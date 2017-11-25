Mugabe granted $10 million golden handshake

Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


By Tendai Kamhungira

There has been mixed reactions to a secret deal granting immunity from prosecution to former President Robert Mugabe.

President Robert Mugabe in his office 2008

The 93-year-old ex-president was reportedly granted a $10 million golden handshake, immunity from prosecution and secured assurances that he and his family will be protected in Zimbabwe under a deal that led to his resignation.

University of Zimbabwe law professor Lovemore Madhuku told the Daily News yesterday that the Constitution already gave Mugabe immunity.

“He already has immunity in terms of the Constitution. Section 98 grants immunity to former presidents. At the time that he left office, he already had immunity.

“When you say someone has been granted immunity, you should also be able to say who granted him? I think the fact that Mugabe was granted immunity is false.

“There is no immunity outside Section 98 of the Constitution,” Madhuku said.

According to Section 98 of the Constitution “while in office, the president is not liable to civil or criminal proceedings in any court for things done or omitted to be done in his or her personal capacity.”

It gives immunity against civil or criminal proceedings.

Another lawyer Tonderai Bhatasara said that there are questions on who granted Mugabe immunity, if ever it was the case, arguing that the prerogative of mercy only lies with the President.

Reports suggest on the day he tendered his resignation, Chief Secretary to the Office of the President and Cabinet Misheck Sibanda, attorney general Prince Machaya, Catholic priest Fidelis Mukonori, Justice minister Happyton Bonyongwe, Defence minister Sydney Sekeramayi and Mugabe spokesperson George Charamba had a morning meeting with Mugabe that lasted about four hours.

“Political immunity is not supported by any law,” Bhatasara said.

“A new government can always revoke that. It doesn’t apply internationally. One who gives immunity is the one who has been wronged. Like what happened in South Africa when Grace Mugabe was granted immunity, it was South Africa that had been wronged. It’s the wronged party that can grant immunity.

“He can’t continue to have privileges of immunity internationally. What can only happen is that maybe the locals who have granted him immunity can refuse to hand him over to the International Criminal Court but if he goes outside the country, he can be arrested.

“What is not clear in this case is who was representing the government in the agreement and his resignation letter did not state the conditions. There is need to sanitise the immunity with statutes through a Statutory Instrument that will be published in the Government Gazette, then people can be able to challenge that.

“This is because there are people who were wronged and if they keep the deal to themselves and someone raises summons against Mugabe for atrocities he committed, they will not be able to raise the issue of immunity as a defence,” Bhatasara said.

Opposition political parties on the other hand said Mugabe’s age can work in his favour.

The mainstream MDC led by Morgan Tsvangirai has said it was not a vindictive political party, but won’t subscribe to impunity and unaccountability.

“There has to be closure to all these very unfortunate incidents of our post-independence history.

“The victims also need closure so that they can get on with their lives in peace,” MDC spokesperson Obert Gutu said.

 

“It’s up to the people of Zimbabwe to decide what Mugabe and his garrulous wife should do in order to repair the monumental damage and suffering that they caused to the toiling masses of Zimbabwe. We don’t call for retribution, but we are certainly calling for truth and reconciliation as well as justice.”

Tendai Biti’s People’s Democratic Party (PDP) spokesperson Jacob Mafume said at his age, Mugabe would be declared unfit to stand trial.

“The man has passed the threshold for senility and dementia for a while now. Remember he is a man who read the same speech twice and did not realise it. During his rule, tens of thousands of people, especially from the opposition were incarcerated by the State.

“Remember the case of the former strongman of Chile (Augusto Pinochet), he was declared too old and sick to stand trial by an international process,” Mafume said.

His counterpart from the National People’s Party (NPP) Gift Nyandoro said it is unfortunate that Zimbabweans are not being told of the full story of the said immunity deal and are hence  speculating and constrained on making meaningful comments on the issue.

“However, from a broader perspective, immunity deals should not be done in a manner that destroys the content and essence of people’s democratic aspirations. There is no doubt that post-Mugabe presidency, there is need for closure of outstanding national questions like Gukurahundi massacres. 

“Secondly, there is need for genuine land audit and redistribution. The world wants to know how many farms does Mugabe have and what happened to $15 billion of mineral proceeds he failed to account for? National healing and a return to constitutional democracy is not achieved through cutting of immunity deals but through comprehensive due processes,” he said.

The Welshman Ncube-led MDC through its spokesperson Kurauone Chihwayi said that even if Mugabe is granted immunity in Zimbabwe, he cannot escape the ICC.

“We lost many relatives during and after Gukurahundi. Many people were tortured during the Mugabe offences that cannot be swept under the carpet forever. The people may demand answers from Mugabe at some stage,” Chihwayi said. Daily News

  • From Chombo’s under-bed-bag to former. H.E pocket. The wealth rotates amongst a few.

  • Sad day for justice.

  • Given that he is granted immunity may he jus donate to any hospital esp th 1 where he anticipates 2ge… https://t.co/o4KmhSiUXf

  • ahhhhh why not renovate Harare Hospital with that money

  • That matters not what is 10m against another term with that despot we are now free to make billions

  • For running down the country. Loot upon loot!

  • Yaaa maqwiqwi!!

  • NO prblm abt tht

  • So powe4ul

  • Why did he ask for immunity??,is he or does he know that he is guilty of certain crimes??, while he can keep his dirty money , we must take all the farms that he siezed from owners and leave him with just one, just like anybody else. The wife seized so many farms around Mazoe and displaced so many innocent people and you guys want her to keep those farms?? No no no that must stop, what about other properties that are outside the country which they bought with our 15bn US? We cant let sleeping dogs lie now, we must recover those properties and auction them off and help bring sanity to the health sector.

    • I wonder kuti vaiita agreement iyoyo for what?hazviiti munhu one twenty two farms. One many one farm ini handina kana one racho

  • Guys regai aende

  • That’s Zanu-pf for us indeed!

  • Im now doubting if these guys wre fighting for real…to me its now lookin like a deal they planed long back….to make Mnangagwa stong and loved by the majority…we just need to go to elections and vote the whle ZANU out of power..

    • MaZimbo tine dzungu they are the same hanty vakambotamba vese muhunhu hwavo

    • True vanhu vadhibha chazuro nehope and but one thing for sure what has been happening under Bob will continue cz its in their blood. The other thing is that Mnangagwa can’t jus be a president for 6months and jus accept a defeat, we going to have a rude awakening I tell you

    • Zviri pachena my brother especially these power hungry people mati madii and knowing sahwira wake is backing him momudii

  • Tichazvitora kana Save vapinda

  • Fair deal…respect your ancestor….

  • What about gukhurahundi who are being dined simply request to bury their families who killed by zanu

  • The decision on what should happen to Mugabe must lie in the hands of a single individual. Mugabe has a lot of questions to answer before the Zimbos. You’re now giving him 10 million dollars when he already has billions. Lets be practical

    • What for he have more than enough money mxxxx why you waisting money

    • It shows how greedy Mugabe is. Demanding such big monies when the economy is ailing. To those who agreed to the deal, where will this money come from, when government is failing to pay it’s workers. Im disappointed in you guys😰

    • Im extremely disappointed to Marggie Ned 10 million dollars for what when hospitals and clinics dont even have a paracetamol.

  • Immunity yes for progress sake but I think Zimbabweans deserve to know the truth about what happened during his reign.Something like a truth and reconciliation commission at least

  • Aya

    For thanking him for stealing billions from poor Zimbos

  • Kasi ndiyo yacho yakatorerwa chombo🤔.smart move

  • To be able to not be subjected to prosecution, Keeping his Property & the protection by the state would have been enough for this Gabriel the angel who beaten Jesus several times..

    But the payment was a no-no, it proves the desperation of the army in letting the dictator off their way..

  • So we had to buy our freedom from Mugabe.
    Kind of a ransom.

  • Chatunga said all this was planned to rebrand mnangagwa

  • Next 2018 Mnangagwa gets US50 million handshake, the deal has been done. Zimbos stil wallowing in poverty god help

  • Regai apihwe mhani tizive kut ayensa zvachose

  • Chiwenga mugabe mnangwangwa they are in same watsup group this is a deal they organised

  • R110 million. For the why? This guy already has more than R2 billion in property and etc. I smell a rat!

  • If wishes were horses, I would have pushed for a law restricting members of cabinet from acquiring properties outside the country as this gives a ‘conducive’ platform to corruption. Maslow’s hierarchy of needs law is defied by Zim politicians as money (amassing it) doesn’t seem to stop motivating their quest for more despite the need having been satisfied.

  • Immunity means guilty
    Why the 10m…he’s taken billions…of Zimbabwes money and enough to live out the rest of his days in an obscene opulence most zimbabweans can’t even dream about…..
    I’m fine with him going peacefully. ..but eish…not even an apology to the nation

  • Mukuru uyu yake akadya kare haafanire kupiwa kana kobiri zvaro

  • Seems he has always been the winner

  • This is rubbish, kana zvakadaro zvakadaro ngavangomudzosa atiuraye zvaagara achiita. nxaa

  • Makes sense considering they were partners in crime

  • $10m is a lot of money for that man guys, we can do something with that money.

  • mugabe must tell aus where is dzamara and athers

  • This is bulshit, the whole resignation thing was his plan. People lets vote zanu pf shit out next year in the pending harmonised elections. Siyadelelwa sikhangele nje

    • lol you’re giving mugabe too much credit….he didnt stage the coup nor the resignition….why would he go through all the trouble when in the end he only humiliates himself

  • He should have been the one giving giving back 10 mills to the nation.

  • He deserves 100 million bond for resigning.

  • Tati tadii

  • He must go die and leave that money for poor kids in Zimbabwe

  • lawyer

    idiots the icc will never be but pushed by overnight little analyst. Its general knowledge that Mugabe has never been on the wanted icc list. makadakwa nemusombodia

  • Immunity from prosecution by the state not from lawsuits by aggrieved citizens.He will be sued till he is broke for all the murders,

  • Chikiti

    So that the boys can show off with their ridiculously expensive goodies

  • If this is true this deal is costing Zimbabwean tx payers a lot…This automatically means our beloved Zim is going down the drain again. ..

  • Deal done

  • They cn fool us citizens bt nt God. Mhinduro inononoka bt ichauya chete.And wen God does it he won’t hv mercy

  • I will be against Zanu p

  • Jesus Christ…!!! I didn’t know criminals can be rewarded if they are top politicians. I thought the army would get those 13 farms and other assets in and outside Zimbabwe back. Of course this rat is old to go to jail BUT he can just return the stolen assets. And the next 10 criminals, sorry presidents will be rewarded for “job well done” like this? I wonder what will be left for the 15th criminal /president by then. I think the fate of Robert Mugabe will be revisited one day. Otherwise this sets a precedent that encourages future top leaders to steal more. Incredible.

  • I don’t think this $10 million wht what mean he has been given $10 million cash. I think its stating that Mugabe was give a great assurance that he won’t face any charges for what ever he has he is being accused of… No cash money but a pinky promise sort of a thing or promise. A guarantee of safety from prosecution…

  • On top of yaakaba Momupa imwe Zvake

  • rewarding a criminal for stealing?

  • 10million Dollars yet Harare hospital ikushaya paretamol ye $1 ths is Total Rubbish

  • Ah

  • i think we dont understand the labour law properly if u are forced to retire u got some money but since this guy was a criminal he dont derseve any cash we must take all his assets finnish and klaar

  • Didn’t bother to read who granted him ?? That’s a lot of money ka iyi

  • I doubt zvamuri kufunga vanhu. Mugabe looked shaken the day he delivered his asante sane speech. Chero abva vanhuwe we needed change. Let’s wait a beat and c what he has in store for us

  • Tsvangirai walked away with a $4 million property when he left gvt, after 37 years of serving, Mugabe is legally entitled to pension. Its a constitutional mandate that he be awarded pension a lumpsum and a monthly salary equal to that of a sitting president till death.

    • Kkkkkk u are insane and u got the mind of a dog 4million for tsvangirai as compared to a criminal who is suppose to return the state money he has abused and u expect him to be paid again on top of that nxaaa

    • U r arguing out of emotions, i’m talking from a constitutional basis , thats the difference btwn me and u

    • If u do not know the constitution dont come throwing your tantrums at me silly thing!

    • Muchatukana kusvika rini vana vezimbabwe,why this hatred?

    • @Bhekimpilo u wasting your energy my friend these niggers just assume what they think is correct, Even disgraced Bill Clinton didn’t walk out with nothing.. Do they see any international community getting worked up about why Mugabe is not treated as a criminal, #No. Who is going seat and prosecute Mugabe over Crimes which can end as Speculation In Courts, We all know he did this and that but whose gat a witness who so him…………… emotions over logic, Logic wins !. what ever he did he still Was an Employee of Zimbabwe!.

  • Money can’t buy health nor peace of mind.

  • he deserves it pne zvakawanda zvakagona

  • He was fucken looting for the past 37yrs and now u are still giving him $10million for what?

  • Ngavapiwe riri bond re2$ note

  • Who can refuse that deal including $10 m, maximum state protection and other bennefits after looting state resources e.g many farms he is reportedly owning?

  • If it were you, could you just have resigned without such conditions, when you had an option not to resign???

  • Bollocks

  • Only people with clean hands will bring transparency to Zimbabwe. Not these dirty mnangagwas.They have a lot of dirty tracks that they need to cover up first.Before they focus on rebuilding the country that they destroyed.

  • I think they won’t let mugabe confesses coz some lines will incriminate those left in high places, we just need to vote out these thieves and throw them in jail

  • I dont have a problem wth handshake of 10million dollars but the state must show us its seriousnes on corruption by taking over his companies gushungo diaries and the bank his wife was owning with the mazoe empire all those things they amased using the resources of the state if ever mnangagwa wants to win the electorate and avoide riging the election let his show the people that he dont tolerate corruption by first recover all wht mugabe and his family has took advantage of being at the top and build

  • ZimMatata

    $10 million for destroying Zim economy and people’s lives.

  • This only shows us that zanupf wont change in their corrupt activities so the best way is to register to vote and vote them out thats all. They were fighting to reward a criminal and for him to continue leaving like a king and a queen fock offf zdf and your mnangagwa cabal u need also to be shown the way

  • thats just wrong

  • sarah Mahoka

    Mugabe had a job for 37 years. that job entitles him to terminal benefits. Then Mugabe in power was going to be much more expensive than the 10 million lump sum. Think of all his trips with the entourage that had to draw travel and subsistence. this is a good deal for the country. And nobody wants to be known for keeping ex-presidents in poverty, zimbabwe included. it is a very good deal for the country

    • succuba

      What benefits does an employer give an employee when he is sacked?

      He may have handed in his resignation, but that is superficial… he was sacked. He deserves jail never mind compensation…

  • Why can’t they take that money and compensate the farmers who’s land was taken from them

  • Zanupf pigs has cheated on the nation they act as if they were punishing mugabe and want to force him to resign but no it was just a game between mugabe the generals and mnangagwa so that he get a rest plus a lot of cash on top of that. Why giving money as a condition to resign yet u make it look like u were forcing him to resign so manyangira yaona u are all gone come 2018

  • Let’s forgive n forget about this man …..he destroyed us ….only God knows

  • 10 million for what where is 10 billions take it for your resignation

  • Your money cant buy what u took from us bob if I see your son mu pub Hameno zvake iko kuno Ku joni

  • Huori whatotanga

  • Am going to exit these groups and pages zvotipa stress zva Bob ne Zimbabwe izvi

  • Granting immunity kutoziva kt ane mhosva….. I fo 1 wz brutally assaulted by Zanu pf thugs @Bandawe on malicious allegations of nt supporting th party!!!several murders were committed esp on families who supported mdc!!! Saka kana moti ngaaregwe hake hw on earth do we find closure…. Horait chingotiudzai mhosva dzake dzamukumupa immunity to
    #mugabemustfall
    #kutonhodzwakwaChauruka

  • Yaa if the new president wants to win our heart he shd do something. Whatever has been taken or possessed illegally by these madala and family shd be brought back to the state.

  • The kind of repentance I respect is that one of #Chris #Mutsvanga.

    He seems to be the only one understanding the kind of a progressive future we want after 37 years of;

    corruption,

    nepotism

    Oppression

    Jobless

    Poverty

    He really wants a better Zimbabwe for everyone.
    He wants a Zimbabwe which is not identified by #race or #tribe

    I also want a prosperous Zimbabwe for us all. A Zimbabwe which forgives and unites all the races and tribes.

    I hope he won’t be distracted and carried away from his words and goals.

    I want a better Zimbabwe for you and for me. A New Zimbabwe we can all cry together and laugh together as a nation…not as a tribe or race.

  • ko anotyei kana anga asina mhosva