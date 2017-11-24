‘Akbay in demand’

By Ricky Zililo

Highlanders coach Erol Akbay yesterday revealed that clubs from three African countries and some from Asia are interested in his services.

Akbay leaves Highlanders next week after a two-year stay at Bosso, which saw the league title eluding the Dutchman.In his last Bosso presser held at the club offices yesterday, Akbay said he had lots of offers to consider.

“I have had two happy years at Highlanders and I will not be renewing the contract. I’ve received offers from clubs in Kenya, Ghana and another one in Sudan. I’m not happy with the Sudan offer though, so I won’t consider it. My agent has also told me that there is also interest to coach a national team. So, there are lots of opportunities to pursue after I leave here,” said Akbay.

The Dutchman said he wants to bid Highlanders’ supporters in style by winning his last game against Caps United at Barbourfields Stadium tomorrow.

In his two seasons in charge of Bosso, Akbay beat Caps United 1-0 in the first leg of the 2016 season and went on to lose the return leg by an identical score line.

This year Caps United clobbered Highlanders 3-1 in Harare, a match in which Akbay accepts they were outclassed by the Harare giants.

“Our last game of the season is a difficult one because we play a good Caps United side. They played good football when they beat us 3-1. This time around we want to win and we will play with more aggression.

“We want to finish on position six, so we have to win this game. What worries me is the win-lose-win issue and I don’t know why it’s happening,” said Akbay. Bosso are sixth, tied on 46 points with How Mine, who are away to Harare City.

Should Highlanders draw or lose to Caps United, they will finish in seventh position. Last season Bosso finished third.

In their last game at Barbourfields, Highlanders beat How Mine 1-0 courtesy of a controversial penalty before going on to lose 1-2 away to Yadah last weekend.

Caps United have been on form, going for an unbeaten run of 13 games, and will want to end the season on a high by getting a favourable result from Barbourfields. The Chronicle