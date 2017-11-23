Mnangagwa calls for unity, inclusivity

President-in-waiting Emmerson Mnangagwa returned home yesterday to lead a country that is so desperate for unity and fresh ideas after enduring 37 years of largely unfulfilled dreams under Robert Mugabe who was forced to resign on Tuesday.

Mnangagwa, who had been in self-imposed exile following his sacking by Mugabe from both government and Zanu PF, will become Zimbabwe’s second executive president when he is sworn in tomorrow.

Yesterday, thousands of ordinary Zimbabweans, led by Zanu PF supporters thronged the Robert Mugabe International Airport before they were redirected to the nearby Manyame military base, to receive the president-designate.

Blowing vuvuzelas and honking car hooters, the large crowds were a little disappointed when they were told Mnangagwa was due to arrive later in the day as he was still in South Africa.

Mnangagwa had earlier paid a courtesy call on South African President Jacob Zuma in Pretoria before flying back home to cheering crowds which lined up streets to cap a fast-paced week which had appeared to end miserably after Mugabe had ignored massive demonstrations and passed on the chance to resign during a live television broadcast.

In his evening address to thousands who swamped the Zanu PF headquarters, Mnangagwa pledged to build a better Zimbabwe by providing much-needed jobs and mending relations with the some of the world’s super powers.

“I urge myself to be your servant. I appeal to all genuine patriotic Zimbabweans to come together, we work together, no one is more important than the other. We are all Zimbabweans.

“We grow our economy. We want peace in our country. We want jobs. We need the cooperation of our friends in Sadc. We need the cooperation of the continent of Africa. We need the cooperation of our friends outside the continent. That we shall achieve. I am already receiving messages of cooperation and support for us to grow our economy,” Mnangagwa told the huge crowd.

“God in heaven is the one who knows. He is the one, who leads his nation. He is the one who loves his people. When His people speak like you have spoken, then God has spoken,” he added.

Mnangagwa, who will fulfill his long-held dream of succeeding Mugabe as Zimbabwe’s only second leader when he takes oath of office tomorrow, is expected to deliver his official speech to the nation after his inauguration.

Speaker of the National Assembly Jacob Mudenda announced the swearing-in ceremony yesterday.

“Accordingly, Parliament has informed the chief secretary to the office of the President and Cabinet of the nomination of Mnangagwa as the nominee in order for him to make the necessary administrative arrangements for the taking of the oath of President as provided for in section 94 as read with the third schedule of the Constitution,” Mudenda said.

“The chief secretary … Misheck Sibanda, is making the necessary arrangements for the swearing in of the coming president Mnangagwa. I am advised that the swearing-in ceremony is planned for Friday, November 24. Details will be provided later by the relevant authorities.”

Mudenda said the replacement of Mugabe was being done in accordance with provisions of the Constitution.

“Furthermore, I have received a letter from the Zanu PF, in terms of paragraph 14(4) (b) as read paragraph (5) of part 4 of the sixth schedule to the Constitution of Zimbabwe which provides as follows: “(4) Notwithstanding section 101 but subject to subparagraphs (5) and (6), if the person elected president in any election referred to in subparagraph (1) dies, resigns or is removed from office,” he said.

The Constitution provides that the vacancy in the office of president must be filled by a nominee of the political party which the president represented when he or she stood for election which in this case is Zanu PF.

The curtain fell on Mugabe on Tuesday after a tumultuous week in which he lost his grip on power following a military bloodless intervention which led to several detentions of his former allies in the Generation 40 cabal.

The long-serving nonagenarian was facing increasing pressure due to a wave of public discontent which culminated large gatherings in the capital last Saturday.

Last Sunday, the 93-year-old was booted from Zanu and replaced by Mnangagwa as the leader of the former liberation movement — paving way for the 75-year-old to take over the reins at government level — as the same meeting nominated him for Mugabe’s national post.

Mugabe’s iron-like grip on power slipped on November 15 when the military launched the intervention which saw them overrunning the State broadcaster and placing the longtime Zimbabwean leader under house arrest.

The operation triggered a chain of events which ended with Mugabe’s long-awaited resignation on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, a lot is expected of Mnangagwa’s presidency with political analysts and opposition groups hoping for him to form an inclusive government.

Professor of World Politics at the School of Oriental & African Studies at the University of London in the United Kingdom, Stephen Chan, said it was important for Mnangagwa to form a government of national unity.

“I would like him to form a coalition . . . to put the best economic brains from both sides onto his front bench. By that, I mean both (former Finance ministers) Tendai Biti and Patrick Chinamasa should be given economic planning roles.

“The Zimbabwean economy is in a very deep hole. There is no quick fix. You don’t need politicians pretending they’re magicians. You need people who have earned some credibility from doing this job before,” said Chan.

Respected former Cabinet minister David Coltart said Mnangagwa’s Tuesday statement in which he appeared to leave the door open for a possible unity government was a good start.

“Mnangagwa’s statement — an interesting document — a key point is that he states that Zanu PF cannot transform Zimbabwe alone which is correct. It also speaks of the need to respect democracy. It is early days yet but let us give credit where it’s due — it’s a good start,” said Coltart

MDC spokesperson Obert Gutu told the Daily News that the statement appeared to suggest there was a plan to include the opposition in the new government.

“There have been informal talks taking place for a very long time now under the forum of the Zimbabwe Institute. However, I am not aware of any formal and more structured talks.

“It’s too early to tell. Zanu PF desperately needs total and complete transformation from a commandist and one-centre-of-power outfit into a modern and progressive political formation. They say ED is a technocrat and that he will be more business savvy and accommodative compared to his immediate predecessor. Only time will tell,” Gutu told the Daily News. Daily News