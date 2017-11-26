The miracle of Rodwell

By Langton Nyakwenda

There was a time when Rodwell “King Amla” Chinyengetere thought he was never going to play football again.

In 2012, while in probably the best form of his life and slowly breaking into the Warriors set up, Chinyengetere suffered a horrific injury 94 days before Christmas.

The then Hwange player suffered a double fracture on the right shin after a nasty collision with former Monomotapa goalkeeper Artwell Mukandi at Rufaro on September 22, 2012.

By the time referee of the day Batsirai Muchenje blew the final whistle, Chinyengetere was already admitted at the Avenues Clinic and his team Hwange had succumbed to a 0-3 defeat to Monoz.

Although he went on to be named among the best 11 players for that season, the future looked bleak for the then Hwange player.

Exactly 1 890 days after that forgettable afternoon, Chinyengetere is in a better place and is being touted as one of the best players FC Platinum had this season.

The 29-year-old attacking linkman is also in with a shout for a place among the Soccer Stars of the Year and he now has a championship medal around his neck.

“It’s a miracle, to be where I am today is surely the work of God,” Chinyengetere told The Sunday Mail.

“That injury was a horrible experience, at first I thought it was the end of my career lying there on the bed at the Avenues Clinic in Harare.

“But when I overhead the doctors’ conversation alluding to the possibility of a comeback I regained hope. That’s when I prayed asking God to take control.”

Chinyengetere spent a solid 18 months on the sidelines before making a super return on April 6, 2014.

Playing with a metal pin on his shin, Chinyengetere scored a brace as Hwange thrashed Buffaloes 5-1 in a league match at the Colliery before going on to reassert himself as one of the best linkmen in the country.

Norman Mapeza, who was appointed FC Platinum coach in August 2014, was watching and the revered gaffer wasted no time, snatching Chinyengetere when an opportunity arose in December 2015.

“It’s a blessing working with coach Norman (Mapeza), he has made everything better and he made me who I am today.

“We have travelled this journey together and I want to thank him for believing in me when most thought I would not return to my best,” said Chinyengetere.

“My wife Rachel has always been a pillar to lean on, my mother also played a crucial role in assuring me everything would be okay.

“Not forgetting my former club Hwange, they are an institution that I will always respect.

“That’s where my name became prominent and they were also patient with me when I got injured, taking care of my rehabilitation.”

Chinyengetere hails from the Mashonaland West town of Kadoma, a conveyor belt of soccer talent that has given Zimbabwe players such as Raphael Phiri, Kaitano “Ngwenya” Tembo, Cuthbert Malajila and the late Watson Muhoni.

A move to a foreign league and breaking back into the Warriors set up are at the top of the FC Platinum man’s wish list.

“One thing that the time I spent injured taught me is the importance of patience. I just have to keep working hard and see what happens.

“People say I had a good season but I know that there are so many areas that I can improve on and that is what intend to do, become a better player,” said Chinyegetere. The Sunday Mail