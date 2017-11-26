Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


President Mnangagwa urged to actualise speech

By Helen Kadirire

Zimbabweans have said President Emmerson Mnangagwa will be a good leader if he actualises his inauguration speech, which talked about re-engagement with the international community and compensating white farmers.

Emmerson Mnangagwa is sworn in as President at the presidential inauguration ceremony in the capital Harare, Zimbabwe Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. Mnangagwa is being sworn in as Zimbabwe’s president after Robert Mugabe resigned on Tuesday, ending his 37-year rule. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

The new president was sworn in on Friday at the National Sports Stadium in Harare at an event attended by foreign presidents and local opposition leaders.

Mnangagwa is taking over from former president Robert Mugabe, who resigned on Tuesday, after immense pressure from the citizens, who accused him of running down the country’s economy.

He, however, gave a rousing speech that many said marked a solid starting point.

“Speech by Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa says many correct things. We await a correct and inclusive Cabinet as well as correct policies, politics and implementation capacities, attitudes and mind-sets,” respected political analyst and civil society leader Brian Kagoro said in a Twitter post, soon after Mnangagwa’s speech.

Brian Kagoro – civil society leader

In his speech Mnangagwa said that he will seek to engage the international community in a bid to improve the country’s economy, adding that “no man is an island”.

“In the global world, no nation can survive in isolation. Whatever differences that existed with those that imposed sanctions on Zimbabwe should pave way for a new beginning,” he said.

He also said Zimbabweans should focus on moving forward and forget the past, further promising to deal with corruption and infuse a fresh work ethic in the civil service.

Mnangagwa comes in at a time the country is suffering from serious cash shortages, with unemployment levels hovering above 85 percent. He however, said that his administration will work towards improving the people’s lives through the creation of jobs.

During the Mugabe administration, several companies were shut down, leaving thousands of Zimbabweans on the streets. Several qualified people left the country in search of greener pastures in foreign lands, while those that remained behind were pushed into vending.

Human rights lawyer Doug Coltart also said: “My immediate reaction to #Mnangagwa’s speech:- focused on economic reforms and overtures to the international community & business;  ‘forgive and forget’ approach to dealing with past atrocities; ignored the political reforms needed to secure free & fair elections.” Daily News

  • After listening to his speach l made 3 conclusions 1.the man is undeterred 2.he mean business 3.he z on track on the needs of Zimbabweans

  • But where would the money come from? Except if those new farmers are empowered to produce

  • Lets give him the benefit of Douting Thomas things will change

  • Compensate the whites??? Blacks were not even compensated

  • Makudo mamwechete

  • Garwe let things roll but mind u don’t let ur wife be marujata 2nd. Dai wamubvisa mupolitics ndozviziwa wakadzi wanonetsa tarisa uone kuti opah akazowana surnamechibereko chaguma kuteera kare but sengwena unonyengetedza woti chingoitai first lady. Honai zvanga zvoitwa kule namarujata wake ndisu taizotopinda busy yekumunyarira

  • Garwe vari ku bhobho avo,wait en cee

  • Let’s wait and see if he’s going to allow free and fair elections of which I doubt because the way he got into power he can’t jus want to be a president for six months and allow people to choose the person whom they want to lead them. It’s better said than done comrade we watching you and you’re lucky many people think you’re the messiah because they have suffered for a long time and they have no choice since they noe your ruthlessness and the imposition of you on us

    • Give him a chance. This banging on about chamatama has to stop. It’s about Zimbabwe not individuals aspiration or sentiments.

    • Chance is what he has been given because there was no one else in Zanu bt being in the same administration with mugabe can’t jus let us accept without scrutinizing or telling what it is

    • Euten Mhangwa Simau..right on point..after experiencing the presidential powers for that short period then accept defeat..I will value him more..to be a gentleman..

  • Chinonetsa ndechekuti Mugabe Havana kubuda achiti ndave kusiya chigaro vanhu vese vachiona what about next year imwe part ikahwina akati pane akambondiona ndichiti ndasiya basa here.kana kurikuti akasiya zveshuwa akadii kubuda achitaura kuti ndasiya pachaunga chese.

  • Realist

    Mnangwagwa.will rule within Zanupf constitution. He has a limited working space. He has to recycle the old guard and army who put him there. He can’t remove the bond note. Removing Mugabe was he target since Tsholotsho Declaration he never thought it would be even more difficult to find alternatives. He’s not an orator so it’s difficult for him to say yes we can.
    Zimbabwe economy needs dynamic change overnight total U turn.

  • Ngavasiyane nezvekuita mavotes ,ngavangobatana nana Tsvangirai muhurumende nyika isumuke,,inclusive government ,,,,