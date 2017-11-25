Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


Furore as Fungisai smuggles Mahewu into plane

By Bongani Ndlovu

Controversial singer Fungisai Zvakavapano-Mashavave has come under fire for violating aviation rules on carrying liquids after she applauded herself for smuggling 400ml of Mahewu into an aeroplane.

According to most airlines, their policy is a complete ban on containers with liquids being carried on the aircraft as hand luggage for security reasons in light of terrorist attacks.

Fungisai, however, disregarded this as she posted a picture of herself seated in what seemed like an evening flight, with a bottle of Rainbow Mahewu on her table.

She proudly captioned the picture: “I successfully smuggled a 400ml Maheu bottle into a plane. OMG (Oh My God)!!! I knew if I asked them for Maheu parwendo (during the journey), they’d ask kuti chii chinonzi Maheu (what is Mahewu)?

“It’s a top notch Zim kind of a drink, good for my health.”

It is not clear where Fungisai was headed to and which airline she had boarded. What she did not know, however, is that her crowning moment of mischief was going to bring her hoards of comments of condemnation from fans.

One Clemie Baba T Magureyi posted that Fungisai’s actions were a disgrace.

“I thought you were supposed to lead by example as a role model but you’ve clearly reflected your true behaviour. You’re such a disgrace just to say the least,” posted Magureyi.

Shami Makunike said Fungisai’s actions showed that she needed salvation for promoting sin.

“Shame on you my dear sister, you have to repent. Yes I understand that being a gospel singer doesn’t mean you are a Christian, but it’s never too late for God. I can’t imagine someone boasting about “smuggling” nyadzi hapana “hunhu, Ubuntu” (with no shame and dignity).

“Maybe it’s a polite way of showing your true colours. I’ll intercede for you so that you’ll be forgiven. Be blessed,” she posted.

Nomthandazo Etty Mutatiwa Ndhlovu suggested that Fungisai was painting a bad picture for Zimbabweans.

“Successfully smuggled? What picture are you portraying dear? For the sake of the people who support you and those around you, please show some dignity.

“At one time, you were at the conference with our mother Eunah Guti, can you try to learn something from her and other women of God?” The Chronicle

  • kushata

  • Daidzai vakuru vanofamba neGidi

  • Kkkkk kuri kuda zvinovavira here? Ngaamwe doro apedze shungu. Vakuru vanofamba nemahewu kkkkkk

  • kkkkkkk ma 1 naamai ava

  • Ibenzi

  • maheu hais nyaya nehanda the story is fungisai is a celeb

  • kkkkkkkkkkk hololololo

  • kusakwana kubraggr nezvnhu zvisina basa shuwa

  • Hapana nyaya apa next

  • Ko moda abvute zvikwama here arikutsvaga kuraramisa vana vke ko zvinei kuti abatwa nezvipembere zveZanu pf here

  • Zimhuno rakadhakwa

  • 400ml

  • most Pple r smuggling wats so special abt Vakuru fungisai only bcz she is a celeb …we get everything we need here from Zim tikutodya zvese zvekumusha bucz of smuggling tipei nyaya dzinemusoro.

  • Aaah mahewu ane basarei imi muchirega machina achienda ne hard cash ne gold ngatiiteo serious me zim yedu

  • This woman is very evil next tym she will smuggle a bomb

    • Evil coz f MaHewu????? what about those smuggling Bronco which is harmful to our health????

    • Aaahhh 🤔🙄😳

    • were z she evil? haana kubatwa nemusoro wemunhu …she z doing bizness only in bad ways which is not allowed..n most pple r smugling to survive in Zim musangovengawo veduwe arikutsvaga kurarama wani ..

    • You crazy???

    • Kkkkkkkkk unoziva meaning ye “evil” here iwe

    • bvapo iwe evil coz of maheu? mxm

    • its just a pic ,myb its empt botle

    • Kkkk she pretend to be a Christian now she is smuggling bronco in a bottles of mahewu. Why doing something that is not allowed if u are a xian. If the love of money goes to such extremes no doubt she will be the next bin laden kkkk

    • mmmmmmm……nhaiwe/nhaimi ruvengo hwayi urwu?being a christian doesn’t make anyone perfect…don’t be too judgemental..ah ndatya newe/mi

    • Bo doer

    • James 1v22

    • What evil did she do aah get a life mhani iwe nhai nhai

    • Sheunesu u are a disgrace to humanity. Evil? You th 1 who is evil good at judging without facts. Satan ndiwe

    • Hatidi kuziva zvipo zvenyu zvekutukana isu kutuka hakubhadhare ndapota hangu dzikamisa hana dzenyu tese tirivana vezim

  • mahewu ndoamungaitira noise yese iyi

  • Nyaya iripho panapa chete ndeyekuti fungisai aka kwanisa kupidza mahewu mundenge chete? kana kuti akapinda nawo sei? i think she smuggled with her pussy

  • What a strong appetite

  • mashaya dzimwe nyaya dziri nani here

  • Tsvagai news kwete kutaura zvisina basa

  • Ayaaaa why muchitioedzera data soo.tipei hot source apa😂

  • Hpana nyaya APA

  • Kkkkkk maheu

  • zvine basarei, siyanayi naye

  • Troublesome

  • While it may be as trivial a case, the choice of words you used automatically draw anger among followers. I suppose it was meant to be a funny thing but for my Zimbabwean brothers and sisters who are fed up with nonsensical politics in their countries you were bound to be dressed down by all sorts of comments. Zimbabweans barely have polite advices.
    Carrying food on the planes is common although airlines dont allow simply cause there maybe those who want FAME suicides by self poisoning mid air. Or that some bring dirty food and fall ill then claim compansation from the airline. I have personally boarded with a castle lite in Joburg and the crew politely gave me a plastic cup to exchange wth bottle at the door. I was allowed to carry on wth my drink.
    I feel sorry that the kind of followers on ur page barely have patience to politely advice esp when u are talking of food wen most of our tummies are empty back home.

  • Where was she going to, and does it matter

  • Aaahh A Zimbabwean Can Buy A Chicken In Durban And Send It To Zimbabwe..So What Is Maheu

  • Fake Christians vilifying Fungisai imi zvingani zvamunoita and not posting on Facebook. Ndege yacho ndeyenyu here?

  • Bornfree

    Shame maningi. Killer F ukuwanza fodya ne musombodhiya

  • Hezvooo

  • Ndobva killer T adii paya ……

  • Shatricia 😂

  • Iwo maziromo kunge matindindi

  • Ko iyo hairpiece nhai veduwe kunge pubic hair yebenzi. Anogeza here uyu?

  • Maiva nema drugs aisava maheu chete

  • Aitvaga kuti maheu aite mbiri manje hatimwe maheu iwayo tomwa pfuko

  • nxt

  • kutsvaga kurarama

  • Chero mari ikawanda sei hatiregedze kahunhu keGetto

  • “Controversial singer”,,, I smell hatred end jealousy.

  • She knows how to make money.Premier maheu will make her brand ambassador.watch this space.

  • Takangodaro takazvarwa takangodaro hatiregere kuita hunhu hwegheto……singing

  • Uyo ane mhepo musiyei kubva paakangotanga kuimba Zimdance hall.

  • People make silly mistakes unknowing the implications. But she can’t be condemned to be evil bcoz she is a Gospel artist

  • Let the law take its space, n no1 is above dat

  • haisi mhosva yake, imhosva yevashandi vepaAirport coz ko dai anga arimuterrorist achinge apinda neliquid yekupisa ndege? How did they miss that? Someone didn’t do his job right.

  • No problem

  • kana achida maheu seni anogona kuzviita i cant go anyway ndisina heu

  • ndikuona hangu firimu rine vanhu vekuUkraine neRussia

  • 400.ml no big deal

  • Siyai mnhu

  • Sorry hake

  • am not her fan but give her a break

  • That’s not a liquid is a solid that 😀

  • Smugling
    Kkkķk aaaàa zvakakuomerai

  • Smugling
  • aigona kungonwa maheu ake akanyarara anodakutaurwa here maheu…zvimwesooo

  • Muregei anoda attention. Ngaakure mukadzi mukuru ndakutadza kumunzwisisa ko zvaane degree re sociology wan? Fungisai kurawo zvanyanya unoshoresa vatendi. Wakadii kunyora yekutsika munhu ne mota?

  • Good advertising for the Maheu brand. Anyways, with South African Airways, the ban applies only to I… https://t.co/ZArgWGQZMJ

  • Zvipiko nhema dzega idzi

  • Siyanai naye plizz.its nt a crime to b celeb.Chii choshamisa pazviri,if t ws a crime sh shud hv bn convicted.Bt haana,makuwawata chii zvino?

  • Ndozvamunogona kutaura izvozvo tsvee nyaya dzinebasa ntsiiii

  • Zvebasa rei ndiye akaba Mari here muzimbambwe washaya nyaya manjr Taura zvekuty sei Mugabe apuhwa 10million.