyaya dzisipo muchinda uyo.ukatadza kufadza chaunga chokuita ma1 so iye omanyira kutaura zve tribalism papi ipapo.ridza zvofadza vanhu uone kuti hazvimbotariswi izvo.vakawanda ma artists aitorohwa chaiko or ma cans kuzara pa stage.Ne time yaava nayo mu industry yekuimba aifanira kunzwisisa kuti zvosanganikwa nazvo izvo zvisinei nerudzi bt vanhu vanongoda music inovajambisa chete.mukatadza ku performer bho moti Tribalism yei

  • Artists get booed all the time in this world.Mobs are like that.They will boo u if u are spoiling their mood

  • this is the last thing we want to hear….no to tribalism….we are all one people……why subject a talented artist to such barbarism….we need to embrace each other……

  • AmaShona agcwele amasimba entanyeni njengentethe.Kulungile nxa belamba.Nxa besutha bathaba ngomsila njengezinja..Doti zabantu.

    • National Sports stadium is not Madlodlo beer garden where he can stage his shit to the Ingwebu drunk madalas of Makokoba. Kuyini lani amandebele akhona lingamusupport? Lingafuni ukuforcer abantu ukuthanda into ezingela ngqondo ngoba zivela eMatebeleland. That’s very bad. Buy some shake shake and sympathize with him yourselves

    • Was it a Shona gathering or a National…Yazi yekani ukuba Dom maShona….

  • to those who dd tht I say shemu to u !zimbabwe belongs to every1

  • manga mafarisa hatidi kuzviona futi

  • he must not be subjected to tribal line of thinking. if you are a good artist, pple cherish your music despite your race or tribe. he is not the first artist in mashonaland to be booed. the likes of souljah luv, seh calaz, andy muridzo and jah prayzah himself were booed too. i think you guyz yu alwayz think everything which is sung in ndebele must be cherished becoz its ndebele. personally i like sandra ndebele and lovemore majaivhana’s music but not jazz marabini’s. so think straight

    • You are ignoring the fact that the same crowd was shouting that they didnt understand the Ndebele language he was using. Jeys does not do jazz only by the way. He has dance tracks and has dancers who accompany him. If thats not tribalism then i dont understand what is. Sandra sings in both Shona and Ndebele.

    • let me ask yu one question my brother, do u like all ndebele artists?

    • noone must be forced to like wat he doesnt like. jeyz marabini mostly he alwayz impress but due to the fact that jah prayzah had relevant songs to the occasion, honestly listening to jeyz marabini was just a mere kill of pple’s mood.

  • Im not a ndebele but talking abt Marabani mmm l like his music even some of his videos,so cultural.Emuzi wababa is my favourate song l like from him.Some people should stop this tribalism otherwiz we are all zims.Myself l hve also learnt to understand ndebele through listening t some ndebele songs though its hard f me t talk but can hear.

  • Zimbabwe enjoy reggae music as well since when was Busy Signal a Ndebele Kkkkkkkkkkk give the people what they want period sweet music Jahknow aluta continua change is what we need and real change not just something like change Jahknow

  • Jeys is one of the most accomplished, professional and organised artists in the country. You just have to watch him to appreaciate his act. This is just a simple case of tribalism. The crowd only wanted to hear shona songs. Those people achieved one thing only and that is only embarass our country in front of the whole world that was watching the live broadcast. This country will just slide back to the intolerance of other tribes which characterised Mugabe’s rule for decades. Nothing has changed at all.

    • People don’t have patience to find out where the lyric is. Even in Byo you don’t even go to his shows. You don’t even support him

  • Let’s embrace togetherness one Zim 1 nation

  • Chibaba music hamuchagone siyanai nazvo izviii

  • Yaah stop being tribalistic evey artist should be given his time to perform. Some of them are new we want to hear every music around us. From any language

  • Thank you,we are one people,lets all make Mnangagwa’s presidency a success.tribalism wl take us backwards.lets all open our mouths wide n shout’NO TO TRIBALISM”

  • People did not like the song you were singing it happens with other musicians. You were lucky not to have cans thrown at you. That was not tribalism it’s like how Fungunde was booed in Bulawayo. That was not tribalism but that people didn’t like her giving reasons why.

  • I once boarded a Kombi to Mutare ,a nightmare I tell you.
    How do you call some1 muNdeere ,how difficult is it to say muNdebele ???
    That part is far frm being solved simply bcz of the rivalry that was planted early in the 80s

  • its not tribal haugone chete ur marabini music z not popular in harare u were wasting our time

  • How many musicians have been booed before?? Jah prayza haana kumhanya kumakuva last weeks ayo?? Was that tribalism?? The fact that people were not happy with his music doesnt mean they were tribal. Its him who should do away with the mthwakazi tribal mind of thinking that he should not be booed coz he is ndebele.

  • Have ur shows as far as Nyamapanda not Byo only