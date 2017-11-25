Chombo and #Chipanga PICTURES from court appearance

By Freeman Razemba

Finance and Economic Development Minister Dr Ignatius Chombo, who was recently arrested after being accused of corruption and abuse of power, appeared in court today.

Former Zanu-PF Youth League secretary Kudzanai Chipanga, who is in police custody also appeared in court today facing charges of inciting violence through an allegedly incendiary speech he made to the local media on November 14, 2017.

Chombo’s lawyer, Lovemore Madhuku, had said his client was admitted to hospital on Friday with injuries sustained from beatings he received in military custody.

Professor Lovemore Madhuku, who is representing the duo, confirmed the developments yesterday.

Dr Chombo is being accused of corruption and abuse of power dating back to the time he was Minister of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing.

Chipanga recently attacked Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) Commander, General Constantino Guveya Chiwenga, and the ZDF, saying, “All those in security sector fatigues who wish to engage in politics are free to throw their hats in the ring and not hide behind the barrel of the gun’’, as he accused the army of looting diamonds, among other alleged infractions.

Dr Chombo is alleged to be one of the G40 members who have been on a self-enriching crusade using their political influence. Dr Chombo, Saviour Kasukuwere, Professor Jonathan Moyo and Patrick Zhuwao were on several occasions accused by Zimbabweans of engaging in corrupt activities.

Chombo’s various properties were exposed during the divorce case with his estranged wife, Marian Mhloyi.

In her divorce application, Ms Mhloyi demanded immovable and movable properties that left many Zimbabweans wondering how Cde Chombo managed to acquire such properties other than through abuse of office.

Ms Mhloyi apart from properties, demanded to be paid a monthly maintenance of $2 000 until her death or re-marriage.

She also demanded the court to award her 15 top-of-the range vehicles.

Ms Mhloyi also claimed other properties that included two Glen View houses, two flats in Queensdale, a property in Katanga Township, stand number 1037 Mount Pleasant Heights, four Norton business stands, three Chinhoyi business stands, four Banket business stands, one commercial stand in Epworth, two residential stands in Chirundu, four commercial stands in Kariba, one stand in Ruwa, one stand in Chinhoyi, two stands in Mutare, two stands in Binga, four stands in Victoria Falls and one stand in Zvimba rural.

There were also properties in Chitungwiza (two residential and two commercial stands), Beitbridge (four stands), 20 stands in Crow Hill, Borrowdale, 10 stands in Glen Lorne, two flats at Eastview Gardens (B319 and B320), one flat at San Sebastian Flats in the Avenues, Harare.

There was a property at Number 79 West Road, Avondale; a Greendale house; Number 36 Cleveland Road, Milton Park; Number 135 Port Road, Norton; two Bulawayo houses; Number 18 Cuba Road, Mount Pleasant; Number 45 Basset Crescent, Alexandra Park; two Chegutu houses; one Glen Lorne house; two houses (Victoria Falls); a stand along Simon Mazorodze Road; Norton (one stand); Avondale (two stands); 365 Beverly House (one stand); Bulawayo (three stands); Mica Point Kariba (one stand).

Ms Mhloyi further wanted the court to share farming equipment at New Allan Grange Farm, including three tractors, two new combine harvesters, two boom sprayers and two engines.

She was also seeking an order compelling Minister Chombo to cede to her shares in the family’s 10 companies, including Dickest, Hamdinger, Landberry and Track in Security Company.

She also wanted shares in Mvurwi Mine and in hunting safari lodges in Chiredzi, Hwange, Magunje and Chirundu, as well as properties in South Africa.

Former Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Minister Professor Jonathan Moyo is also facing charges of abusing almost $500 000 from the Zimbabwe Manpower Development Fund. The Chronicle