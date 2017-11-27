‘Drunk on air Sikhonjwa suspended’

By Bongani Ndlovu

Skyz Metro FM has suspended Babongile Sikhonjwa for allegedly coming to work drunk. According to a close source, Sikhonjwa who was drinking with friends the whole night last Tuesday as they celebrated the resignation of former President Robert Mugabe, went to work drunk on Wednesday morning.

He was supposed to present the Vuka Vuka Breakfast show alongside Master E.

The source said Sikhonjwa got to work and passed out while live on air.

“ Sikhonjwa walked into the studio visibly drunk and he fell asleep while live on air,” the source said.

He was immediately suspended and is awaiting disciplinary hearing.

Contacted for comment Sikhonjwa said he was not allowed to make statements about Skyz Metro FM business and directed all questions to the station manager, Godwin Phiri.

Phiri could neither deny nor confirm that Sikhonjwa was suspended. The Chronicle