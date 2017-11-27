Exiled music legend Thomas Mapfumo now prepared to do shows in #Zimbabwe

By Lance Guma

Exiled Chimurenga music legend Thomas Mapfumo is prepared to do shows in Zimbabwe as early as December this year if a suitable promoter can put together an acceptable offer.

Speaking exclusively on Lance Guma LIVE, Mapfumo who has been living in the United States for over 13 years said certain conditions for the show would have to be met including guarantees for his safety, acceptable accommodation facilities and an international standard PA system.

The outspoken musician relocated to the United States in 2004 alleging intimidation and persecution by the Mugabe regime. Last week Mapfumo told Nehanda Radio “Like everyone else, I am still assessing the situation and have not made a decision on going back home.”

Commenting on the military coup that removed President Robert Mugabe and saw his replacement with Emmerson Mnangagwa, Mapfumo said the new president needed to show he had repented from the past misdeeds that saw him implicated in the Gukurahundi Massacres in the eighties.

“This is the same old train we were riding on. He (Mnangagwa) needs to tell us if he is now clean since he was the second in command of the man who was committing all these bad things. They were together, now he says he is the new leader. He must tell people if he has repented.”

Mapfumo expressed disappointment that Mnangagwa had not included an apology in his inaugural speech. He also urged the new president to drop inflammatory slogans like “pasi ne mhandu” and others saying he was president of the whole country and not just president of Zanu PF supporters.

Mapfumo vowed he would never do shows to prop up individual politicians or political parties and said he would always remain on the side of the poor people in the country. He said if he had followed the lead of other singers who sang for Mugabe’s regime he could have been a millionaire by now.