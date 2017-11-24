Billiat not decided on future

Johannesburg— Mamelodi Sundowns forward Khama Billiat says he is committed to the South African Premiership soccer club but side-stepped the question of extending his contract.

His contract expires in June next year and Billiat has failed to commit to a new deal with Sundowns .

Billiat netted both goals in Tuesday night’s 2-0 win over Bidvest Wits.

Billiat said he has not found himself a new club yet, but at the same time, he made no indication that he wants to remain at Chloorkop.

The former Ajax Cape Town man broke his silence after numerous reports about his future emerged.

Asked if he had found a new club, Billiat replied: “No, not yet.”

The Zimbabwean international then tried to imply that his agent was still negotiating with Sundowns.We are still talking. Maybe I still have to get back to my agent then I will get the full information. My head is here. I am still contracted to Sundowns and I have to honour my contract,” Billiat said.

His failure to commit his future to the club spoke volumes, however.

“I still want to play football until my contract finishes, I just want to play football,” he continued.

The 27-year-old showed his quality against Bidvest Wits after coming on as a second half substitute to score a brace that powered Sundowns to a 2-0 win on Tuesday night.

He insisted he would remain professional and not allow his exit to affect the dressing room.

Billiat has been with the Brazilians for the past four seasons and has won two league titles and the CAF Champions League during his time in Tshwane.

He has been linked with overseas moves on several occasions in the past, including whilst with Ajax Cape Town.

Meanwhile, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has confirmed that Colombian striker Leonardo Castro will be leaving the club.

While the imminent departure of star winger Billiat has been well publicised, the exit of Castro can now also be expected.

During the FIFA international week, Mosimane travelled to a handful of countries in South America to scout for a new striker to lead his attack.

“I have got people there (in South America). Hopefully we close a deal. Khama is leaving (and) Leo is leaving. The CBD is gone. So we need to change the team,” Mosimane said, in reference to the once-feared threesome of Castro, Billiat and Keagan Dolly.

“The supporters want the win, they don’t want excuses about rebuilding the team.” — The Sowetan.