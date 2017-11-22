Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


Tsvangirai speaks on post Mugabe era

By Bridget Mananavire

 MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai believes the removal of Robert Mugabe as president must be followed by free and fair elections.

The President of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Morgan Tsvangirai addresses supporters during a demonstration by the opposition party in Harare on April 14, 2016 ©Jekesai Njikizana (AFP)

He told thousands of people who had gathered at the Africa Unity Square in support of Mugabe’s impeachment motion that comprehensive electoral reforms must precede his removal to enable Zimbabweans to freely excise their franchise rights in the next election.

“The issue is not about Mugabe to go as a person, the question is for those of us who are saying he should go, what are we going to do for the people of Zimbabwe.

“We are saying we want a process, we will all agree on that we first want to build a different Zimbabwe, and we want a democratic Zimbabwe.

“Now, a democratic Zimbabwe is not going to be built by another undemocratic process, continuation of Zanu PF policies and character and culture must stop.

“Issues of violence, issues of human rights abuses, issue of violating the Constitution must stop.

“We want to sit down and build Zimbabwe. I want us to build from the beginning. First let’s have a free and fair election,” said Tsvangirai.

He urged Zimbabweans to register to vote in the ongoing biometric voter registration blitz that ends in January.

“Please go register to vote, we no longer want an election that is disputed and conflicted,” he said.

“There must not be confusion over what we want, the issue of Mugabe must go didn’t start now.

“For some of us, we tried democratic ways to have him go but it was not possible, everybody remembers 2008.” Tsvangirai won the March 29, 2008 poll but fell short of the majority needed for an outright victory.

He withdrew from the subsequent run-off election because of State-backed violence against his supporters but Mugabe went ahead with the one man-vote despite a wave of international condemnation.

A series of events —that started with former vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa’s ominous letter this month that he would return to rule Zimbabwe following his unceremonious dismissal by Mugabe eventually led to the despot’s celebrated downfall yesterday.

Although he had resisted a deadline issued by Zanu PF to step down on Monday, Mugabe had remained a lame duck president after his ministers snubbed him and his members of Parliament moved the motion to impeach him.

For some, Mugabe will always be the hero who brought the country’s independence from the British in 1980 and that is acknowledged even by his former allies who turned against him after he had been “captured’’ by his ambitious wife Grace.

In his last days Mugabe abandoned his former allies and took advice from his wife, a former typist who wanted to be the president.

The army stepped in and set the people on him.

He is gone.

So even though he somehow survived several crises and even when some had written his political obituaries, the ever cunning Mugabe always survived, but finally with his faculties failing and old age taking its toil the 93-year-old was left alone by his former comrades who, although they loved him, regarded him as a captured president in the arms of “counter revolutionaries”.

Mugabe was once a hero in the eyes of his people but along the way he lost support as he nurtured corruption and led to the economic implosion.

He was accused by the West of trampling on human rights and sanctions were imposed upon him in 2000 after he led a populist invasion of white-owned farms.

Since then the country’s economy took a precipitous descent, whose major highlight was record inflation that reached 9 billion around 2008/9.

Political analyst MacDonald Lewanika said at the end of the day Mugabe chose a more dignified route than the impeachment one which he was forcing people to conduct.

“Unfortunately, this resignation in light of the military intervention, expulsion from Zanu, the marches and impeachment process will be a large part of what defines his legacy,” said Lewanika.

Analyst Vivid Gwede said with Mugabe’s fall Zimbabwe has crossed the Red Sea after a long walk in the wilderness and this is the end of an era as well as the beginning of another.

“But, as we celebrate, we must reflect on what got us to where we are. A popular African proverb says a man who does not know where the rain started beating him cannot know where he dried. As Zimbabweans we must insist on full democratisation of our State and maintain the culture of holding leaders to account,” he said. Daily News

  • Almost cried when I saw SAVE on BBC nezuro …his healthy has dismally deteriorated …wish he was still strong …vibrant and zealous like he used to …this was yo moment to lead us but zvenge zvaramba …you are a hero 17 years fighting this Mugabe system …speedy recovery Save

  • You are day dreaming tsvangirai now mucharohwa zvekuti…unofunga kuti mnangagwa agotonga for few months obva atorerwa ne opposition here.unofunga kuti zvaitwa nemasoja izvi zvaitirwa free and fair here.kkkkkkk nyange newevo pafunge.unless ukajoina zanupf ukadzoka nevanhu vaunawo zvimwe muchatonga mese

  • Yaar I think so but iwe chisiyao chigaro chehuMDC president wagarisa bye solidarity march yekukubvisa from 2000 up to now we are tired

  • You failed to remove Mugabe for the 18 years while it only took ED one week and you think he can let you rule for something you’ve failed? You job now is to try and remove ED wacho because prepare for him to rule until 94 like Mugabe.

    • Tell him

    • Nonsense

    • mutemo wavako wakaiswa 2015 unoti a.. president have 2 terms in office whch means 10 years only

    • ED was with mugabe for 37 years

    • Tsvangirai is day dreaming. Next year Mnagagwa is winning whether you like it or not.

    • You want to tell us that Mugabe was removed by EM

    • Saka urikuti he was removed by who? Asi hauna pfungwa dzinodhonza. Iwe urikuona kuti Army yangopindira when ED was removed, yakadi kupindira when Mujuru was removed? ED and Chiwenga have been buddies and ED used army to get his position back. Izvezvi pamwe Chiwenga was promised to be paid $20 000 per month na ED for putting him power and keeping him. Ma soja hameno package yavachapuhwa.

    • U are waffling,, E.D was workng with R.G and without the interven of army he was fired and nothing he was going to do, he was afraid of his life ana Morgan wasnt afraid of anthing

    • The one who is waffling is you. If you didn’t get the point, just shut your fucking garbage up.

    • Unopenga

    • Unopenga

    • Wakambozwa zvichizi morgan uri ku UK kutizamugabe wakagomera aripo only that u are ungreatful

    • Wakambozwa zvichizi morgan uri ku UK kutizamugabe wakagomera aripo only that u are ungreatful

    • What does it got to do with the subject of the next president you empty vessel?

  • The only problem was Gushungo,who thought the 13million zimbos were his pet dogs,now that he is gone,Tsvangirai must disolve mdc and go bck to zanu pf,then Zimbabwe will become the best in everything,self sufficient,richest in africa,well educated people

  • Yes

  • Wel said watch the space

  • Now zanu pf is stronger, they got the military firmly on their side, they will never ‘lose an election’. They have simply inherited the rigging formular, and Junta haina kana nyadzi manje, they will simply deny Zimbabweans their vote, we are doomed, zanu pf will rule for the next 100 years

    • we will see on that wen tym comes for nw lets see wat ED got for the pple of Zim dont forget we are talking politics here anything can happen either we can see a rejuvinated Zanu pf or the end of Tsvangirayi or the other way round

  • Tangai magadzirisa nyika kwetekuda hutungamiriri tichitambura

  • The Next Elections must be UN…supervised adyiwa onyarara

  • True we must register to vote bcoz ZANU Pf is still in power

  • He must resign as well and give others the chance to lead.. ngaaeeende Save

  • ED Munangangwa removed Mugabe in 2wks and it took yu 17yrs of failing so nw yu got a mountain to climb to remove ED politics is a dirty game maybe this is the end of yu who knows

