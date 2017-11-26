Grace Mugabe must not be granted immunity – Mliswa

By Staff Reporter

The outspoken Member of Parliament (MP) for Norton, Temba Mliswa has come out guns blazing saying the former First Lady Grace Mugabe must not be granted immunity from prosecution.

Nehanda Radio understands Mugabe and his wife were granted a $10 million golden handshake, pension and travel allowances, immunity from prosecution and allowed to keep their property.

But in stinging posts on Twitter, Mliswa said Mrs Mugabe “was overexcited, grabbing husbands, grabbing land and looting property, she even went on to grab dams! She must not be given immunity.”

Mliswa also poured water on reports praising the mediation efforts of Father Fidelis Mukonori saying this was false because Mugabe resigned on account of pressure from the people and Parliament.

“Let us not be fooled that Rev Mukonori managed to negotiate- the negotiations team had failed because Mugabe has always been a stubborn old man. He resigned because of People pressure and because of the impeachment process.”

“Father Mukonori in mediating for Mugabe was doing it for his selfish reasons and it had nothing to do with the Roman Catholic Church. Mugabe had become unpopular even within the Roman Catholic Church,” Mliswa said on Twitter.

Commenting on the prosecution of former finance minister Ignatius Chombo, Mliswa said “the prosecution of Chombo is a good start for the President- impartial courts and non selective application of the law. No big name is too big for the Constitution.” Nehanda Radio