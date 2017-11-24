Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


#Mnangagwa inauguration in PICTURES

Zimbabwe’s new President Emmerson Mnangagwa has addressed a packed stadium, vowing to serve all citizens. He said he felt “deeply humbled” to take the role.

Emmerson Mnangagwa, center, and his wife Auxillia, right, arrive at the presidential inauguration ceremony in the capital Harare, Zimbabwe, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. Mnangagwa is being sworn in as Zimbabwe’s president after Robert Mugabe resigned on Tuesday, ending his 37-year rule. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)
Women hold portraits of Emmerson Mnangagwa at his presidential inauguration ceremony in Harare. Photograph: Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi/AP
Emmerson Mnangagwa and his wife Auxillia arrive at the presidential inauguration ceremony in Harare on Friday. Photograph: Ben Curtis/AP
Emmerson Mnangagwa is sworn in as President at the presidential inauguration ceremony in the capital Harare, Zimbabwe Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. Mnangagwa is being sworn in as Zimbabwe’s president after Robert Mugabe resigned on Tuesday, ending his 37-year rule. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)
Newly sworn in Zimbabwe’s president Emmerson Mnangagwa (C) walks after taking the oath of office at the national sports stadium on the outskirts of Harare, on November 24, 2017 during the Inauguration ceremony. (AFP PHOTO / Marco Longari (Photo credit should read MARCO LONGARI/AFP/Getty Images)
The crowd cheers and dances at the presidential inauguration ceremony of Emmerson Mnangagwa in Harare, Zimbabwe, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. Mnangagwa is been sworn in as Zimbabwe’s president after Robert Mugabe resigned on Tuesday, ending his 37 year rule. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)

And he said he was “not oblivious to the many Zimbabweans from across the political and racial divide who have helped make this day.”

He paid tribute to his predecessor Robert Mugabe – to muted applause – calling him “a father, mentor, comrade-in-arms and my leader”.

Mr Mugabe left office dramatically this week after 37 years of authoritarian rule. His departure followed a power struggle in which Mr Mnangagwa was sacked as vice president to pave the way for Grace Mugabe, the then-first lady, to take up the presidency.

Mr Mnangagwa fled the country but returned to a hero’s welcome and on Friday struck a conciliatory tone. “The task at hand is that of rebuilding our country,” he said.

“I am required to serve our country as the president of all citizens regardless of colour, creed, religion, tribe, totem or political affiliation.”

Although Mr Mnangagwa has unseated Zimbabwe’s long-time ruler, he is still associated by many with some of the worst atrocities committed under the ruling Zanu-PF party since the country gained independence in 1980. BBC News

