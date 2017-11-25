Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


Army intervention lawful: High Court

Judge president George Chiweshe has said the takeover of government by the army, which culminated in president Robert Mugabe’s resignation, was lawful.

General Constantine Chiwenga

This comes after two citizens approached the High Court arguing that the army’s intervention was necessary on the basis that Mugabe could no longer be in a position to make independent decisions and was now acting under his wife Grace’s influence.

The applicants were Joseph Evurath Sibanda and Leonard Chikomba. They were represented by Thabani Mpofu.

“Whereupon after reading documents filed of record and hearing counsel: it is declared that: the actions of the second respondent (Constantino Chiwenga) in intervening to stop the takeover of first respondent (Mugabe)’s constitutional functions by those around him are constitutionally permissible and lawful in terms of Section 212 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe in that:

“They arrest first respondent’s abdication of constitutional function, and they ensure that non-elected officials do not exercise executive functions which can only be exercised by elected constitutional functionaries.

“The actions of the second respondent being constitutionally valid, second respondent has the right to take all such measures and undertake all such acts as will bring the desired end to its intervention,” Chiweshe said.

In the case, the court noted that Mugabe was no longer making key government decisions, which were now being made by his wife, Grace and a Zanu PF faction known as the G40.

“It is public knowledge that Mrs Mugabe went on a crusade against the country’s former vice president, (Joice) Mujuru telling everyone that she was to be ousted. In the event she was. The decision was clearly not of the first respondent.

“Various office holders in the State and the ruling party Zanu PF have lost their positions simply because of the acidic remarks she has made at rallies. Very recently, …Mnangagwa was relieved of his constitutional position after Mrs Mugabe and her gang had demanded his removal. Barely 24 hours after the call he was unceremoniously dismissed on the basis of falsehoods.

“This court is the only authority that can interpret the law and the actions of the ZDF (Zimbabwe Defence Forces) and pronounce itself thereon. For the comfort of the people of Zimbabwe, her neighbours and the international community, a declaration on the validity of the actions of the ZDF ought to be issued. It is imperative that the court’s discretion be exercised in favour of granting the declaratur sought,” the judge noted. Daily News

  • Thumps up General Chiwenga Bravey leader

  • Chiweshe must also be arrested for a prolonged vote rigging tactic in 2008

  • Angatii chii hake kukwata gunners

  • Stupid judge

  • Considering just the financial decay alone, This is dead Correct. The Constitution clearly states that the President must uphold the dignity of the People, the Nation. We had one who derelicted that duty for his own whims. The Army on the other hand are there to protect the Nation, the People. So, the army could not stand by whilst the PEOPLE were reduced to death whilst a few feasted. CORRECT.

  • YEEEEE LAWFUL OR NO LAWFUL ZVAKATOITA KARE

  • akutamba iri kurira papi pacho paachati unlawful iye garwe apanyanga nageneral Mugabe is history so this one ndiye master rigger

  • Am so surprise hearing a judge saying this. He should resign now.

  • true lies indeed. l am surprised

  • Better better

  • Saka iye kutambudza vanhu ndozviri pamutemo

  • Somewhere somehow,someone condemned the intervention of army as unlawful.

    Let us know who was against that coz chiweshe won’t debate alone

    Who is the other part

  • Pronouncement by the learned judge is obvious, from that incidence l think everything done by the army will be regarded as lawful until deep into 2018, after all who wants to be seen to be supporting the old order???

  • Lawful meaning: force someone at gun point to admit a coup is not a coup

  • The Judge is a war vet who withheld election results for weeks. .

  • What Constitution… it was legal …… full stop

  • Ofcoz it was& someone give that judge a bells!

  • No need to tell us besesikhathele ngaye vele

  • It Was Lawful Zimbabwean7 Lets Move Forward To Fix Our Land In Unity.Hatichada Zvema Jokes Guys.Our President Promised Us A Good Take Over Frm Nw Kwete ZvaBOB and his family zvavo zvakatodzora kare,handeyi mberi nekubatana like what happened paMARCH yatabva.

  • Pane pawungati unlwaful ipapa vanhu ngavasatambisa nguva

  • Be careful what you celebrate. This may come to bite your ass in the near future, especially when the army and Mnangagwa err

  • Nonsense, that whole was mugabe ‘s plan. Zimbos wake up, we are being played fools here.

  • It was lawful that is not lawful. If it was lawful they wouldn’t be any need for the issue to be brought before the courts for rectification.

  • This ruling is farcical and brings our entire judiciary into disrepute.

    Total nonsense

  • Bob the game player

  • When biti raised without any harrasement the courts did not uphold that mugabe is incapacited by age and is nolonger able to discharge duties am appled by judiciary s uphold in this instance jst beco of army and chiweshe s background can we have a recurse if a judge is an intersted part

  • So what’s next