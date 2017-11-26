Mnangagwa and Chiwenga PICTURED with SA businessmen on interpol arrest warrant

Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


Pictures have emerged online showing new president Emmerson Mnangagwa and army general Constantino Chiwenga with a controversial businessman who had an arrest warrant issued by interpol. Mnangagwa and Chiwenga were pictured with Zunaid Moti, a South African businessman along with several other business associates named on the same arrest warrant.

Zimbabwe Defence Forces Commander General Chiwenga, Then Vice Pesident Emmerson Mnangagwa with Muslim Cleric Ismail ibn Musa Menk, Fanshawe Director Zunaid Moti and business associates

Sheikh Ismail ibn Musa Menk a powerful Zimbabwean-born Islamic scholar has been pictured on a number of ocassions with President Mnangagwa and General Constantine Chiwenga. Recently the Sheikh accompanied Mnangagwa , Chiwenga and other senior Zimbabwe ministers to inspect the Africa Chrome Fields plant in Kwekwe.

According to TimesLive, “in August this year Moti‚ along with his father‚ Abbas Aboo Baker Moti‚ and their business associates‚ Ashruf Kaka and Salim Bobat‚ were attempting to interdict President Jacob Zuma and his government and force them to hold off on an international arrest warrant issued in their names.”

Zunaid Moti in his home office in Joburg
Zunaid Moti in his home office in Joburg (Picture by TimesLive)

“All four are listed by Interpol as international fugitives. The men stand accused of defrauding an allegedly disgruntled business partner – Russian citizen Alibek Issaev – out of R6.6-million in an apparent bogus mining deal. The fraud allegedly took place in Lebanon in 2013.

“The men claim that they have never travelled to that country and that their arrest warrants were obtained on falsified information. Interpol issued red notices for the men in June. A red notice is issued when countries are unable to arrest suspects who have fled their policing jurisdictions.”

The four challenged their original arrest warrants in the Lebanese courts and were set to make submissions to Interpol in France to have the red notices overturned.

The Zimbabwe Independent in August this year reported how Mnangagwa was entangled in a multi-million dollar chrome deal “illegally granted permission to import fuel duty-free under the guise they are running a project with national status.”

According to the report Mnangagwa played an important role to facilitate for Africa Chrome Fields (Pvt) Ltd, a subsidiary of South African mining company Fanshawe Mining Holdings (owned by Moti), to invest in a chrome mining and smelting project in Chirumhanzu-Zibagwe constituency.

The vice-president is said to be close to ACF director Zunaid Moti, a flashy car-loving tycoon arrested in 2012 over armed robbery and attempted murder allegations. Moti denied the allegations.

The Zimbabwe Independent reported that “Jonathan Moyo accused Mnangagwa of deceiving cabinet into lifting an export ban on raw chrome in 2015 for self-serving purposes. He said ACF was granted mining rights after Mnangagwa “wilfully misled” President Robert Mugabe into believing ACF investors had the latest technology to process chrome ore into ferrochrome.”

According to the report “Moyo said truckloads of chrome ore had been smuggled out, charging Mnangagwa’s business associates had in the process made over US$49 million.”

Responding to questions from the paper, ACF national project liaison director Ashruf Kaka said;

“At the risk of repeating ourselves in the media, we are in the business of mining and beneficiation and are not politicians and leave politics to the politicians.

“Having said that, we invested in Zimbabwe in the first quarter of 2014 prior to us having any interaction with the vice-president and our interaction with him commenced with the introduction to him of the aluminothermic technology during the latter part of 2014, and more particularly in the beginning of 2015. We had sought other investments in the chrome industry from 2012 with particular reference to ZimAlloys.

“The relationships that we have with all politicians and their respective departments are project-related and accordingly professional in nature. We do not delve into the realm of politics as our focus is and will always be beneficiation and all politicians, including the Honourable Vice-President Mnangagwa, have considered the project beneficial to Zimbabwe and the interest of Zimbabwe.”

  • Why now? Its too late. Ngwena ririkutonga.

    • He is on probation mind you. Anogona kuteera atenzi pama elections apa akatanga matakanana

    • On your probation Roy. Your opinion. Toona Ku ma election kwacho.

    • Lacoste won elections already dont think opposition will win again .

    • Muchafarira n’anga neinobata mai uroyi..ayi..imbodzikamai tione zvichaitika..lets not rush and praise..

  • Why not Jah alone is perfect all man is fallible aluta continua change is what we need and real change not just something like Jahknow

  • A mafia is always a Mafia, we’ve seen them embracing the likes of Mengistu… No surprise.

  • isn’t it public knowledge that Moti is ED’s business partner? I don’t know about the Interpol warrant. But I thought he stays in South Africa?

    • Pamela as long it brings jobs and food to Zimbabwe that’s life as to how who when why only Jah Jah He knows aluta continua change is what we need and real change just something like change Jahknow

  • Photoshoped obvious

  • Moslem clergy.And I love and respect them.

  • Not surprised .

  • Saka zvine basa rei

  • Zvine basa rei,when was de Warrant of Arrest issued; When did the two Zimbos met de accused? If u can answer these two questions Mr Article Writer, we wl start from there.

    • You are like a foolish young person in love. Anoudzwa kuti munhu wako haaite asi anoramba achiti ndipei umbowo ihwo huri pamberi pehuso hwake.

    • it speaks of your credibility or lack of if youbare a president who rubs shoulders with international criminals..doesn’t need much common sense to get that really.

    • Tangible evidence not assumptions vana mbwaa

  • There is nothing new here!

  • Emerson na Chiwenga vakanyatsoita u President hwekupanana havo.

  • People need jobs and food on their tables period aluta continua change is what we need and real change not just something like change Jahknow Forward ever backwards never Don’t look back Zimbabwe We Rise Jahknow

  • Havasiriwo hanzi the Guputa family maiwee tapera basa

  • Sakaaa pedzisa tizive kaa nyaya yakoo

  • Zuma, Mugabe and all Africa head of States were pictured with Al Bashir who happens to be on ICC wanted list many times….
    So what!

    • Al Bashir is an African head of state… waunawo here musiyano na Moti?

    • Substance over form concept….go and read it.

  • SA can deal with their own shit, varungu jawi vakuba kuSA vakubvunzwa nani

  • Media wl always expose the guilty who disguise under the name of arresting the guilty yet they were part and parcel of the brutal regime

    • Dnt believe everything u see in the Media dat looks lyk an old pic

  • This z not a recent photo
    If it was recent his excellency was supposed to be seated whilst general will be standing
    Please let the man rule let’s wait and see what he has to offer

  • Zvine basa rei, kuda kungosvibisa mazita avo nepasiripo

  • Just a reminder, Zanu PF is still in power.

  • Saka warant ndeyake here . Zvakafana nekuonekwa nemunhu akambohura hazvinei newe isu toda mari vanhu vawane mabasa. Hapana asina warant kudenga tese tiri vatadzi

  • When?

  • If they can invest in our country and provide jobs then they are welcome, maybe they will do clean business in Zimbabwe who knows, a devil you know is better than the one you doesn’t know, period.

  • Right now I am watching it on ZBC congratulatory message from Chrome Fields, the company, being delivered by a Mr Zunaid Moti, to his excellence the president! Well, well, someone to alert interpol….hahaha. Some people!

  • Makutotanga kupedza mari so

  • Maybe these are the ones they sell Diamonds to just saying

  • No pressure

  • Those who kill by sword shall be killed by sword. And now Zimbabwe is gone. Soon you will cry people

  • PASI NE ZANU PF. ONCE KEPT IN POWER ZIMBABWE WILL NOT SURVIVE.

  • sarah Mahoka

    when zimeye deliberately post undated pictures of the man they spent hours denigrating before one cn only assume zimeye continues its Munangagwa this mungagwa that fight.

  • U PEOPLE MMMM THOSE ARE LOCAL PEOPLE THE 1 WITH LONG SLEEVE T SHIT IS THE OWNER OF AMANAT HARDWARE HIS FATHER AND HIS YOUNG BROTHERS .THEY ARE THE (MENKIS FAMILY LOCAL PIPOL)

  • Whatever fact remains let’s see elections under ED meanwhile intensify your little bit mobilise the masses time flies and flies quick Zanupf is very focused and believe you me they can surprise everyone come elections I mean free and fair elections stop watching the neighbour’s dog whilst your own dog is roaming all over aimlessly ED is currently a national leader on a Zanupf ticket so whatever good He does for the poor Zimbabwe promotes and strengthens the Zanupf Brand on behalf of the general populace of zimbabwe kuvaragwamuchifamba vukurayi vukurayi aluta continua change is what we need and real change not just something like change Jahknow

  • Where were you Mr Reporter when these gentlemen met uye maidei

  • SO WHAT!!!!!!!

  • Let them eat their money🤑💸💵💴💶💰💳 what they did in sa it’s none of our business💼👔👖

  • ARE YOU HERE TO REBUILD ZIMBABWE OR REDESTROY IT?

  • What then is the problem? You are writing for g40

  • Zvatotanga

  • Saka

  • So what?

  • Kushaya zvekunyora

  • Hez a criminal himself, thats no secret

  • Watch out for Guptas

  • #Occupy BlueRoof

    Asallmualaikum Sheikh Emerson Bin Munangagwa. Kayf halik? Tamam?

  • Saka zvinei nesu izvezvo?