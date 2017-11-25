Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


Zodwa Wabantu plans tour of ‘new’ Zimbabwe

As Zimbabweans around the world are celebrating the resignation of former President Robert Mugabe, SA dancer Zodwa Wabantu has expressed willingness to perform in Zimbabwe, after initially refusing to do so as she wanted a letter from the statesman.

Zodwa Wabantu
The entertainer who is signed under DJ Tira’s Afrotainment stable said she cancelled her Zimbabwe tour abruptly last month because she wanted a letter from Mugabe assuring her safety while in the country.

Mugabe had earlier criticised Zodwa for not wearing panties while performing and subsequently barred her from performing at the Harare International Carnival. There were also threats to arrest her if she had gone against his word.

“I’m better off in South Africa. I don’t know their motives behind the whole thing or if I’ll get arrested when I arrive in Zimbabwe. I’m waiting for Mugabe to write a letter saying I am allowed (in the country). If they (the people) are so scared of Mugabe, it is the same with me,” Zodwa was quoted saying last month, explaining why she cancelled the trip to Zimbabwe.

She said she was overjoyed at the news of Mugabe’s resignation and immediately contacted her agent in Zimbabwe to plan a new tour in the country.

“I’m happy about the announcement and we’re already planning to go to Zimbabwe. We’re in talks with the promoter there to find dates and are in the process of coming up with something.”

Zodwa is already booked for gigs during the festive season but said she was working to clear her schedule for an entire weekend to perform in Zimbabwe.

She hailed Mugabe’s resignation as the start of “a new independence day” for the country and congratulated its citizens.

“I’ll be coming soon. I love all my fans there and they must celebrate as much as they want and uplift the country,” she added.

Her Zimbabwe promoters, Devine Assignments who run entertainment for clubs Connect, 263 and Private Lounge, said she was more than welcome adding that they were ready to host her.

“She’s more than welcome in Zimbabwe because the last time we wanted to host her, she’s the one who refused to come.

“We’re still willing to host her as we didn’t know why she cancelled the show. Even tomorrow she’s free to come as our customers are waiting for her,” said Devine Assignments director, Biggie Chinoperekwei. — TimesLive/Showbiz Reporter.

    • She is welcome hake to visit or stay bt zviito zvake hapana anozvida

    • Let her come and do whatever she wants…………… Zvamunoenda Joburg wani

    • You don’t represent the country, so keep your opinion to yourself haha

    • Takamboenda Joni tisina kupfeka here isu

  • You are welcome

  • Ka muhure aka kanoda inini aka ndiswere mu gomo nako

  • Kuti uuye zvako une bunumunu rako muno aaaaah hatidi izvozvo.

  • Kana mashaya nyaya endai kuma courts and report nyaya dzeko hatidi kuudzwa rubbish dza zodwa isu

  • 😂😂😂😉 vakadzi vese they are saying no to Zodwa why???

    • Because she is a disgrace to our womanhood

    • kwete vakadzi chete…verenga macomments shaa…unless u r saying ana Edmore vaavakadzi..men r saying so too…

      ngaatibvire kumhepo Zodwa uyu

    • Isnt obvious that she is a disgrace to womanhood?

    • N u think we jealous of ths one biatch? No anotinyadzisa uyu

    • Taita Bea Natsa And so are the Kardashians but you still hear about them around the world. Sex sell mate, you can’t run from the reality of it.

  • Vanzwa kuti VaMunangagwa ndiwo vanoda zvevanhu vasina bhurugwa? Inew Zimbabwe pabudiriro nekugarisana kwete zvauri kufunga izvo even gays and lesbians never accepted in Zim ever and ever.

  • Muregei auye haazive kuti tine nyanzvi yedu Andie Muridzo achazonokurukura apotswa

  • Kkkkkk zodwa hauise food patafura yangu itira mahumbwe ako ikoko

  • She is persona non grata to Zimbabwe

  • This so called Zondwa looks more like a man to me than a lady. Except for the semi nude stints associated to Zondwa there’s absolutely nothing glamorous to write home about.

  • Zvinotibatsirei zvaZodwa izvozvo.

  • We zimbos we’ve manner. We don’t want her. Stay with zuma. You might get married by him.

  • Ama$$$$ Abamnikeza wona ayamhlanyisa

  • She is welcome at anytime to visit or stay no probe…not to ckme on behalf of her silly panty issues,no thank you..we have so many beutiful pantyless ladies on the street who can dance even more than her,at home at xuls at work to name a few…not for your silly stunts,zimbabwe has got much at the table at the moment,no room for your bum bum

  • ZODWA PERFOM IN YOUR COUNTRY WE DON’T ENTERTAIN LESBIANS IN ZIMBABWE PLEASE ZIMBABWE SAY NO TO THIS NAKED HARLOT.

  • With Zimbabwe under the new president she can end up touring the president and his sheets if she wants. That’s his hobby

  • We don’t want immorality in our country we have had enough problems as it is. We don’t want to glorify a bad behaviour let her move around and dance naked in her country what values are we instilling to our children and younger people I say no to filth.

  • Haana basa mukushaya news dzine musoro whoz is she a pantless gul dancer who cant evn last fo 20 minutes on her dance moves

  • Muzimbabwe hamungopindwe zvekumhanya ahiyee Zim yakabvisa president neone march tokuita rough neone day Zondwa

  • dont come here please. your dances are unacceptable. devilish

  • If she’s coming to invest then she’s welcome

  • One handsome lady around

  • Gara ikoko usauye kuno unozo dzidzisa vana vedu chihure!!

  • Hazvitipe sadza izvozvo ,ngaaitire kumba kwavo

  • Goodlife Lynus

    Now that Jezebel is gone, please keep that Queen of the Ocean and her seducing spirits out of Zim. What we need right now in Zimbabwe is healing, and not bringing those Jezebel spirits into the country again. Please keep out of Zim.

  • Bring your panties pliz

  • As long as wakapfeka huya hako

  • Gara ikoko kunyika kwako.being peaceful doesnt mean we want foolishness

  • We can organise a solidarity much against her.

  • Doest mean that Mugabe is the one who hurts u even pple of zim don’t like u stay there lucciffer’s sister

    • say it again fiona she is Lucifer’s ccta hure hatidikukuona muno Tanana mai vanoremekedzwa vasingasapoti pfambi saka stay ikoko

  • Wen w wanted her she decided not 2 cum as if sh was a goddess ,w don’t want her& her flesh panties.lol

  • I’d climb it

  • Whats so special with her? Promoting being pantiless?

  • Kuchinja president haizvereve kuti nyika yedu yatove Sodom neGomora or Freedom of Do As You Like. Ngaaise Humana hwake ariko Joni

  • She hv the right to go n perfom why pple jelousy

  • Has Her own president written to her?😬

  • Haana hunhu uyo. Hamuoni mapfekero ake. Vana vedu vanodzidzei

  • Pls don’t pun panties, maintain your brand.

  • We dnt need u here do u create any jobs by yo nakedness?

    • rega vanoda kumouna vawane mukana. she provides entertainment not jobs

    • Regawo nditaure zvandofunga ini neruzhinji rwuripano ……tati nooooo

    • Vanoda kumuona ngavaendeko nxaaaa

    • You guys are more than willing to entertain the Kardashian shenanigans on the internet but you’re against Zodwa? Such double standards haha

  • Hazvina hunhu izvi I don’t wnt to see u a again

  • toda woo mvura inaye munyika medu kwete kuunza ma funnies akadai inozotadza kunaya

  • Mugabe was even better sisi,ichi chibaba chakanyanya saka keep yr south africa and let Garwe kip his Zimba

  • I don’t like her nude mannerism whats so special about displaying private parts to the public

  • The president has more pressing issues,way more important than your panties or lack of them…

  • tell me 3 benefits from tht woman xaully in a way that’s perpetuating gender based violence against women..whats fascinating for one to cross boarders without a pant like seriously …kwanai

  • We don’t want to be initiated by a woman who doesn’t even know the value of wearing a pant.dress up and come to Zimbabwe dear

  • Inspection first paairport kana usina nduwe wodzokera hako .

  • Zimbabwe nine unhu tambirako

  • Flashing pussy is performing? Haa

  • With a pantiie u welcome

