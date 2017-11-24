Acie Lumumba boldly says Kembo Mohadi will be the new Vice President of #Zimbabwe

By Lance Guma

Acie Lumumba says Kembo Mohadi will be the new Vice President. The Zanu PF activist made the bold declaration during an interview with Gonyeti on BusTop TV. This is even before newly sworn in president Emmerson Mnangagwa has announced his cabinet.

Comedian Gonyeti was interviewing several politicians the National Sports Stadium on Friday during the inauguration of Emmerson Mnangagwa as President. After interviewing Education Minister Lazarus Dokora, Webster Shamu and being snubbed by Patrick Chinamasa, up next was Lumumba.

As Lumumba was talking to Gonyeti, Mohadi passed by and warned Lumumba to be serious.

It was then that the young Zanu PF activist said “hanzi na Vice President I must be serious. In fact BusTop TV take my prophecy, let me go deep. A lot of people wonder where I get my prophecies. Let me throw a prophecy. That man you see who just passed by, that is the Vice President of the country.”

In 2016 Malawian preacher, Shepherd #Bushiri, claimed that State Security minister Kembo Mohadi will be promoted and “will wear a crown”. If Mohadi does indeed become the new Vice President it would be either some major fulfilment of prophecy or just mere coincidence. Nehanda Radio

Watch the video on BusTop TV