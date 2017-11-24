The expulsion of G40 members from Zanu PF original is the beginning of the end of Mnangagwa Dynasty

By Don Chigumba

Upon his return from exile ED promised, jobs, economic empowerment, peace and security to the masses, this piece aims at demonstrating that ED will not achieve a meaningful development without G40 and MDC forces.

It is an open secret that ED is going to have a tough time during this impending transition because the Former President Mugabe and G40 members are not happy with the way the military grabbed power on behalf of ED and ZANU PF Lacoste. I am seeing the hunter becoming the hunted again.

Is it true that the military’s move to overthrow Mr. Mugabe was driven by national interest? My response is NO, what we witnessed in the previous weeks was a move by military to serve the interests of ZANU PF Lacoste, if the ‘power grab’ was driven by national interests, there was no need for ZANU PF Lacoste members (hiding behind ZANU PF Central Committee) to expel G40 members from ZANU PF Original even before Mr. Mugabe handed over power. If the military was purporting to be driven by the national interests, they should have opted for an inclusive transitional government.

The military via the Zimbabwe Defense Forces leaders were quoted by the media saying, Mr. Mugabe is surrounded by enemies who are misadvising him and did not fight the liberation struggle. Hon. Chinamasa was on spot when he said, ZANU PF does not need MDC and opposition to impeach Mr. Mugabe, that to me is a reflection of ZANU PF ideology and dictatorship. ZANU PF members from both factions do not need to work with opposition forces, a position which will negatively affect the promises of ED.

ED will never succeed without the support of G40 members who were chased away with all the secrets of ZANU PF Original, Mr. Mugabe may be out but not done and has the capability of systematically exposing ED and ZANU PF Lacoste. Mr. Mugabe was said to be a dictator, a position which I disagree with. In my view, the dictatorship was within the government system and ZANU PF party. If Mr. Mugabe was a dictator, time will tell, ED’s Government has to agree on electoral reforms and possibly repelling of some undemocratic laws passed by ZANU PF Mugabe’s government.

If ED was to work with expelled G40 members in his team, he may achieve 23% of his promises and if he has to extend an olive branch to MDCs and other opposition forces, the performance may go beyond 60%. ED has to be very careful and walk the talk, Zimbabweans need free and fair elections and violence from ZANU PF members must stop.

This period of transition is likely to be associated with violence and resistance from the masses because a good number Zimbabweans feel that, they are now out of the ‘box’, a position likely to pose a challenge to ED. It is known that Mr. Mugabe was leading by intimidation strategy, will ED adopt the same strategy? ZANU PF has never been democratic and the masses may want to see how ED will handle this, ‘from dictatorship to a democratic system’.

I feel for the G40 members like Moyo, Grace, Kasukuwere and others, they tested their own medicine. They chased Mujuru and crew but this time, the hunter has become the hunted and that is a bitter political lesson. However, that is not the end of the road for G40 members, they are capable of destroying ZANU PF Lacoste by exposing key secrets to the opposition and they are also welcome to join opposition force as ‘wounded lions’ because there are no permanent enemies in politics.

Viewing from a distance, I can see ZANU PF becoming very weak, ED is not able to harmonize together the three ZANU PF factions, Mr. Mugabe tried his best to keep ZANU PF together since 1980 and I doubt the abilities of ED of keeping ZANU PF together for more than 1 year. MDC and the opposition forces may carry the day in 2018 elections if ED agrees to electoral reforms, they only need to be smart and organized because ZANU PF is seriously divided and possibly no more.

Conclusion

Zimbabweans across the political divide celebrated the departure of Mr. Mugabe but the journey is still on because Mr. Mugabe could have left dictatorship in the system. ZANU PF party is at its weakest level since 1980 and I doubt the abilities of ED in solving its squabbles.

If electoral reforms are pushed through before the 2018 elections, ZANU PF is likely to become an opposition party because the masses are feeling like they have escaped from Mr. Mugabe ‘box’, of 36 years, that is going to pose a threat to Ed. Finally G40 and Opposition force are likely to kiss each other before 2018 elections.

Don Chigumba is a political analyst based in South Africa