Intombie Awards organiser embarrasses self

971 67

By Vimbaishe Musvaburi

Organiser of the inaugural Intombie Awards, Vimbaishe Musvaburi, who was recently praised by many for successfully pulling off the awards meant to celebrate women, has been caught up in the eye of a storm after she was captured on video, pulling down a portrait of former President Mugabe from the five-star Meikles Hotel reception in Harare.

Vimbainashe Musvaburi
Vimbainashe Musvaburi

Musvaburi, who is also an aspiring independent Member of Parliament for Bulawayo South, took to the streets on Tuesday with other Zimbabweans to celebrate Mugabe’s departure from government after he tendered his resignation.

Overly excited, Musvaburi accompanied by other female friends/activists walked into Meikles hotel, headed for the reception and removed Mugabe’s portrait. Hotel security tried to stop them but to no avail as the women were aggressive proclaiming “we were instructed to remove this picture”.

After getting hold of the picture, Musvaburi – who was carrying the picture – excitedly rushed out of the hotel and proudly smashed it on the entrance’s floor.

That was when the security got hold of the picture and cautioned the women for their uncouth behaviour. However, the activists could not be deterred and instead shouted at him insisting that Mugabe had left office and nothing could be done to them.

All this was captured on the video which seemed to have been taken by one of the ladies. Musvaburi was also capturing the incident using her mobile phone.

Not to be outdone, comedian Cde Fatso joined in on the fun and grabbed the portrait from the security and gave it back to the female protestors who then threw it on the floor again singing that they were happy Mugabe had finally gone.

The video has since gone viral on social media platforms with many bashing Musvaburi for her actions.

“Vimbaishe Musvaburi and her coterie should be ashamed for invading a private hotel with the aim of displaying that inhumane behaviour. Some actions honestly warrant an apology, but shooting a live video while acting in that manner is proof enough that she and her syndicate had planned this.

“Even if you have a good reason to be angry and resentful about what happened, don’t. Channel your energy into thoughts and actions that actually benefit your life today,” wrote one Ano Shumba.Salome Chari condemned Musvaburi and her friends’ behaviour saying: “Jail these ladies. We don’t tolerate this behaviour at all”.

Musvaburi has apologised for her actions and those of her friends to the management at Meikles Hotel and the generality of Zimbabweans.

“I’d like to apologise to the citizens that look up to me. 21 November was a day like no other and I acted out of emotion. I was happy he was gone, it wasn’t the right way to do it, but however the deed is done. I’m sorry I totally disappointed a lot of people.

“I’m at the Meikles hotel right now and I’ve apologised to the management,” said Musvaburi. The Chronicle

  • She is my wife’s young sister as well as that other Linda. They have violence in their blood.

  • Uri bharanz mpfana

  • U got it all wrong

  • Kkkkk munhu mukuru haadaro

  • Dzungu

  • Immaturity

  • If this is embarrassing I guess people like Chiwengwa who did worse than just take down a mere portrait must be more condemned for their actions!

  • saw the vedio paye akafarisa

  • I thought she apologized.She was overwhelmed by excitement,please bear with her.If we cant forgive her,then we wont move forward as a nation.Right now we are celebrating with some people who were once our oppressors because we are willing to forgive.Let it go people

    • Yaaa but akasvibisa zita rake….

    • True my friend I am sure she is regretting but she deserve forgiveness

  • this gal z beautiful i wish if she was my gf ….zvekupwanya zvinhu zva Mugabe hazvina basa

  • Shame on you

  • What’s wrong with pulling down a portrait of Mugabe?

    • It was private property

    • thats vandalising property. thats being stupid. Both the frame and picture (though of mugabe) did not belong to Mugabe or the people in the streets but to the hotel

    • she unlawfully gained entrance into a private property and vandalised a frame.

    • and jus imagine akapinda mumba mako akadaro without your permission….

    • Kwanga kusiti kumba kwakeka musha wevamwe ndinga uya pamusha pano ndoputsa midziyo nekuti wakaiphwa navamugabe saka vese vane magejo avakapihwa muchanotora

    • For one aspiring for public office, she should have known better than to break the law in the name of excitement. She didnt show maturity

    • apa woda futi vanhu vakuvhotere as independent candidate…….uchidai

  • Attention seeker

  • i dnt see why pple are mking it an issue …we all did wat we did in celebrating …even u Nehanda Radio u also did just tht u were not seen simple

  • Akagona

  • Know your limits ….period. yes that was Mugabe’s potrait but it was Meikles Hotel property and to that end it was their duty to bring it down. Was she hired ????

  • I would have done the same at that time. Don’t be too hard on yourself Vimbai

  • katsono manje kabhebhi aka ndipeiwo nmbr dzako.. ndoda kushoot nako video yezim dancehall

  • So u mean Mugabe portraits must remain in place for ever what of our New president then

    • it has to b done in respect,humility sema sevanhu vanehunhu, vakadzidza uye sema Christu ,,

      Zimbabwe inyika yeru nyararo its obvious he ws gonnna be removed but after the the inauguration of a New President #

      sanhasi

    • Some of them are papers so if u remove a paper will u keep it or u put in a bin or burn it nothing is wrong with that

  • Its a shame that munhu anooedzera shungu pa picture kuti ndoyadii

  • Imboko

  • Who wants to see the face of a dictator everywhere, give the young girl a bells🍺

  • im just wondering when streets with his name will be renamed.we cant have all major streets in towns having his name.ay least if only one is left.

  • Kuita kusvabura chipikicha chamatibili

  • Nothing embarassing apo tipei news chaidzo

  • She apologised and pple have since moved on

  • Picture yacho munowana mari ye chingwa here pairi ????????? Siyai Vimbai akadaro mhani.

  • She did what was supposed to have been done long ago…..no issue!!!

  • Minor issue

  • Ndozvinoita mahure

  • Dzungu

  • She was in the mood of the day.

  • Grayi SekuruWatina

    Nxaaa what is embarrassing about that….that she showed her true emotions….haiwawo any of you given the chance would have done the same.

  • Misleading headline…..whats embarrassing about her actions…what about that COP who was putting the portrait in the bin

  • Portraits shld surely b pulled down , and should b placed in museums!

  • She must be arrested and charged with malicious damage to property. That portrait is private property of Meikles hotel. She has to pay for her Barbaric behavior

  • You have no sine cast the first stone.

  • Let’s see you try that shit in North Korea

  • Let’s see you try that shit in North Korea

  • Barbaric

  • I would have done the same thing mugabe was just a zero for that moment and very much deserving of anything lucky he was protected

  • So what most people did different things on that particular day who questioned them

  • jackM

    It wasn’t exemplary behaviour. But she has apologized, she should be understood and forgiven. She did what most Zimbabweans in their heart of hearts wish they could have done. Now leave her alone!

  • Huge embarrassment, that was really uncalled of. And to think she’s aspiring to be an MP. Ndopakaperera sarungano.

  • I support her she did good