Where is Itai Dzamara?…. We demand answers

My name is Patson Dzamara and I am Zimbabwean. My elder brother, Itai Dzamara was abducted by the military intelligence under the oversight of ZANU – PF on the 9th of March 2015 for demanding Mugabe to step down.

It’s over two and half years since the abduction but Itai has still not been accounted for. I have petitioned former President Robert Mugabe more than once, police Commissioner General Augustine Chihuri, former home affairs minister, Ignatius Chombo, Speaker of Parliament, Advocate Mudenda and former minister of justice and now President of Zimbabwe, Emerson Mnangagwa but none of them responded or engaged my family in any way.

Not only that – in my quest for answers regarding what transpired to my brother I also became a marked man. I have been arrested more than 30 times. I have appeared in court more than 100 times. I was also abducted. I lost two cars in one and half years as a result of security agents’ shenanigans. I was tortured by the police several times and I bear permanent injuries.

As this ‘new’ government hits the ground running, I am appealing for your help and support. I want you to help me demand answers regarding my brother’s abduction and disappearance. I know you can help amplify my voice and I need you to do so. We can afford to do this for a man who stood in the gap for all of us, risking his life.

Please help me by sharing this post and the photo on any social media platform you can. Let’s make as much noise until they hear us. We must not rest until the government accounts for Itai and until justice is done and we get answers. I am counting on you. Thank you in advance.

#BringBackItaiDzamara

#BBID

#WhereIsItaiDzamara

Patson Dzamara