‘Drunk on air Sikhonjwa suspended’

By Bongani Ndlovu

Skyz Metro FM has suspended Babongile Sikhonjwa for allegedly coming to work drunk. According to a close source, Sikhonjwa who was drinking with friends the whole night last Tuesday as they celebrated the resignation of former President Robert Mugabe, went to work drunk on Wednesday morning.

He was supposed to present the Vuka Vuka Breakfast show alongside Master E.

The source said Sikhonjwa got to work and passed out while live on air.

“ Sikhonjwa walked into the studio visibly drunk and he fell asleep while live on air,” the source said.

He was immediately suspended and is awaiting disciplinary hearing.

Contacted for comment Sikhonjwa said he was not allowed to make statements about Skyz Metro FM business and directed all questions to the station manager, Godwin Phiri.

Phiri could neither deny nor confirm that Sikhonjwa was suspended. The Chronicle

  • Oh snap :/

  • 😂😂😂😂😂😂

  • Kkkk. Drunk or too entertaining. Visit your statement. Whoever is behind the suspension, watch out for General Chiwenga

  • That not fair at all as Long as he didn’t provoke anyone or shout anyone leave him only you must tell him not to do it again…….!!!

    • That’s how they told him, ‘suspension’ not dismissal

    • Look coming to work drunk is a bad thing and the smell of alcohol offends other people around and worse if he is conducting a live interview,that smell of alcohol will put off an invited guest.Some of us drink alcohol almost daily after work, but we know where to draw the line and discipline ourselves

  • kkkkkkkk kkkkkkkkk

    Asante Sana

  • Incompetence. Give me that job please

  • Iduzvirandi

  • Take him back b4 the issue reaches general

  • Pliz ts a mistake he mks vuka vuka alive

  • Imboko

  • Eish professionalism is a necessity buh Skhonjwa should have receive a verbal warning and continue ..… https://t.co/xRCrxD9Kum

  • His celebration was worth muregerei adzoke kubasa. Ivo vamwe vakatofa vachi celebrator uyo angodhakwa hake chete

  • Haaaa hapana nyaya apa. Inga munosingonwa previous day then go kubasa following day. Hakusi kudhakwa asi ibhabharasi

  • Thank you Skyz FM I have been listening to that station for some time now and I can only say that i always find Babongile’s shows very boring and I once suspected it that he definitely goes on radio whilst drunk.This i noticed in the way Skhonjwa conducts his interviews with guests invited to the show. He is loud,rude and patronising with no sense of politeness or respect even on radio. I wonder why people even call him a celebrity.. He is the worst rude, loud radio presenter in Zim history together with that other former Radio 2 presenter they called Tshisa something.

    • Nonsense we will always remember tshisa nxa

    • Yaa,thus a fact there are similarities between Tshisa & Sikhonjwa, l find them a bit rude to guests @ times when they are on air especially when a guest seems to differ with them!!

  • Bengamxotsha siyavala

  • Singasalaleli esabantu lowu owe musk angani uhamba le skud emsebenzini

  • Chiwenga must hear this

  • We love him,he is the best dj.after ezra chisa

  • Forgive him pliz

  • Forgive him

  • Kanti bekungela resignation special yini espano sakhe??